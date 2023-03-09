Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 85.88 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Julian Peterson
Summary:
Drew Sanders is a former five-star recruit who transferred from Alabama because he wasn't getting consistent playing time behind Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner. At Arkansas, he was used all over the field as a defensive chess piece. He's a long, rangy rare athlete who has a nose for the football. At the next level, the task will be finding the right fit for Sanders' skillset instead of trying to shoehorn him into a scheme.
Strengths:
- Has some pass-rush juice as a stand-up 5-technique
- Can play in space on zone drops in the middle of the field; understands underneath routes and will drive on the ball
- Wrap-up tackler
- Can get off blocks in space and bring down ball carrier; tenacious getting to the football
- Has sideline-to-sideline range
- Explodes downhill, finds target and tackles with purpose
- College RBs aren't beating him to the edge; long-strider with speed/acceleration and high-level tackler
- Has the twitch to cover RBs/TEs in space
- Has backside track-down ability
Weaknesses:
- Will need to put on some weight if he's to be used as a situational pass rusher off the edge
- Needs to expand pass-rush moves; flashes a long-arm and is extremely quick but needs to expand the arsenal of moves
- Not a pure interior pass rusher though Arkansas used him a lot in that role during the season