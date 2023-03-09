Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 77.22 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Brandon Mebane
Summary:
DJ Dale is a high-motor player who uses quick, strong hands to get off the ball. He struggles to get off blocks and has limited pass-rush production as a result. He needs to develop more secondary rush moves. At this stage, he is a better run blocker who plays with good leverage and occasionally draws some double teams.
Strengths:
- Plays to the whistle
- Plays like a caged animal
- Quick, strong hands
Weaknesses:
- Limited pass-rush production
- Not particularly explosive
- Struggles to get off blocks