Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 57.90 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Ryan Carter

Summary:

D'Shawn Jamison is a shorter cornerback who is better suited in zone coverage. He has good awareness to make plays in space but is a bit slow to react. Jamison builds speed quickly and does a good job of breaking his feet down in space. Savvy route-runners will be able to leverage him at the route stem.

Strengths:

  • Good top-end speed
  • Does a good job of breaking his feet down in space
  • Builds speed quickly
  • Good awareness to make plays in zone coverage

Weaknesses:

  • Lacks size to cover the boundary
  • Can leverage him at the route stem
  • Late reaction time in man coverage