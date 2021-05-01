Every year at this time, we hear how important Day 3 is. Because it's true. It's the time to fill out important depth that sees the field after injuries hit later in the season and the really good scouting staffs can discover future Pro Bowlers in the fourth round and beyond.
Speaking of the fourth round, that starts in a few hours. Here's a mock of how that round could unfold.
OK, let's get to it.
Round 4 - Pick 1 (106)
Tommy Togiai DL
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 300 lbs
Urban Meyer goes to his old stomping grounds for a penetrating interior rusher.
Round 4 - Pick 2 (107)
Rashad Weaver EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
Time for the Jets to go defense and address the pass rush in the draft.
Round 4 - Pick 3 (108)
Michigan • Jr • 6'1" / 236 lbs
We know the Falcons are all in on offense, and now they need to get some talent on the defensive line to get after opposing quarterbacks.
From Houston Texans
Round 4 - Pick 4 (109)
Iowa • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Disruptive interior pass rusher with good hand work to bolster what was an anemic defensive front in 2020.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 4 - Pick 5 (110)
Memphis • Soph • 5'11" / 195 lbs
The Browns are set at running back but Gainwell is a fun gadget type.
Round 4 - Pick 6 (111)
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Williams is an older prospect but has clean film and can play on the outside.
Round 4 - Pick 7 (112)
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
The Lions have to address receiver at some point in this draft.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 4 - Pick 8 (113)
Jabril Cox LB
LSU • Sr • 6'3" / 233 lbs
Another athletic, versatile member to add to the Browns defense.
From Denver Broncos
Round 4 - Pick 9 (114)
Jay Tufele DL
USC • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Tufele is a high-energy inside rusher with a nice swim to get into the backfield.
Round 4 - Pick 10 (115)
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Smith is the type of guard who mashes that the Cowboys will love.
Round 4 - Pick 11 (116)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 231 lbs
If he can stay healthy, Hilliard has appeal as a outside linebacker with a serious spring in his step.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 4 - Pick 12 (117)
Quincy Roche EDGE
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
If Roche was a little bigger, he'd be off the board by now. He's bendy and awesome with his hands.
Round 4 - Pick 13 (118)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 346 lbs
The Chargers could use more beef on defense, and Shelvin is a wide body with impressive athletic traits.
Round 4 - Pick 14 (119)
Clemson • Sr • 6'0" / 210 lbs
Powell's an older prospect but he's ready to hit the ground running thanks to his developed frame, route-running skill, and body control near the sideline.
Round 4 - Pick 15 (120)
North Carolina • Sr • 5'10" / 199 lbs
There are shades of James White in Carter.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 4 - Pick 16 (121)
Drew Dalman OL
Stanford • Sr • 6'3" / 286 lbs
Dalman's college offensive line coach is now part of the Rams staff, and he's a good center prospect. Easy choice here.
From New England Patriots
Round 4 - Pick 17 (122)
Arkansas • Sr • 6'3" / 317 lbs
Marshall is a nose who plays like a one-gap three technique.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 4 - Pick 18 (123)
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
The Eagles probably want to turn a new leaf at tight end, and do so here with the athletic Jordan.
Round 4 - Pick 19 (124)
Indiana • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Johnson is a ball magnet with an old-school mentality when flying downhill.
Round 4 - Pick 20 (125)
Shakur Brown CB
Michigan State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Brown's as feisty as they come and has good nickel capabilities.
Round 4 - Pick 21 (126)
Chris Rumph II EDGE
Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Rumph is well undersized for the edge rusher spot but has the best toolbox of pass-rushing moves and can be an overhang linebacker in the Titans defense.
Round 4 - Pick 22 (127)
Nebraska • Sr • 6'6" / 300 lbs
The Colts still have a glaring hole at left tackle. Jaimes needs to get a tick stronger but has glorious feet and balance in pass pro.
Round 4 - Pick 23 (128)
James Hudson OL
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
Hudson plays with a nasty demeanor and has guard/tackle versatility.
Round 4 - Pick 24 (129)
Central Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Length and athleticism at the cornerback spot? Music to the ears of the Seahawks.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 4 - Pick 25 (130)
Purdue • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Barnes is a squatty but active off-ball linebacker with serious edge-rushing skill.
Round 4 - Pick 26 (131)
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Moore is overwhelmingly big -- not quite Orlando Brown big -- with light feet and long arms.
Round 4 - Pick 27 (132)
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 325 lbs
Brown's a young, very athletic nose tackle with Day 2 flashes.
Round 4 - Pick 28 (133)
Cade Johnson WR
South Dakota State • Sr • 5'10" / 180 lbs
Johnson is the active, springy, YAC-specialist in the slot who'll thrive in New Orleans.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 4 - Pick 29 (134)
Oregon State • Jr • 5'10" / 217 lbs
Jefferson is one of the best pure zone-blocking scheme backs in the class thanks to outstanding vision in traffic.
Round 4 - Pick 31 (136)
Frank Darby WR
Arizona State • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Another receiver for Lamar Jackson. Baltimore is hoping Darby's natural athletic prowess leads to a more production NFL career than the one he had in college.
Round 4 - Pick 33 (138)
TCU • Soph • 5'8" / 178 lbs
Washington's play dipped a bit in 2020, but he was arguably the best safety in college football in 2019. Suddenness galore.
From New England Patriots
Round 4 - Pick 34 (139)
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'0" / 246 lbs
The Bengals keep their obsession with Oklahoma running backs alive with Stevenson.
Round 4 - Pick 35 (140)
Daelin Hayes EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'3" / 270 lbs
Hayes is a bendy, rocked up rusher who just needs better hand work to succeed in the NFL.
Round 4 - Pick 36 (141)
Camryn Bynum CB
California • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
While a little skinny, Bynum is a twitchy man coverage type who can drive on the football in off coverage too.
Round 4 - Pick 37 (142)
Boston College • Jr • 6'1" / 224 lbs
McDuffie really flies around and makes an impact as a blitzer.
Round 4 - Pick 38 (143)
LSU • Sr • 5'10" / 189 lbs
Vincent is a premier slot cornerback prospect with the athletic traits and instincts to thrive inside.
Round 4 - Pick 38 (144)
Houston • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
More speed for the Chiefs offense. Stevenson has rockets attached to his cleats.