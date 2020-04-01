Ezra Cleveland, OL, Boise State

NFL Draft analysis for Ezra Cleveland, OL, Boise State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86

Strengths:

  • One of most athletic OTs in class
  • Gets to second level with ease
  • Stays patient and in-balance in pass protection

Weaknesses:

  • Needs to get stronger
  • Lack of strength sometimes shows up in run blocking
  • Lack of competition is a concern
Our Latest Stories