Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 84.15 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Trevon Diggs
Summary:
Eli Ricks is a monster outside CB with quality albeit unspectacular athleticism and a suffocating style at the line and when the ball is in the air. He'll miss tackles, but his sheer size, experience in the SEC, and productivity will make him a priority for teams looking to add more size and assertiveness at the position.
Strengths:
- Big and super long and knows it; utilizes his frame to his advantage in press
- Length helps him immensely get to the football in the air, which he did often in college
- Physical but not overly grabby
- Quality mover for his size
Weaknesses:
- Not overly sudden or explosive with big-time speed
- Misses a lot of tackles
- Could stand to get stronger to defeat blocks more efficiently