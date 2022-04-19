Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 66.71 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Kyle Lauletta
Strengths:
Gun-slinger type. Lots of quick in-breakers on his film. Unafriad to pull the trigger on any throw. Arm strength and arm talent right at NFL average. Occasional big-time throw down the field. Flashed the ability to naturally step up into the pocket. Can read the entire field. Under-pressure play needs a lot of work. Nice downfield touch. Has the demeanor to outplay his draft position and has just enough natural talent athletically and as a QB to stick around in the NFL for a while.
Weaknesses:
Will not run away from NFL defenders but is a flexible athlete. Ball placement in general leaves just a little to be desired. A few too many throws just a bit off target.
Accolades:
- 2019: Led FCS in total offense (367.8 yards per game)
- East-West Shrine Bowl Offensive MVP