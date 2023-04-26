Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 57.90 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Ryan Carter
Summary:
D'Shawn Jamison is a shorter cornerback who is better suited in zone coverage. He has good awareness to make plays in space but is a bit slow to react. Jamison builds speed quickly and does a good job of breaking his feet down in space. Savvy route-runners will be able to leverage him at the route stem.
Strengths:
- Good top-end speed
- Does a good job of breaking his feet down in space
- Builds speed quickly
- Good awareness to make plays in zone coverage
Weaknesses:
- Lacks size to cover the boundary
- Can leverage him at the route stem
- Late reaction time in man coverage