Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 67.12 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Jared Kaster
Strengths:
Lineman with a thicker base that does a good job of absorbing contact. Does a good job of allowing rushers to work too deep in their rush. Handles exchanges really well. Does a nice job of sealing blocks and has some exposure to pulling assignments.
Weaknesses:
Hands get too wide when engaged. Lateral agility is a potential concern as he attempts to handle counter moves. Not going to be a fit for more of a wide zone blocking scheme.
Accolades:
- 2020: Received highest PFF grade (90.3) of any offensive lineman in any bowl game
- 38 career games played