Eagles Mock Draft 2020: Why speed WR in Round 1, proven CB in Round 2 is the right plan

The Philadelphia Eagles enter this offseason undergoing a youth movement of sorts, as plenty of their star players are in their prime and franchise quarterback Carson Wentz has been signed to a long-term extension. Philadelphia has plenty of needs on its roster, which the Eagles need to fill in order to compete for another Super Bowl title.

The Eagles have prepared for the 2020 draft for several years, having 10 picks total over the last two years. Philadelphia will have 10 picks in 2020, a surplus of selections general manager Howie Roseman finds valuable.

"Going forward we need to infuse youth in this team," Roseman said at the end of the 2019 season. "We have 10 draft picks and we're excited about that. When we look at what the young players did for our team down the stretch, it's a great tribute to them; it's a great tribute to our coaching staff and it's a great tribute to our developmental program that we take a lot of pride in."

CBS Sports NFL Draft writer Chris Trapasso released his seven-round mock draft Wednesday, making all 10 picks for the Eagles. Trapasso uses all 10 picks to fill plenty of needs on the Eagles roster, including that first-round wide receiver the team covets.

Day 1

Round 1, No. 21 overall: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Mims isn't the receiver most Eagles fans know (or want) in this draft, but he's immensely talented and would be a top-15 pick most years. While Mims doesn't possess the quickness that Henry Ruggs or Jerry Jeudy have, he has an excellent catch radius and build-up speed once he gets going.

The Eagles need to draft a wide receiver in the first round, especially with Alshon Jeffery's future with the team uncertain and Nelson Agholor not expected back. DeSean Jackson is still one of the best deep ball receivers in the game, but is also 33 years old.

Mims would be a fine addition for the Eagles if they stay at 21, but Philadelphia needs more speed on the outside and less "50-50" receivers. He's certainly a wild card if the Eagles decide to take him.

Day 2

Round 2, No. 53 overall: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Round 3, No. 85 overall: Evan Weaver, LB, California

Round 3: No. 103 overall: Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn

This is where the draft gets real interesting for the Eagles, especially with the two third-round picks. Philadelphia address its other need in the second round by selecting a cornerback, a home run pick in Terrell. In case fans have any doubts whether Terrell can fit in Jim Schwartz's system, he's a good press corner (6-1, 195) that can start immediately, but his lack of ballhawking skills limit him.

Terrell is still an upgrade over a Jalen Mills and Sidney Jones/Rasul Douglas combination. If the Eagles sign a top-end cornerback in free agency (Byron Jones, James Bradberry), Terrell would be a solid addition that can contribute immediately. The Eagles still haven't given up on Sidney Jones, who hasn't displayed the top-15 talent many scouts thought he had from the 2017 draft.

Philadelphia also needs help at linebacker after releasing Nigel Bradham this offseason, only having Duke Riley, T.J. Edwards and Nate Gerry as contributors that are slated to return in 2020 (Kamu Grugier-Hill is a free agent). Weaver isn't the best athlete in the bunch, but outplays his limitations and has a knack for reading the play and finding the ball.

With Jason Peters and Halapoulivaati Vaitai leaving in free agency, the Eagles will need more backup tackles behind Andre Dillard and Lane Johnson. Jordan Mailata has the size and talent to be a future Pro Bowl tackle, but has been limited by plaguing back problems, which have stunted his development (he's just 22). Driscoll has played mostly backside tackle at Auburn.

Day 3

Round 4, No. 127 overall: Leki Fotu, DL, Utah

Round 4, No. 145 overall: Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland

Round 4, No. 146 overall: Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

Round 5, No. 166 overall: Jonathan Garvin, DE, Miami (FL)

Round 5, No. 168 overall: A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State

Round 6, No. 190 overall: Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah

The Eagles have a bunch of picks on Day 3 of the draft, but the most intriguing of the selections is McFarland, who rushed for 614 yards and eight touchdowns in is sophomore season at Maryland. McFarland has been hampered by injuries (including a high ankle sprain in 2019), but has the build-up speed to be a high-end backup to Miles Sanders.

Philadelphia does have Boston Scott and Corey Clement on the roster, but McFarland can add that extra dimension to the Eagles backfield with his big-play ability in the open field. Drafting McFarland in the fourth round could be a huge bargain selection for Philadelphia.

Hodgins, the son of former NFL fullback James Hodgins, can play the outside but would be a solid slot receiver in the NFL. The Eagles have Greg Ward currently in the slot, but having some competition and depth at wide receiver doesn't hurt.

Philadelphia has found a solid starter at cornerback on Day 3 of the draft before in Jalen Mills, hoping to strike twice with Green or Guidry. Green is a solid backup who can excel in zone coverage while Guidry has the speed to keep up with any NFL receiver. If the Eagles can develop Guidry, he can start in the league in a few years.