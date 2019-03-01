Dwayne Haskins explains why he likes the idea of landing with the Giants or Redskins

INDIANAPOLIS -- With Eli Manning in the twilight of his career, the New York Giants will almost certainly be looking to take a quarterback in the NFL Draft this year, and if they want to make Dwayne Haskins' dreams come true, they'll select him.

The former Ohio State quarterback met with the media at the NFL combine on Thursday and when he was asked about the possibility of going to New York, where he would eventually replace the 38-year-old Manning, the New Jersey native got kind of excited.

"Growing up in New Jersey, I grew up a Giants fan, so it would be a dream come true as far as being able to go back home where my family is and play for that great franchise, a lot of really great skill players," Haskins said. "Either way, when it happens throughout this process, I'm just going to be excited to be in the NFL. Of course, New York would be a great spot for me."

Haskins, who also mentioned that he's friends with Giants running back Saquon Barkley, grew up in New Jersey before moving to Maryland prior to his freshman year in high school.

"I have a lot of fond memories of New Jersey. My best friend's from New Jersey," Haskins said. "New Jersey and I have a good relationship still."

Although Haskins grew up as a Giants fan, he also has some interesting ties to the Redskins. According to Haskins, he wouldn't mind playing for Washington, and that's because he's "pretty good friends" with the son of owner Daniel Snyder.

"Actually, Snyder, his son went to my high school, so I'm pretty good friends with him," Haskins said. "I went to high school in the Maryland, DMV area, so going back home to play for the Redskins would be a lot of fun."

Of course, unless Washington is willing to trade up, it's highly unlikely that Haskins will end up with the Redskins, who hold the 15th overall pick in the draft. In the six mock drafts we have here at CBSSports.com, none of our writers have Haskins going to Washington, but two of them do envision the Giants landing him with the sixth overall pick.

Another team that could end up drafting Haskins is the Jaguars, who hold the seventh overall pick. The 21-year-old met with Jacksonville at the combine this week and apparently had a fantastic time.

"It went great. It was a really good conversation, I had a lot of fun with the coaches and Tom Coughlin," Haskins said. "They asked me a lot of questions about my character and how I was as a leader and I thought I answered them pretty well."

In his latest mock draft, Will Brinson has the Jags landing Haskins. To check out the mock drafts from each of our NFL writers here at CBSSports.com, be sure to click here.