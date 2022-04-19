Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.12 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jared Kaster

Strengths:

Lineman with a thicker base that does a good job of absorbing contact. Does a good job of allowing rushers to work too deep in their rush. Handles exchanges really well. Does a nice job of sealing blocks and has some exposure to pulling assignments.

Weaknesses:

Hands get too wide when engaged. Lateral agility is a potential concern as he attempts to handle counter moves. Not going to be a fit for more of a wide zone blocking scheme.

Accolades: