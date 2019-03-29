Fant, Noah, TE, Iowa

NFL Draft analysis for Fant, Noah, TE, Iowa

Draft Scouting Report:

Springy, fast, and elusive seam-stretching tight end with receiver-like pass-catching skills. Experience and flashes of consistency in-line as a blocker. The team that drafts him will be doing so mostly on his plus ability to boost the passing game. -- CT

Our Latest Stories