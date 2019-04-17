Edoga, Chuma, OL, USC

NFL Draft analysis for Edoga, Chuma, OL, USC

Draft Scouting Report:

Edoga is a unique prospect at under 6-4 but with arms nearly 35-inches long. He needs to get stronger and add weight. No question about that. His supreme physical gifts could get him onto the field early in his career. Edoga glides in pass protection, and uses his length to his advantage often. He's a smooth mover when getting to the second level as a run blocker too. -- CT

