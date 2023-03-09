Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.65 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: DeeJay Dallas

Summary:

Eric Gray carries good weight relative to his size but lacks the mass to be productive in short-yardage situations. He is an inconsistent pass protector but has proven effective catching passes by creating separation through route breaks. He has quick feet that render him elusive post-catch and had just one fumble in 2022.

Strengths:

  • Effective pass-catcher who sets up route breaks well
  • Quick feet makes him elusive in space
  • One fumble in 2022

Weaknesses:

  • Inconsistent in pass protection
  • Average top-end speed
  • Pushes the gap too much before making his cut
  • Lack of mass prevents him from being answer in short-yardage situations