First Responder Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in W. Kentucky vs. W. Michigan

Last season's meeting between Boise State and Boston College in the First Responder Bowl was actually suspended midway through the first quarter due to severe weather. Western Michigan and Western Kentucky are not only looking to finish the game, but put on a show. The two teams averaged roughly 60 points scored combined per game.

Will a transcendent NFL star come out of this year's game? Let's examine the 2020 NFL Draft prospects that you need to know.

Western Michigan

Levante Bellamy, RB

Bellamy is an undersized but tough runner. He does not go down on first contact. The Indianapolis native does a really good job regulating his speed and has a nose for the end zone. His 23 touchdowns are the most by a Division I running back this season. Bellamy is an interesting case study for NFL teams because his receiving production was more than cut in half from a year ago. It would do wonders for his draft stock to show he is still capable of contributing in the pass game.

The running back was clocked running a 4.32-second 40-yard dash in summer conditioning entering his junior season.

Western Kentucky

DeAngelo Malone, EDGE

Malone is an active edge rusher that plays to the whistle. His hustle allows him to benefit from extended plays in a lot of circumstances. The Georgia native recorded 11.5 sacks this season, which was 11th most among Division I players. It would probably benefit him to come back for another season in order to fill out and polish some of the edges in his game. As it stands, he is a bit undersized and would probably need to play as a stand-up 4-3 outside linebacker. Malone primarily played down in 2019 and does not have much exposure in coverage.

More to watch

Western Kentucky defensive end Juwuan Jones is only a sophomore but his sack production over his first two years has been great. Jones, who redshirted as a true freshman and is technically eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft, joined the program as a 215-pound inside linebacker in 2017 before gaining an additional 55 pounds.

Coming into the season, CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson was very high on Western Michigan senior D'Wayne Eskridge. Eskridge played defensive back and wide receiver for the Broncos but his season was cut short when he suffered a fractured collarbone in September.