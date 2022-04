Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.95 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Brady White

Strengths:

Throws with great touch. Quick decision-maker. Looks like he can make every throw. Shows good eyes to hold coverage. Good pocket mobility.

Weaknesses:

Comes from a run-pass option offense with delayed mesh concepts. Displays average mobility. Accuracy and ball placement have been very poor.

Accolades: