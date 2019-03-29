Ford, Cody, OL, Oklahoma

NFL Draft analysis for Ford, Cody, OL, Oklahoma

Draft Scouting Report:

Power blocker who creates serious torque with faster-than-you'd-expect leg churn and has great feet for his size which allow him to mirror well. He's long enough to deal with small speed-rushers but they give him more problems than power rushers. May not have the explosiveness in his kick slide to play on the edge, yet still a fun, punishing offensive line prospect. -- CT

