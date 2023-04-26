Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.16 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Daelin Hayes
Summary:
Durrell Johnson is likely a role player who uses quickness to shoot gaps and impact the backfield. He has had good sack and ball production throughout his career but lacks the overall play strength to displace and shed blocks. Johnson needs to develop more secondary moves to be consistently effective as a spot rusher.
Strengths:
- Good sack productivity
- Good burst and quickness
- Does a good job holding his ground in the run game
Weaknesses:
- Lacks play strength to displace and shed blocks
- Needs to develop more pass-rush moves
- Thin lower body build