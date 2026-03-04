Fornelli's 2026 NFL mock draft 2.0: Jets, Cowboys spice up first round with top 10 trades
New York doubles down on Ohio State defenders in Year 2 under Aaron Glenn
This is my first post-combine mock draft, which means I have a lot more useful information available to me about these players than I had in my last attempt. That said, I try not to put too much weight into what happens at the combine.
The measurements are nice (and important), and the 40 times are fun, but for the most part, I use the data collected to break "ties" on my board more than I use it to completely upend it. That said, that doesn't mean there aren't some players whose fortunes shift dramatically.
In my first mock, I had Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling taken 29th overall by the Los Angeles Rams. I wrote at the time that there was a lot of projection for Freeling, because he doesn't have the extensive history other prospects in the class have, but that the combine could cause him to fly up the board.
Well, Freeling's performance has. In a class with plenty of depth at the OT spot -- and some questions about how many actual left tackles are available -- Freeling's performance and projectability make him a far more attractive option. That reality is evident in my new mock, as Freeling goes off the board much sooner.
How soon? Well, you'll have to continue reading to find out.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
I enjoyed seeing the reactions to Fernando Mendoza's size on social media during the combine. Yes, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound QB who had Miami defenders (some of whom will be early picks) bounce off him during his TD run in the title game is big. Who would've thunk it?
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
I've seen some mocks drop Arvell Reese after the combine, but I'm holding strong here. As far as what he already is, and what he may yet become, Reese remains the most enticing defensive prospect in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 3
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
I had the Cardinals go OT here last time, and while it's the more pressing need, David Bailey strikes me as a better value for the Cardinals with this pick than the available tackles.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Everything the Titans do should be to support Cam Ward, and that includes a ground game. The Titans had one of the least explosive rushing attacks in the NFL last year. Love immediately fixes that.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Would we all prefer if Carnell Tate ran a 4.2? Of course. You take his size and skill and throw 4.2 speed on it, and you have a guy who is probably the No. 1 pick in the draft! While I still prefer Makai Lemon slightly, Tate strikes me as a better fit for Jaxson Dart's skill set.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
The Browns have already begun addressing their offensive line via trade, but there's still more work to be done. Francis Mauigoa is another big step in the right direction.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
Arm length is the conversation du jour in draft circles (thanks, Will Campbell), and I understand why teams will be concerned about Rueben Bain Jr's. Still, I don't care. Watch him play football. Maybe he won't get 20 sacks in a season, but he's going to make your defense better in all facets.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
The memes of Makai Lemon staring into your soul during his combine press conference were amusing, but don't let them distract you from the fact that he's the most natural wide receiver in the class.
Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 9
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Sonny Styles wowed everyone at the combine and helped his stock. So much so that the Cowboys are willing to move into the top 10 to swipe him before somebody else can.
Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Jets have plenty of draft capital, so it wouldn't shock me to see them move up for their second bite at the apple. With Caleb Downs still available, this makes a lot of sense, as Aaron Glenn is able to add Arvell Reese and Downs to his defense. It's suddenly a much stronger unit in the front and back end.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Mansoor Delane is my top corner in the class and will improve a Miami secondary in need of improvement. He's the best pure cover corner in the class.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 12
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
The Chiefs move down a few spots, accumulate some extra picks and then draft a long-term Travis Kelce replacement. It'll be a lot of fun to see what Andy Reid cooks up with both Kelce and Sadiq on the field together.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
It may not be the most pressing need for the Rams, but with two first-rounders, they take a swing on Monroe Freeling's potential and look to grab somebody who could be the franchise's left tackle for the next decade.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Maybe this is too early for Olaivavega Ioane, but aside from the "tackles who might be guards," he's the best guard on my board. The Ravens could use some reinforcements on the interior of their line.
