Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.00 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jonathan Cooper

Summary:

Dylan Horton is a high-hustle, long-limbed rusher. He played almost exclusively with his hand in the dirt in a three-man front, so traditional outside pass-rush opportunities were very limited. He does a tremendous job keeping blockers off his frame with his long arms and counters off his initial grapple very well. He churns his legs in those scenarios to squeeze through gaps. He has plenty of experience dealing with multiple blockers, and he gives his all on every snap. His first step is good, not great. He's a little high cut, and while his twitch is fine, at times he's a little stiff when rushing up the field. Not a bendy type, but he didn't see many of those opportunities in college. His overall power has to improve, but his frame looks close to being filled out. He feels like a rusher who could be a better rusher in the NFL than he was in college in a more classic role.

Strengths:

Uses his long arms awesomely at the point of attack

Sets a mean edge

Always humming motor

Can grow into his sizable frame

Weaknesses: