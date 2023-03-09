Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86.33 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Arden Key

Summary:

Felix Anudike-Uzomah is a high-energy, bendy rusher with serious suddenness. Counter moves are a planned part of his game, and he loves the cross chop and the inside swim off his straight arm. His bend/dip flashes are high-end and useful. He's occasionally overmatched in the run game but works hard in that area. He needs to get stronger. Big-time capabilities on stunts because of his burst and closing speed, as he rushed from mostly 3-man fronts. He has All-Pro upside as a traditoinal outside rusher.

Strengths:

Burst and bend combination are high end

Has serious counter-move ability

Very planned rushes

Motor runs very hot

Weaknesses: