Froholdt, Hjalte, OL, Arkansas

NFL Draft analysis for Froholdt, Hjalte, OL, Arkansas

Draft Scouting Report:

Athletically gifted interior line prospect. Dynamic mover in any direction with lots of upper body torque but could get more weight/strength to improve his anchor. Impressive combo blocker and very aware of stunts and capable of shutting them down. Underrated prospect. -- CT

