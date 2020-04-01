Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

NFL Draft analysis for Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80

Strengths:

  • Explosion pops on film right away
  • Flashes of NBA-like leaping abilities
  • Big, sleek frame

Weaknesses:

  • Doesn't separate as well as you'd expect given his athletic profile
  • Doesn't have super-reliable hands
  • Slightly stiff when trying to change directions
Our Latest Stories