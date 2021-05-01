Round 4 - Pick 1 (106) Tommy Togiai DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 300 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 107th POSITION RNK 9th Urban Meyer goes to his old stomping grounds for a penetrating interior rusher.

Round 4 - Pick 2 (107) Rashad Weaver EDGE Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 91st POSITION RNK 11th Time for the Jets to go defense and address the pass rush in the draft.

Round 4 - Pick 3 (108) Cameron McGrone LB Michigan • Jr • 6'1" / 236 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 7th We know the Falcons are all in on offense, and now they need to get some talent on the defensive line to get after opposing quarterbacks.

From From Houston Texans Round 4 - Pick 4 (109) Daviyon Nixon DL Iowa • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 3rd Disruptive interior pass rusher with good hand work to bolster what was an anemic defensive front in 2020.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 4 - Pick 5 (110) Kenneth Gainwell RB Memphis • Soph • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 89th POSITION RNK 5th The Browns are set at running back but Gainwell is a fun gadget type.

Round 4 - Pick 6 (111) Rodarius Williams CB Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 138th POSITION RNK 18th Williams is an older prospect but has clean film and can play on the outside.

Round 4 - Pick 7 (112) Tylan Wallace WR Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 10th The Lions have to address receiver at some point in this draft.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 4 - Pick 8 (113) Jabril Cox LB LSU • Sr • 6'3" / 233 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 77th POSITION RNK 6th Another athletic, versatile member to add to the Browns defense.

From From Denver Broncos Round 4 - Pick 9 (114) Jay Tufele DL USC • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 90th POSITION RNK 7th Tufele is a high-energy inside rusher with a nice swim to get into the backfield.

Round 4 - Pick 10 (115) Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 14th Smith is the type of guard who mashes that the Cowboys will love.

Round 4 - Pick 11 (116) Justin Hilliard LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 231 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 165th POSITION RNK 13th If he can stay healthy, Hilliard has appeal as a outside linebacker with a serious spring in his step.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 4 - Pick 12 (117) Quincy Roche EDGE Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 105th POSITION RNK 14th If Roche was a little bigger, he'd be off the board by now. He's bendy and awesome with his hands.

Round 4 - Pick 13 (118) Tyler Shelvin DL LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 346 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 94th POSITION RNK 8th The Chargers could use more beef on defense, and Shelvin is a wide body with impressive athletic traits.

Round 4 - Pick 14 (119) Cornell Powell WR Clemson • Sr • 6'0" / 210 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 79th POSITION RNK 11th Powell's an older prospect but he's ready to hit the ground running thanks to his developed frame, route-running skill, and body control near the sideline.

Round 4 - Pick 15 (120) Michael Carter RB North Carolina • Sr • 5'10" / 199 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 4th There are shades of James White in Carter.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 4 - Pick 16 (121) Drew Dalman OL Stanford • Sr • 6'3" / 286 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 155th POSITION RNK 29th Dalman's college offensive line coach is now part of the Rams staff, and he's a good center prospect. Easy choice here.

From From New England Patriots Round 4 - Pick 17 (122) Jonathan Marshall DL Arkansas • Sr • 6'3" / 317 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 248th POSITION RNK 19th Marshall is a nose who plays like a one-gap three technique.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 4 - Pick 18 (123) Brevin Jordan TE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 3rd The Eagles probably want to turn a new leaf at tight end, and do so here with the athletic Jordan.

Round 4 - Pick 19 (124) Jamar Johnson S Indiana • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 73rd POSITION RNK 6th Johnson is a ball magnet with an old-school mentality when flying downhill.

Round 4 - Pick 20 (125) Shakur Brown CB Michigan State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 153rd POSITION RNK 22nd Brown's as feisty as they come and has good nickel capabilities.

Round 4 - Pick 21 (126) Chris Rumph II EDGE Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 131st POSITION RNK 18th Rumph is well undersized for the edge rusher spot but has the best toolbox of pass-rushing moves and can be an overhang linebacker in the Titans defense.

Round 4 - Pick 22 (127) Brenden Jaimes OL Nebraska • Sr • 6'6" / 300 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 125th POSITION RNK 25th The Colts still have a glaring hole at left tackle. Jaimes needs to get a tick stronger but has glorious feet and balance in pass pro.

Round 4 - Pick 23 (128) James Hudson OL Cincinnati • Jr • 6'5" / 308 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 98th POSITION RNK 19th Hudson plays with a nasty demeanor and has guard/tackle versatility.

Round 4 - Pick 24 (129) Robert Rochell CB Central Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 179th POSITION RNK 27th Length and athleticism at the cornerback spot? Music to the ears of the Seahawks.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 4 - Pick 25 (130) Derrick Barnes LB Purdue • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 190th POSITION RNK 14th Barnes is a squatty but active off-ball linebacker with serious edge-rushing skill.

Round 4 - Pick 26 (131) Dan Moore Jr. OL Texas A&M • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 227th POSITION RNK 42nd Moore is overwhelmingly big -- not quite Orlando Brown big -- with light feet and long arms.

Round 4 - Pick 27 (132) Bobby Brown III DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 325 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 137th POSITION RNK 13th Brown's a young, very athletic nose tackle with Day 2 flashes.

Round 4 - Pick 28 (133) Cade Johnson WR South Dakota State • Sr • 5'10" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 142nd POSITION RNK 25th Johnson is the active, springy, YAC-specialist in the slot who'll thrive in New Orleans.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 4 - Pick 29 (134) Jermar Jefferson RB Oregon State • Jr • 5'10" / 217 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 241st POSITION RNK 19th Jefferson is one of the best pure zone-blocking scheme backs in the class thanks to outstanding vision in traffic.

Round 4 - Pick 30 (135) Trey Hill OL Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 330 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 200th POSITION RNK 37th This is more a scheme fit than a need. Hill was the pivot in Georgia's power run game in 2020.

Round 4 - Pick 31 (136) Frank Darby WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 136th POSITION RNK 22nd Another receiver for Lamar Jackson. Baltimore is hoping Darby's natural athletic prowess leads to a more production NFL career than the one he had in college.

Round 4 - Pick 32 (137) Tay Gowan CB UCF • Sr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 204th POSITION RNK 31st While he didn't measure in quite as long as people expected, Gowan was always around the football in 2019.

Round 4 - Pick 33 (138) Ar'Darius Washington S TCU • Soph • 5'8" / 178 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 74th POSITION RNK 7th Washington's play dipped a bit in 2020, but he was arguably the best safety in college football in 2019. Suddenness galore.

From From New England Patriots Round 4 - Pick 34 (139) Rhamondre Stevenson RB Oklahoma • Sr • 6'0" / 246 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 101st POSITION RNK 7th The Bengals keep their obsession with Oklahoma running backs alive with Stevenson.

Round 4 - Pick 35 (140) Daelin Hayes EDGE Notre Dame • Sr • 6'3" / 270 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 195th POSITION RNK 26th Hayes is a bendy, rocked up rusher who just needs better hand work to succeed in the NFL.

Round 4 - Pick 36 (141) Camryn Bynum CB California • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 13th While a little skinny, Bynum is a twitchy man coverage type who can drive on the football in off coverage too.

Round 4 - Pick 37 (142) Isaiah McDuffie LB Boston College • Jr • 6'1" / 224 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 232nd POSITION RNK 18th McDuffie really flies around and makes an impact as a blitzer.

Round 4 - Pick 38 (143) Kary Vincent Jr. CB LSU • Sr • 5'10" / 189 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 78th POSITION RNK 12th Vincent is a premier slot cornerback prospect with the athletic traits and instincts to thrive inside.