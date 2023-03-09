Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85.88 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Julian Peterson

Summary:

Drew Sanders is a former five-star recruit who transferred from Alabama because he wasn't getting consistent playing time behind Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner. At Arkansas, he was used all over the field as a defensive chess piece. He's a long, rangy rare athlete who has a nose for the football. At the next level, the task will be finding the right fit for Sanders' skillset instead of trying to shoehorn him into a scheme.

Strengths:

Has some pass-rush juice as a stand-up 5-technique

Can play in space on zone drops in the middle of the field; understands underneath routes and will drive on the ball

Wrap-up tackler

Can get off blocks in space and bring down ball carrier; tenacious getting to the football

Has sideline-to-sideline range

Explodes downhill, finds target and tackles with purpose

College RBs aren't beating him to the edge; long-strider with speed/acceleration and high-level tackler

Has the twitch to cover RBs/TEs in space

Has backside track-down ability

Weaknesses: