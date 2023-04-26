Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 57.90 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Ryan Carter

Summary:

D'Shawn Jamison is a shorter cornerback who is better suited in zone coverage. He has good awareness to make plays in space but is a bit slow to react. Jamison builds speed quickly and does a good job of breaking his feet down in space. Savvy route-runners will be able to leverage him at the route stem.

Strengths:

Good top-end speed

Does a good job of breaking his feet down in space

Builds speed quickly

Good awareness to make plays in zone coverage

Weaknesses: