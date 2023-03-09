Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 86.33 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Arden Key
Summary:
Felix Anudike-Uzomah is a high-energy, bendy rusher with serious suddenness. Counter moves are a planned part of his game, and he loves the cross chop and the inside swim off his straight arm. His bend/dip flashes are high-end and useful. He's occasionally overmatched in the run game but works hard in that area. He needs to get stronger. Big-time capabilities on stunts because of his burst and closing speed, as he rushed from mostly 3-man fronts. He has All-Pro upside as a traditoinal outside rusher.
Strengths:
- Burst and bend combination are high end
- Has serious counter-move ability
- Very planned rushes
- Motor runs very hot
Weaknesses:
- Occasionally overmatched against the run
- Power isn't brutal but not a weapon yet
- Spin move needs work
- On the ground a bit more than most high-profile prospects