Round 1 - Pick 15
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
The production didn't always match the traits during his time at Clemson, but T.J. Parker would add another body to a Tampa pass rush that could use more help.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 16
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs
I could see the Bengals taking a shot on an offensive lineman at this spot after trading down, but for my money, Caleb Banks is the better value. The Bengals OL gets plenty of attention, but it's not the only line of scrimmage Cincinnati can improve upon.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
The Lions have begun overhauling their offensive line, and Taylor Decker isn't getting any younger at left tackle. It may make more sense to go defense here as it's a more pressing need, but Kadyn Proctor is an enticing prospect who could begin his career at guard while being groomed as Decker's long-term replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Dillon Thieneman is another player who did himself a world of good during the combine. He was excellent for Oregon last year, and his athleticism was blinding in Indianapolis. The Vikings have to replace Harrison Smith, and Thieneman might just be the answer.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
I really like Keldric Faulk as a prospect, though I do wonder where his long-term position is. He's a big boy, and he's still very young. There's room to grow, but he already shows a good understanding of how to get after the QB.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
The Cowboys need to help their pass rush, and while Akheem Mesidor is pretty tapped out by now (he turns 25 in April), he's a good player who will have an immediate impact in Dallas.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
I had the Steelers take a QB here last time, but I sense some of the steam is fading on Ty Simpson lately, and I'm no longer as confident we'll see two QBs go in the first. So this time, I have the Steelers taking Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, who is great value here and could fly up boards depending on how he performs at his pro day.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Spencer Fano takes a tumble compared to where I had him in my last mock, but it's not because I like him less. It's because teams seem rattled about arm length at OT after watching Will Campbell get wrecked in the Super Bowl. Fano could be best suited as a guard in the NFL, and that's where I think the Chargers would put him.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Avieon Terrell is not huge, but he's sticky, tough, mean and confident. If he were two inches taller, he'd be a top-10 pick. As is, he's an excellent late-first-round value for the Eagles.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Having added another offensive lineman with their first pick, the Browns now look to help their passing attack, taking Washington's Denzel Boston. He isn't a burner, but he's an excellent route runner with strong hands and a big body that will help move the chains and score points in the red zone.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Zion Young EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
Zion Young is, well, young, compared to a lot of the other EDGE prospects in this class. The Bears have needs all over their defense, but their pass rush was anemic in 2025. Young may not make an immediate impact but could prove to be a monster with further development.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
Omar Cooper Jr. had a great combine that helped his stock considerably. Buffalo needs weapons at receiver, and Cooper strikes me as the kind of player who would know how to find the space to help Josh Allen when he extends plays for 20 minutes.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
I don't know what the plan is with Trent Williams (my plan would be to always want Trent Williams on your team), but whether he's back or not, the 49ers should look to improve their offensive line. Caleb Lomu is a prospect who could go much earlier than this.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
Blake Miller had an outstanding combine. In a class with a lot of tackles who might not be tackles, there's no questioning Miller's measurements for the position. He also showed outstanding strength and athleticism in on-field drills. All of that said, he's never been someone who truly stands out on tape when I watch him. He's always struck me as good, not great.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Jermod McCoy missed all of 2025 with an ACL tear and did not work out at the combine. Because of that, I have dropped him from where I initially had him. Still, he was outstanding in 2024, and as long as teams are happy with his medicals by draft day, he's likely going to remain a first-round pick. The question is, how early does he go? Right now, this could be an absolute steal for the Rams.
Round 1 - Pick 30
CJ Allen LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
CJ Allen doesn't have the elite athleticism of other Georgia linebackers who have gone in the first round this decade, but he's still a good athlete with strong instincts and the kind of leadership skills you look for at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Eli Stowers TE
Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs
Will Eli Stowers ever be the kind of tight end you're thrilled to leave in-line helping block pass rushers or set the edge in the run game? Probably not. But he will be a matchup nightmare for linebackers and safeties in the passing game, and a useful chess piece for a smart offensive coordinator.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Just what Seattle needs: another defensive back. I don't know which direction the Seahawks go here. I can just as easily see them trading out of the spot (they only have four picks) as making a pick, but for this exercise, I've got them taking yet another aggressive corner who helps in both the pass and run game.