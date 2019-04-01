Ed Oliver NFL Draft profile: Everything to know about measurements, strengths, team fits

Ed Oliver is one of the most explosive players -- at any position -- in this draft class. He played much of his college career over the center, where he regularly dominated, but his NFL future will be as a 3-technique where he'll be able to use his strength and quick first step to split gaps and wreak havoc in the backfield in both running and passing situations.

College career

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Oliver, who grew up in Houston, stayed in his hometown to play collegiately. He played in 12 games as a true freshman and had five sacks and 22 tackles for loss. As a sophomore, he had 5.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. In 2018, Oliver was limited to eight games because of a knee injury. He still logged three sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.

Among all FBS defensive linemen, Oliver ranked 18th in Pro Football Focus' pass rush productivity metric and he was 19th in run stop percentage.

Combine/pro day results

Measurement Result Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 287 pounds Arms: 31 3/4 inches Hands: 9 1/4 inches

Workout Result 40-yard dash: 4.71 (unofficial) Bench press: 32 Vertical jump: 36.0 Broad jump: 120.0 3-cone drill: 7.01 20-yard shuttle: -- 60-yard shuttle: --

Strengths/weaknesses

Strengths: Oliver played over the center in college and regularly dominated, but will move to a 3-technique role in the NFL where he have more opportunities to shoot gaps. He has a low center of gravity, nonstop motor, unparalleled get-off and the leverage to regularly win at the line of scrimmage, Oliver is a top-5 talent.

Good luck stopping this:

Immediate pressure by Oliver. Whew pic.twitter.com/4zDA4TzxGR — Cover 1 (@Cover_1_) March 25, 2019

Or this:

Fits into his gap thinking it’s run, then transitions to a pass rush by cutting back inside and getting a hit on the QB. pic.twitter.com/6sja1BV1yv — Cover 1 (@Cover_1_) March 25, 2019

Note that Oliver (No. 10) starts over the center and ends up at the sidelines ready to light up the running back had he caught the pass:

Yep that’s Oliver chasing the RB into coverage. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/MFlzne06H4 — Cover 1 (@Cover_1_) March 25, 2019

Weaknesses: Size is a concern but only if you expect to play Oliver over the center for 50-60 plays a game.

NFL comparison

From CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso:

John Randle. Going with a throwback for Oliver despite his presence as a "new-age" one-gapper at the three technique position, charging through the outside shoulder of either guard. That's, at least, where I'd play him essentially all the time, despite varying suggestions as to all the types of roles he could assume -- and thrive in -- at the next level. The same was true for Randle. Kind of. With him though, as an undrafted free agent from Texas A&M-Kingsville, coaches initially didn't know where to play him. The two are almost identically sized, and once Randle was given free rein to attack inside at defensive tackle, he dominated for nearly a decade. Like Randle did, Oliver plays with otherworldly explosiveness and aggression. His quickness and loose hips translate to ridiculously low-center-of-gravity power.

NFL teams in play to draft Oliver

49ers: San Francisco needs an edge rusher more than an interior lineman -- they've taken a defensive lineman in Round 1 in three of the last four drafts -- but they also added Dee Ford this offseason and Oliver is a pass-rushing terror as a 3-technique. That said, it's unlikely he goes second overall.

Jets: New York also has needs along the defensive line, but edge rusher is a priority. If they should trade down out of the No. 3 pick, Oliver is an option later in Round 1.

Raiders: This may sound familiar but Oakland also needs pass-rush reinforcements; the team traded Khalil Mack before the season and cut Bruce Irvin during the season. Oliver isn't an edge rusher but he's a pass-rushing terror from the defensive interior. Plus, Oakland could address its pass-rush needs with one of their two remaining first-rounders.

Bills: Kyle Williams retired and if Oliver is on the board at No. 9 the Bills will think long and hard about taking him there.

Bengals: Geno Atkins is 31 years old and and while he's still playing at a high level, you can never have enough disruptive interior players on your roster. Cincinnati has needs elsewhere too -- linebacker, offensive tackle and even quarterback -- but Oliver could still be on the board at No. 11.

Falcons: Atlanta has needs along the defensive line -- both inside and at edge rusher. It's tough to imagine that Oliver is still available at No. 14 but if he is, the Falcons would get a top-5 talent in the middle of Round 1.