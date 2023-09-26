Perception is not always reality. Quarterback draft analysis is often spoken matter-of-factly when there is actually a high variance of potential outcomes often reliant upon supporting cast, coaching staff, inner building dynamics and more. While many draft classes have been deemed a "bad quarterback draft," it does not always play out in that fashion.

The phrase "bad quarterback draft" is subjective so there was one loose parameter set to weed through each class 2000 and later: one quarterback taken in the first round. I say loose because there was one exception to go along with the three classes fitting that descriptor:

2022

Games Played Games Started Pass Att. Completion% TD INT Yards Pass rating Kenny Pickett: Round 1 (No. 20 overall) 13 12 493 62.3 11 12 3,093 77.4 Desmond Ridder: 3 (74) 7 7 203 63.1 4 1 1,261 85.0 Malik Willis: 3 (86) 8 3 61 50.8 0 3 276 42.8 Matt Corral: 3 (94) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- Bailey Zappe: 4 (137) 4 2 92 70.7 5 3 781 100.9 Sam Howell: 5 (144) 4 3 118 64.4 4 6 840 75.5 Chris Oladokun: 7 (241) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- Skylar Thompson: 7 (247) 7 2 105 57.1 1 3 534 62.2 Brock Purdy: 7 (262) 12 8 261 67.0 17 4 2,110 107.0

Pickett is the unquestioned starter in Pittsburgh for the time being. Offensive play-calling has presented its own limitations so the jury is still out on the second-year quarterback. Howell is the starter in Washington. His performance has been up and down as expected. Ridder has been more down than up in his first season as the franchise's starting quarterback. Finally, San Francisco has turned the offense over to Purdy after trading away Trey Lance and allowing Jimmy Garoppolo to sign elsewhere. Purdy has shown the most out of this quarterback class thus far despite being "Mr. Irrelevant." He also has the advantage of playing on an already NFC contender, however.

All in all, the returns on this "bad quarterback class" has been positive. It is too soon to tell how many of these quarterbacks end up being long-term starters in this league or how many settle into backup roles once their teams find other options. Willis, Zappe and Thompson have also made starts but that was more out of necessity than each team projecting confidence in that player.

The modern-day NFL is very impatient and reactionary. Teams are willing to move on from first-round quarterback selections quicker than usual, which means more quarterbacks are being given an opportunity to perform. Those additional quarterbacks better be able to make the most of that limited opportunity because teams will move on from them even quicker. There is also a greater emphasis on keeping quarterbacks on their rookie contracts to counter balance the rising costs of franchise players at a variety of positions.

2013

Games Played Games Started Pass Att. Completion% TD INT Yards Pass rating EJ Manuel: Round 1 (No. 16 overall) 30 18 590 58.1 20 16 3,767 77.1 Geno Smith: 2 (39) 65 54 1,681 63.2 68 49 11,935 85.7 Mike Glennon: 3 (73) 40 31 1,147 60.1 47 35 7,025 78.6 Matt Barkley: 4 (98) 19 7 363 58.4 11 22 2,699 66.6 Ryan Nassib: 4 (110) 5 0 10 90.0 1 0 128 152.1 Tyler Wilson: 4 (112) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- Landry Jones: 4 (115) 18 5 169 63.9 8 7 1,310 86.2 Brad Sorensen: 7 (221) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- Zac Dysert: 7 (234) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- B.J. Daniels: 7 (237) 8 0 6 50.0 0 0 6 -- Sean Renfree: 7 (249) 2 0 7 42.9 0 1 11 10.7

For years, the 2013 draft class looked like it was a supplier of below-average starting quarterbacks or quality backups. Smith was the starter in New York until he suffered a fractured jaw when IK Enemkpali punched him in 2015. Ryan Fitzpatrick became the starter and Smith's 2016 season was lost midway through due to a torn ACL. He signed with the Giants as a free agent the following offseason and began his journey as a backup across the NFL until last season. Seattle named the 30-year-old starter and he delivered in a big way.

Glennon had been a prime example of a quality backup quarterback capable of occasionally stepping in as a starter. Quarterbacks taken outside of the top 100 in this draft class essentially made no impact.

2010

Games Played Games Started Pass Att. Completion% TD INT Yards Passer Rating Sam Bradford: Round 1 (No. 1 overall) 83 83 2,967 62.5 103 61 19,449 84.5 Tim Tebow: 1 (25) 35 16 361 47.9 17 9 2,422 75.3 Jimmy Clausen: 2 (48) 21 14 472 54.0 7 14 2,520 61.9 Colt McCoy: 3 (85) 56 36 1,220 62.6 34 32 7,975 79.9 Mike Kafka: 4 (122) 4 0 16 68.8 0 2 107 47.7 John Skelton: 5 (155) 20 17 602 53.2 15 25 3,707 63.0 Jonathan Crompton: 5 (168) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- Rusty Smith: 6 (176) 3 1 45 51.1 0 4 234 29.3 Dan LeFevour: 6 (181) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- Joe Webb: 6 (199) 104 4 159 56.6 3 6 888 63.1 Tony Pike: 6 (204) 1 0 12 50.0 0 0 47 60.1 Levi Brown: 7 (209) 1 0 3 66.7 0 1 24 35.5 Sean Canfield: 7 (239) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- Zac Robinson: 7 (250) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --

Bradford is one of the most overlooked quarterbacks in recent history. He was really good when available but lost nearly four seasons worth of play due to injury. The Oklahoma product also had the distinction of being traded twice in his career and is one of the more fun "what-ifs" in the past decade.

Tebow was taken in the first round but that was a surprise. He landed with the only organization willing to make that decision. His career, which spanned just three seasons on an active roster, was highlighted by an overtime playoff victory against Pittsburgh in 2011.

McCoy has been the quintessential backup quarterback capable of delivering victory as a spot starter. The 2010 draft class also produced two of the NFL's most promising assistant coaches: Kafka (Giants offensive coordinator) and Robinson (Rams pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach).

2000

Games Played Games Started Pass Attempts Completion% TD INT Yards Passer Rating Chad Pennington: Round 1 (No. 18 overall) 89 81 2,471 66.0 102 64 17,823 90.1 Giovanni Carmazzi: 3 (65) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Chris Redman: 3 (75) 30 12 500 57.2 21 14 3,179 78.6 Tee Martin: 5 (163) 3 0 16 37.5 0 1 69 25.3 Marc Bulger: 6 (168) 96 95 3,171 62.1 122 93 22,814 84.4 Spergon Wynn: 6 (183) 10 3 152 46.1 1 7 585 39.5 Tom Brady: 6 (199) 335 333 12,050 64.3 649 212 89,214 97.2 Todd Husak: 6 (202) 1 0 2 100.0 0 0 -2 79.2 JaJuan Seider: 6 (205) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- Tim Rattay: 7 (212) 40 18 714 60.5 31 23 4,853 81.9 Jarious Jackson: 7 (214) 5 0 22 50.0 0 1 114 46.4 Joe Hamilton: 7 (234) 1 0 1 100.0 0 0 -2 --

The 2000 class was boom or bust. It produced Brady, Pennington and Bulger, but Rattay and Redman were essentially the only other contributors. Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and the NFL's record holder for career passing yards and touchdowns. The best quarterback in league history played 23 seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers before retiring last season. Every other quarterback in the class retired in 2011 or earlier.

Pennington won NFL Comeback Player of the Year TWICE in his career. He threw for nearly 18,000 yards over the course of 11 seasons. Bulger went to two Pro Bowls during his 11-year playing career.

Although regarded as a bad quarterback class, the 2000 class produced more than most classes with multiple first-round selections. His career timeline was intertwined with Kurt Warner and Trent Green as Bulger replaced Warner and Green replaced Bulger.