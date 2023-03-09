Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86.33 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Arden Key

Summary:

Felix Anudike-Uzomah is a high-energy, bendy rusher with serious suddenness. Counter moves are a planned part of his game, and he loves the cross chop and the inside swim off his straight arm. His bend/dip flashes are high-end and useful. He's occasionally overmatched in the run game but works hard in that area. He needs to get stronger. Big-time capabilities on stunts because of his burst and closing speed, as he rushed from mostly 3-man fronts. He has All-Pro upside as a traditoinal outside rusher.

Strengths:

  • Burst and bend combination are high end
  • Has serious counter-move ability
  • Very planned rushes
  • Motor runs very hot

Weaknesses:

  • Occasionally overmatched against the run
  • Power isn't brutal but not a weapon yet
  • Spin move needs work
  • On the ground a bit more than most high-profile prospects