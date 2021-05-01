trask.jpg
Every year at this time, we hear how important Day 3 is. Because it's true. It's the time to fill out important depth that sees the field after injuries hit later in the season and the really good scouting staffs can discover future Pro Bowlers in the fourth round and beyond. 

Speaking of the fourth round, that starts in a few hours. Here's a mock of how that round could unfold. 

OK, let's get to it.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 4
Round 4 - Pick 1 (106)
Tommy Togiai DL
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
107th
POSITION RNK
9th
Urban Meyer goes to his old stomping grounds for a penetrating interior rusher.
Round 4 - Pick 2 (107)
Rashad Weaver EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
91st
POSITION RNK
11th
Time for the Jets to go defense and address the pass rush in the draft.
Round 4 - Pick 3 (108)
Cameron McGrone LB
Michigan • Jr • 6'1" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
7th
We know the Falcons are all in on offense, and now they need to get some talent on the defensive line to get after opposing quarterbacks.
  From Houston Texans
Round 4 - Pick 4 (109)
Daviyon Nixon DL
Iowa • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Disruptive interior pass rusher with good hand work to bolster what was an anemic defensive front in 2020.
  From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 4 - Pick 5 (110)
Kenneth Gainwell RB
Memphis • Soph • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
89th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Browns are set at running back but Gainwell is a fun gadget type.
Round 4 - Pick 6 (111)
Rodarius Williams CB
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
138th
POSITION RNK
18th
Williams is an older prospect but has clean film and can play on the outside.
Round 4 - Pick 7 (112)
Tylan Wallace WR
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
69th
POSITION RNK
10th
The Lions have to address receiver at some point in this draft.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 4 - Pick 8 (113)
Jabril Cox LB
LSU • Sr • 6'3" / 233 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
77th
POSITION RNK
6th
Another athletic, versatile member to add to the Browns defense.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 4 - Pick 9 (114)
Jay Tufele DL
USC • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
90th
POSITION RNK
7th
Tufele is a high-energy inside rusher with a nice swim to get into the backfield.
Round 4 - Pick 10 (115)
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
71st
POSITION RNK
14th
Smith is the type of guard who mashes that the Cowboys will love.
Round 4 - Pick 11 (116)
Justin Hilliard LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 231 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
165th
POSITION RNK
13th
If he can stay healthy, Hilliard has appeal as a outside linebacker with a serious spring in his step.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 4 - Pick 12 (117)
Quincy Roche EDGE
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
105th
POSITION RNK
14th
If Roche was a little bigger, he'd be off the board by now. He's bendy and awesome with his hands.
Round 4 - Pick 13 (118)
Tyler Shelvin DL
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 346 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
94th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Chargers could use more beef on defense, and Shelvin is a wide body with impressive athletic traits.
Round 4 - Pick 14 (119)
Cornell Powell WR
Clemson • Sr • 6'0" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
79th
POSITION RNK
11th
Powell's an older prospect but he's ready to hit the ground running thanks to his developed frame, route-running skill, and body control near the sideline.
Round 4 - Pick 15 (120)
Michael Carter RB
North Carolina • Sr • 5'10" / 199 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
75th
POSITION RNK
4th
There are shades of James White in Carter.
  From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 4 - Pick 16 (121)
Drew Dalman OL
Stanford • Sr • 6'3" / 286 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
155th
POSITION RNK
29th
Dalman's college offensive line coach is now part of the Rams staff, and he's a good center prospect. Easy choice here.
  From New England Patriots
Round 4 - Pick 17 (122)
Jonathan Marshall DL
Arkansas • Sr • 6'3" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
248th
POSITION RNK
19th
Marshall is a nose who plays like a one-gap three technique.
  From Miami Dolphins
Round 4 - Pick 18 (123)
Brevin Jordan TE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
76th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Eagles probably want to turn a new leaf at tight end, and do so here with the athletic Jordan.
Round 4 - Pick 19 (124)
Jamar Johnson S
Indiana • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
73rd
POSITION RNK
6th
Johnson is a ball magnet with an old-school mentality when flying downhill.
Round 4 - Pick 20 (125)
Shakur Brown CB
Michigan State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
153rd
POSITION RNK
22nd
Brown's as feisty as they come and has good nickel capabilities.
