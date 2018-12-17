Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Western Michigan vs. BYU bowl game
An athletic, second-level defender headlines is the main draft prospect to watch in this bowl game
We won't get BYU's towering defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi in this year's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, as he recently suffered a knee injury, but the Cougars will deploy their super-active linebacker Sione Takitaki on the Western Michigan Broncos.
We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google
BYU
Sione Takitaki, LB
Coaches will be interested in Takitaki's versatility, as played off the ball frequently but was comfortable rushing the passer and decently effective when facing tight ends and backs who stayed in to pass protect. At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, Takitaki will check the size boxes for most teams. He's a decently springy athlete and routinely shows good persistence when scraping through traffic to get to the ball-carrier on outside runs. He reacts quickly to the ball being thrown while in coverage too. The senior had 100 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, and three pass breakups in 2018.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Bahamas Bowl
An experienced downfield threat with good size and a Florida transfer headline the prospects...
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Gasparilla Bowl
A Miami transfer and a Florida transfer headline the draft prospects in this game
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Frisco Bowl
Two left side of the line blockers and an athletic linebacker headline the prospects in this...
-
Draft order: Cardinals, Raiders at top
Here's how all the Week 15 results affect the order for the 2019 NFL Draft
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Las Vegas Bowl
A long defensive lineman and a crafty, downfield receiver headline the draft prospects in this...
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Camellia Bowl
An aggressive cornerback and a towering, long outside pass-rusher headline the prospects in...