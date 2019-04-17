Fulgham, Travis, WR, Old Dominion

NFL Draft analysis for Fulgham, Travis, WR, Old Dominion

Draft Scouting Report:

A long strider, he can play outside or as "big slot." Has the ability to make adjustments and go up and get the ball downfield. He uses his body to shield defenders and when he gets two hands on the ball it's over. -- RW

