Ferguson, Jaylon, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

NFL Draft analysis for Ferguson, Jaylon, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

Draft Scouting Report:

Epically productive edge rusher with the looks of a starting NFL defensive end. Most of his sacks came via effort or other elements outside of his control. Pass-rush plans are essentially non-existent, and he's not nearly as bendy around the corner as you'd expect. -- CT

