Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.71 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Kyle Lauletta

Strengths:

Gun-slinger type. Lots of quick in-breakers on his film. Unafriad to pull the trigger on any throw. Arm strength and arm talent right at NFL average. Occasional big-time throw down the field. Flashed the ability to naturally step up into the pocket. Can read the entire field. Under-pressure play needs a lot of work. Nice downfield touch. Has the demeanor to outplay his draft position and has just enough natural talent athletically and as a QB to stick around in the NFL for a while.

Weaknesses:

Will not run away from NFL defenders but is a flexible athlete. Ball placement in general leaves just a little to be desired. A few too many throws just a bit off target.

Accolades: