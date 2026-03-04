Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3349 RUYDS 284 INTS 6 TDS 47 I enjoyed seeing the reactions to Fernando Mendoza's size on social media during the combine. Yes, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound QB who had Miami defenders (some of whom will be early picks) bounce off him during his TD run in the title game is big. Who would've thunk it?

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd I've seen some mocks drop Arvell Reese after the combine, but I'm holding strong here. As far as what he already is, and what he may yet become, Reese remains the most enticing defensive prospect in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 3 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd I had the Cardinals go OT here last time, and while it's the more pressing need, David Bailey strikes me as a better value for the Cardinals with this pick than the available tackles.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Everything the Titans do should be to support Cam Ward, and that includes a ground game. The Titans had one of the least explosive rushing attacks in the NFL last year. Love immediately fixes that.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 Would we all prefer if Carnell Tate ran a 4.2? Of course. You take his size and skill and throw 4.2 speed on it, and you have a guy who is probably the No. 1 pick in the draft! While I still prefer Makai Lemon slightly, Tate strikes me as a better fit for Jaxson Dart's skill set.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Browns have already begun addressing their offensive line via trade, but there's still more work to be done. Francis Mauigoa is another big step in the right direction.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Arm length is the conversation du jour in draft circles (thanks, Will Campbell), and I understand why teams will be concerned about Rueben Bain Jr's. Still, I don't care. Watch him play football. Maybe he won't get 20 sacks in a season, but he's going to make your defense better in all facets.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 The memes of Makai Lemon staring into your soul during his combine press conference were amusing, but don't let them distract you from the fact that he's the most natural wide receiver in the class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 9 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Sonny Styles wowed everyone at the combine and helped his stock. So much so that the Cowboys are willing to move into the top 10 to swipe him before somebody else can.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets have plenty of draft capital, so it wouldn't shock me to see them move up for their second bite at the apple. With Caleb Downs still available, this makes a lot of sense, as Aaron Glenn is able to add Arvell Reese and Downs to his defense. It's suddenly a much stronger unit in the front and back end.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Mansoor Delane is my top corner in the class and will improve a Miami secondary in need of improvement. He's the best pure cover corner in the class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 12 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 The Chiefs move down a few spots, accumulate some extra picks and then draft a long-term Travis Kelce replacement. It'll be a lot of fun to see what Andy Reid cooks up with both Kelce and Sadiq on the field together.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 7th It may not be the most pressing need for the Rams, but with two first-rounders, they take a swing on Monroe Freeling's potential and look to grab somebody who could be the franchise's left tackle for the next decade.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Maybe this is too early for Olaivavega Ioane, but aside from the "tackles who might be guards," he's the best guard on my board. The Ravens could use some reinforcements on the interior of their line.

Round 1 - Pick 15 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 6th The production didn't always match the traits during his time at Clemson, but T.J. Parker would add another body to a Tampa pass rush that could use more help.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 16 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 7th I could see the Bengals taking a shot on an offensive lineman at this spot after trading down, but for my money, Caleb Banks is the better value. The Bengals OL gets plenty of attention, but it's not the only line of scrimmage Cincinnati can improve upon.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Lions have begun overhauling their offensive line, and Taylor Decker isn't getting any younger at left tackle. It may make more sense to go defense here as it's a more pressing need, but Kadyn Proctor is an enticing prospect who could begin his career at guard while being groomed as Decker's long-term replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 3rd Dillon Thieneman is another player who did himself a world of good during the combine. He was excellent for Oregon last year, and his athleticism was blinding in Indianapolis. The Vikings have to replace Harrison Smith, and Thieneman might just be the answer.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th I really like Keldric Faulk as a prospect, though I do wonder where his long-term position is. He's a big boy, and he's still very young. There's room to grow, but he already shows a good understanding of how to get after the QB.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Akheem Mesidor DL Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Cowboys need to help their pass rush, and while Akheem Mesidor is pretty tapped out by now (he turns 25 in April), he's a good player who will have an immediate impact in Dallas.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 I had the Steelers take a QB here last time, but I sense some of the steam is fading on Ty Simpson lately, and I'm no longer as confident we'll see two QBs go in the first. So this time, I have the Steelers taking Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, who is great value here and could fly up boards depending on how he performs at his pro day.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Spencer Fano takes a tumble compared to where I had him in my last mock, but it's not because I like him less. It's because teams seem rattled about arm length at OT after watching Will Campbell get wrecked in the Super Bowl. Fano could be best suited as a guard in the NFL, and that's where I think the Chargers would put him.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Avieon Terrell is not huge, but he's sticky, tough, mean and confident. If he were two inches taller, he'd be a top-10 pick. As is, he's an excellent late-first-round value for the Eagles.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 Having added another offensive lineman with their first pick, the Browns now look to help their passing attack, taking Washington's Denzel Boston. He isn't a burner, but he's an excellent route runner with strong hands and a big body that will help move the chains and score points in the red zone.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Zion Young EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 10th Zion Young is, well, young, compared to a lot of the other EDGE prospects in this class. The Bears have needs all over their defense, but their pass rush was anemic in 2025. Young may not make an immediate impact but could prove to be a monster with further development.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 Omar Cooper Jr. had a great combine that helped his stock considerably. Buffalo needs weapons at receiver, and Cooper strikes me as the kind of player who would know how to find the space to help Josh Allen when he extends plays for 20 minutes.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd I don't know what the plan is with Trent Williams (my plan would be to always want Trent Williams on your team), but whether he's back or not, the 49ers should look to improve their offensive line. Caleb Lomu is a prospect who could go much earlier than this.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Blake Miller had an outstanding combine. In a class with a lot of tackles who might not be tackles, there's no questioning Miller's measurements for the position. He also showed outstanding strength and athleticism in on-field drills. All of that said, he's never been someone who truly stands out on tape when I watch him. He's always struck me as good, not great.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Jermod McCoy missed all of 2025 with an ACL tear and did not work out at the combine. Because of that, I have dropped him from where I initially had him. Still, he was outstanding in 2024, and as long as teams are happy with his medicals by draft day, he's likely going to remain a first-round pick. The question is, how early does he go? Right now, this could be an absolute steal for the Rams.

Round 1 - Pick 30 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 5th CJ Allen doesn't have the elite athleticism of other Georgia linebackers who have gone in the first round this decade, but he's still a good athlete with strong instincts and the kind of leadership skills you look for at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Eli Stowers TE Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 62 REYDS 769 YDS/REC 12.4 TDS 4 Will Eli Stowers ever be the kind of tight end you're thrilled to leave in-line helping block pass rushers or set the edge in the run game? Probably not. But he will be a matchup nightmare for linebackers and safeties in the passing game, and a useful chess piece for a smart offensive coordinator.