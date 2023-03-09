Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.15 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Trevon Diggs

Summary:

Eli Ricks is a monster outside CB with quality albeit unspectacular athleticism and a suffocating style at the line and when the ball is in the air. He'll miss tackles, but his sheer size, experience in the SEC, and productivity will make him a priority for teams looking to add more size and assertiveness at the position.

Strengths:

Big and super long and knows it; utilizes his frame to his advantage in press

Length helps him immensely get to the football in the air, which he did often in college

Physical but not overly grabby

Quality mover for his size

Weaknesses: