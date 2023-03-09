Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.15 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Trevon Diggs

Summary:

Eli Ricks is a monster outside CB with quality albeit unspectacular athleticism and a suffocating style at the line and when the ball is in the air. He'll miss tackles, but his sheer size, experience in the SEC, and productivity will make him a priority for teams looking to add more size and assertiveness at the position.

Strengths:

  • Big and super long and knows it; utilizes his frame to his advantage in press
  • Length helps him immensely get to the football in the air, which he did often in college
  • Physical but not overly grabby
  • Quality mover for his size

Weaknesses:

  • Not overly sudden or explosive with big-time speed
  • Misses a lot of tackles
  • Could stand to get stronger to defeat blocks more efficiently