Drew Richmond, OL, USC

NFL Draft analysis for Drew Richmond, OL, USC

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67

Strengths:

  • Does a good job sealing blocks.
  • Good when engaged
  • Strong, anchor does not drag much.

Weaknesses:

  • Lateral quickness is stiff, does not handle exchanges well
  • Struggles with counters, not athletic
  • Allows hands inside his pads too often
