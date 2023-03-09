Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 76.65 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: DeeJay Dallas
Summary:
Eric Gray carries good weight relative to his size but lacks the mass to be productive in short-yardage situations. He is an inconsistent pass protector but has proven effective catching passes by creating separation through route breaks. He has quick feet that render him elusive post-catch and had just one fumble in 2022.
Strengths:
- Effective pass-catcher who sets up route breaks well
- Quick feet makes him elusive in space
- One fumble in 2022
Weaknesses:
- Inconsistent in pass protection
- Average top-end speed
- Pushes the gap too much before making his cut
- Lack of mass prevents him from being answer in short-yardage situations