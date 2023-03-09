Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 78.68 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Cornellius "Tank" Carradine
Summary:
DJ Johnson has great size, speed and athleticism to play on the edge, but is still raw in terms of setting up and stringing together pass-rush moves. The California native played tight end at one point with the Ducks before finding a home as a pass-rusher. He shows good waist bend at the high side of his rush but needs improved grip strength to finish plays.
Strengths:
- Great size to play on the edge
- Fluid athlete with good top-end speed
- Good waist bend high side of his rush
- Good play strength
Weaknesses:
- Needs to do a better job of setting up his pass-rush moves
- Below-average grip strength
- Limited sack production