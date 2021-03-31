With 11 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles have the most real estate of any team in the NFL. The league-high 11 selections is a major change from what Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is accustomed to having (Philadelphia had just 10 picks combined in the 2018 and 2019 drafts), giving the Eagles front office plenty of opportunities to find the next pillars of their franchise.

Whether Philadelphia actually uses all 11 of its picks is up for debate, especially since the Eagles will try to move around the draft board for players they covet. These 11 picks are theirs right now, but Eagles fans are more than accustomed to them moving around on draft day.

This is a crucial draft for the Eagles as they enter year one of a rebuild. The Eagles haven't had a good history at the draft in recent years, making 2021 paramount for the future of the franchise. Roseman has to get this draft right if he wants to keep his job in Philadelphia.

Without further ado, let's take a stab at who the Eagles will pick in this year's draft. This mock draft does not involve trades, so we're using all 11 selections.

Round (Overall Pick) Prospect College 1 (12) WR DeVonta Smith Alabama 2 (37) CB Aaron Robinson UCF 3 (70) WR Dyami Brown North Carolina 3 (84) LB Pete Werner Ohio State 4 (123) RB Kylin Hill Mississippi State 5 (150) S Joshuah Bledsoe Missouri 6 (189) DE Shaka Toney Penn State 6 (224) CB Tre Norwood Oklahoma 6 (225) OT Brenden Jaimes Nebraska 7 (234) S Tariq Thompson San Diego State 7 (240) LB Paddy Fisher Northwestern

Here's a breakdown of each of the selections:

DeVonta Smith (No. 12)

The Eagles are able to land one of the top wide receivers at No. 12, getting a player they could have had at No. 6. Smith, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, finished with 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. He becomes the top pass catcher quarterback Jalen Hurts needs in order to thrive in the Eagles offense.

Smith's quickness and change-of-direction make him an instant playmaker in Nick Sirianni's offense, as the Eagles can utilize him on all levels of the field. The Eagles finally have a Pro Bowl-caliber wide receiver that will be with the franchise for years to come.

Aaron Robinson (No. 37)

Robinson appears to be a better fit in the slot than on the outside, but is an excellent defender in man and zone coverage. The Eagles need an outside cornerback to pair with Darius Slay, but Robinson can be moved around in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon's system.

Robinson has good cover skills and can pound the ball carrier upon contact. This pick could be a risk at No. 37, but fortune favors the bold in Philadelphia. The coaching staff can develop Robinson in 2021, giving him the opportunity to shine with five defensive backs on the field.

Dyami Brown (No. 70)

The Eagles are desperate enough to find playmakers for Hurts they double dip at wide receiver and select one of the draft's top sleepers in Brown. A vertical route-runner that is a prototypical deep-ball threat, Brown's talent is too good to pass up this early in the third round.

Brown averaged 20.1 yards per catch over the last two years, netting consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. The Eagles need a deep-ball receiver to compensate the loss of DeSean Jackson, who they found with Brown. He'll compete for significant playing time in his rookie year.

Pete Werner (No. 84)

About time the Eagles invest in a linebacker, as the front office selects one in the third round for the second consecutive year. Werner is a three-down linebacker that is best suited for the SAM, a strong complement to Alex Singleton at the MIKE.

An excellent tackler, Werner is very instinctive against the run. He can stay with the running backs in the pass game, completing an all-around profile. Werner would be selected higher if Ohio State wasn't loaded at linebacker.

Kylin Hill (No. 123)

Why would the Eagles take a running back in the fourth round? When there's a back with the talent of Hill sitting at No. 123, the Eagles better rush to the podium. The Eagles need a No. 2 running back that can spell Miles Sanders and catch the ball out of the backfield -- which Hill provides immediately.

Hill isn't an explosive back, but is great at wearing down defenders and vital in short-yardage situations. The Eagles would really have a dangerous running games with Sanders, Hill, Hurts, and Boston Scott.

Joshuah Bledsoe (No. 150)

The Eagles add more depth at safety with Bledsoe, someone who can play the hybrid role. Bledsoe's strength is in man coverage, taking away lanes in the slot. He also can line up on the edge as an extra attacker against the run.

Shaka Toney (No. 189)

Philadelphia adds more depth at defensive end with the first of its three sixth-round picks. Toney is an ideal pass-rush specialist and should thrive opposite of Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, and/or Brandon Graham. He's a great candidate in the Eagles' defensive end rotation.

Tre Norwood (No. 224)

Another hybrid defensive back who played both corner and safety, Norwood has the NFL size with soft enough hands to become a decent ball-hawking safety at the next level. The Eagles continue to add more depth in the secondary with this pick.

Brenden Jaimes (No. 225)

More depth coming for the Eagles at tackle. Jaimes can play both tackle positions and can move inside to guard. A strong run blocker, the Eagles can develop Jaimes into a starter down the line if they develop him at guard -- which they'll need if Isaac Seumalo would ever move to center.

Tariq Thompson (No. 234)

Another defensive back the Eagles take a flyer on. Thompson can play in any defensive scheme, and is versatile enough in coverage to contain a passing game. He's best used as a rotational defensive back in sub-packages.

Paddy Fisher (No. 240)

Fisher is worth a plug-and-play on run downs, but doesn't provide much in coverage. A leader and good locker room presence, the Eagles take a shot on him with linebacker depth and special teams with their final pick.