Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.65 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: DeeJay Dallas

Summary:

Eric Gray carries good weight relative to his size but lacks the mass to be productive in short-yardage situations. He is an inconsistent pass protector but has proven effective catching passes by creating separation through route breaks. He has quick feet that render him elusive post-catch and had just one fumble in 2022.

Strengths:

Effective pass-catcher who sets up route breaks well

Quick feet makes him elusive in space

One fumble in 2022

Weaknesses: