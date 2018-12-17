Frisco Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Ohio vs. San Diego State bowl game

We'll be treated to some Wednesday #MACtion when the Ohio Bobcats take on the San Diego State Aztecs in the Frisco Bowl. No, it's not a game loaded with draft prospects, but a select few on the field in this one will draw some attention from scouts and GMs.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ohio

Joe Lowery, OT

At 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Lowery has legit NFL size but could stand to pack on more weight to deal with more powerful edge-rushers at the pro level. His game isn't always pretty. It gets the job done though ... in the run and pass games. His balance isn't always perfect either. But his size, length, and light feet should get him a look in the NFL.

Joe Anderson, OG

Like Lowery, Anderson's a super-experienced redshirt senior who'll check NFL boxes in the size and length departments. He's listed at 6-6 and 335 pounds. Also similar to Lowery, he has good feet but needs to add more point-of-attack power. Lowery's athleticism puts him in proper position in the run game and keeps him balanced (on most occasions) in pass-protection. He has late-round potential.

San Diego State

Kyahva Tezino, LB



Tezino will probably return to school for his senior season, but on a relatively young San Diego State club, he's the main draft-eligible prospect. A linebacker in the new mold at the position at 6-0 and 230 pounds, Tezino flies around the field and is an effective blitzer because of his quickness and athleticism. He had 119 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks in 2018.