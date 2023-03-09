Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.90 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Jerricho Cotchery

Summary:

Dontayvion Wicks is at his best on short/intermediate routes. Get the ball in his hands, and he can win with size, athleticism, shiftiness and YAC potential. He can have focus drops but generally has reliable hands.

Strengths:

Long strider, doesn't take long to hit top-end speed

Shows some twitch/wiggle at the top of vertical routes, and on out-breaking routes; puts foot in ground with quick change of direction

Consistently wins in short areas, either off the line of scrimmage or at the top of the route

Good contact balance in open field, can break arm tackles, legit YAC potential downfield

Weaknesses: