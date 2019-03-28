Ferrell, Clelin, EDGE, Clemson

NFL Draft analysis for Ferrell, Clelin, EDGE, Clemson

Draft Scouting Report:

A dominant college career, Ferrell has an explosive first step, good change of direction and a high motor. He needs to work on getting stronger but despite concerns about flexibility, he has the athleticism to regularly turn the corner on offensive tackles and get to the quarterback. -- RW

