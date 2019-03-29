Edwards, David, OL, Wisconsin

NFL Draft analysis for Edwards, David, OL, Wisconsin

Draft Scouting Report:

Tall, decently athletic tackle who lacks lateral mobility and relies on his lean to generate power. Stays locked out, is susceptible to counter moves, and doesn't have the feet to consistently mirror high-end edge rushers. Effective combo blocker who's a swing tackle at the next level with starting upside. -- CT

Our Latest Stories