Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Western Michigan vs. BYU bowl game

We won't get BYU's towering defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi in this year's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, as he recently suffered a knee injury, but the Cougars will deploy their super-active linebacker Sione Takitaki on the Western Michigan Broncos.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

BYU

Sione Takitaki, LB

Coaches will be interested in Takitaki's versatility, as played off the ball frequently but was comfortable rushing the passer and decently effective when facing tight ends and backs who stayed in to pass protect. At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, Takitaki will check the size boxes for most teams. He's a decently springy athlete and routinely shows good persistence when scraping through traffic to get to the ball-carrier on outside runs. He reacts quickly to the ball being thrown while in coverage too. The senior had 100 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, and three pass breakups in 2018.