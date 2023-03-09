Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.90 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Jerricho Cotchery

Summary:

Dontayvion Wicks is at his best on short/intermediate routes. Get the ball in his hands, and he can win with size, athleticism, shiftiness and YAC potential. He can have focus drops but generally has reliable hands.

Strengths:

  • Long strider, doesn't take long to hit top-end speed
  • Shows some twitch/wiggle at the top of vertical routes, and on out-breaking routes; puts foot in ground with quick change of direction
  • Consistently wins in short areas, either off the line of scrimmage or at the top of the route
  • Good contact balance in open field, can break arm tackles, legit YAC potential downfield

Weaknesses:

  • Won't consistently stack DBs on vertiucal routes
  • Can have focus drops
  • Needs to be a little more precise with his routes at times