Round 4 - Pick 21 (126)
Chris Rumph II EDGE
Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
131st
POSITION RNK
18th
Rumph is well undersized for the edge rusher spot but has the best toolbox of pass-rushing moves and can be an overhang linebacker in the Titans defense.
Round 4 - Pick 22 (127)
Brenden Jaimes OL
Nebraska • Sr • 6'6" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
125th
POSITION RNK
25th
The Colts still have a glaring hole at left tackle. Jaimes needs to get a tick stronger but has glorious feet and balance in pass pro.
Round 4 - Pick 23 (128)
James Hudson OL
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
98th
POSITION RNK
19th
Hudson plays with a nasty demeanor and has guard/tackle versatility.
Round 4 - Pick 24 (129)
Robert Rochell CB
Central Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
179th
POSITION RNK
27th
Length and athleticism at the cornerback spot? Music to the ears of the Seahawks.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 4 - Pick 25 (130)
Derrick Barnes LB
Purdue • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
190th
POSITION RNK
14th
Barnes is a squatty but active off-ball linebacker with serious edge-rushing skill.
Round 4 - Pick 26 (131)
Dan Moore Jr. OL
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
227th
POSITION RNK
42nd
Moore is overwhelmingly big -- not quite Orlando Brown big -- with light feet and long arms.
Round 4 - Pick 27 (132)
Bobby Brown III DL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
137th
POSITION RNK
13th
Brown's a young, very athletic nose tackle with Day 2 flashes.
Round 4 - Pick 28 (133)
Cade Johnson WR
South Dakota State • Sr • 5'10" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
142nd
POSITION RNK
25th
Johnson is the active, springy, YAC-specialist in the slot who'll thrive in New Orleans.
  From Buffalo Bills
Round 4 - Pick 29 (134)
Jermar Jefferson RB
Oregon State • Jr • 5'10" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
241st
POSITION RNK
19th
Jefferson is one of the best pure zone-blocking scheme backs in the class thanks to outstanding vision in traffic.
Round 4 - Pick 30 (135)
Trey Hill OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
200th
POSITION RNK
37th
This is more a scheme fit than a need. Hill was the pivot in Georgia's power run game in 2020.
Round 4 - Pick 31 (136)
Frank Darby WR
Arizona State • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
136th
POSITION RNK
22nd
Another receiver for Lamar Jackson. Baltimore is hoping Darby's natural athletic prowess leads to a more production NFL career than the one he had in college.
Round 4 - Pick 32 (137)
Tay Gowan CB
UCF • Sr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
204th
POSITION RNK
31st
While he didn't measure in quite as long as people expected, Gowan was always around the football in 2019.
Round 4 - Pick 33 (138)
Ar'Darius Washington S
TCU • Soph • 5'8" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
74th
POSITION RNK
7th
Washington's play dipped a bit in 2020, but he was arguably the best safety in college football in 2019. Suddenness galore.
  From New England Patriots
Round 4 - Pick 34 (139)
Rhamondre Stevenson RB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'0" / 246 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
101st
POSITION RNK
7th
The Bengals keep their obsession with Oklahoma running backs alive with Stevenson.
Round 4 - Pick 35 (140)
Daelin Hayes EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'3" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
195th
POSITION RNK
26th
Hayes is a bendy, rocked up rusher who just needs better hand work to succeed in the NFL.
Round 4 - Pick 36 (141)
Camryn Bynum CB
California • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
81st
POSITION RNK
13th
While a little skinny, Bynum is a twitchy man coverage type who can drive on the football in off coverage too.
Round 4 - Pick 37 (142)
Isaiah McDuffie LB
Boston College • Jr • 6'1" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
232nd
POSITION RNK
18th
McDuffie really flies around and makes an impact as a blitzer.
Round 4 - Pick 38 (143)
Kary Vincent Jr. CB
LSU • Sr • 5'10" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
78th
POSITION RNK
12th
Vincent is a premier slot cornerback prospect with the athletic traits and instincts to thrive inside.
Round 4 - Pick 38 (144)
Marquez Stevenson WR
Houston • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
118th
POSITION RNK
19th
More speed for the Chiefs offense. Stevenson has rockets attached to his cleats.