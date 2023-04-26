Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.16 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Daelin Hayes

Summary:

Durrell Johnson is likely a role player who uses quickness to shoot gaps and impact the backfield. He has had good sack and ball production throughout his career but lacks the overall play strength to displace and shed blocks. Johnson needs to develop more secondary moves to be consistently effective as a spot rusher.

Strengths:

Good sack productivity

Good burst and quickness

Does a good job holding his ground in the run game

Weaknesses: