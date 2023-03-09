Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 75.90 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Jerricho Cotchery
Summary:
Dontayvion Wicks is at his best on short/intermediate routes. Get the ball in his hands, and he can win with size, athleticism, shiftiness and YAC potential. He can have focus drops but generally has reliable hands.
Strengths:
- Long strider, doesn't take long to hit top-end speed
- Shows some twitch/wiggle at the top of vertical routes, and on out-breaking routes; puts foot in ground with quick change of direction
- Consistently wins in short areas, either off the line of scrimmage or at the top of the route
- Good contact balance in open field, can break arm tackles, legit YAC potential downfield
Weaknesses:
- Won't consistently stack DBs on vertiucal routes
- Can have focus drops
- Needs to be a little more precise with his routes at times