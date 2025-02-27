cj-west.jpg
The NFL Scouting Combine is underway from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. While prospects have descended onto Indianapolis over the last few days, the action ramps up Thursday as the players begin to hit the field. 

First up are the defensive linemen and linebackers. Following Thursday's session, defensive backs and tight ends will take the field on Friday, quarterbacks, receivers and running backs will have their turn on Saturday, and we'll wrap everything up on Sunday with the offensive lineman. 

One of the more critical aspects of the NFL combine is getting the measurements on these prospects, which continues to paint a clearer picture for teams as they craft their draft boards. Below, we'll detail every prospect's measurables along with what they clocked during the 40-yard dash.  

NOTE: This table will be updated as more information becomes available.

DL/EDGE measurements

Player nameSchoolHeightWeightArm lengthWingspan
Abdul CarterPenn State



Mason GrahamMichigan6-3 1/22963283 3/8
Jalon Walker Georgia6-12433279 7/8
James Pearce Jr.Tennessee6-5 1/424532 3/480 7/8
Mykel WilliamsGeorgia6-5 1/826034 3/882 7/8
Walter NolenOle Miss6-3 3/429632 1/278 5/8
Mike GreenMarshall6/3 1/82513277 5/8
Nic ScourtonTexas A&M6-2 3/825733
80 7/8
Shemar StewartTexas A&M6-526734 1/884 3/4
Derrick HarmonOregon6-4 1/231334 3/883 3/4

Kenneth Grant		Michigan6-3 5/833133 1/282 5/8
Jack SawyerOhio State6-4 2/826031 3/477 1/8
Omarr Norman-LottTennessee6-1 7/829133 3/480 1/2
Donovan EzeiruakuBoston College6-2 1/2248
3482 3/4
Deone WalkerKentucky6-7 3/833134 1/484 1/8
Darius AlexanderToledo6-3 7/83053482 7/8

Princely Umanmielen		Ole Miss6-4 3/824433 7/8
82 1/8
Tyleik WilliamsOhio State6-2 6/73343278 5/8
Aeneas PeeblesVirginia Tech6-0 1/228231 3/878
Tommy AkingbesoteMaryland6-3 6/830633 1/282 5/8
Tyler BaronMiami6-4 5/825833 1/880 1/2
Tyler BattyBYU6-5 5/827133 1/881
Zeek BiggersGeorgia Tech6-5 1/232134 7/885 1/8
Yahya BlackIowa6-5 6/83363583 7/8
Warren BrinsonGeorgia6-5 2/831533 1/280 7/8
Vernon BroughtonTexas6-53113583 7/8
Jordan BurchOregon6-4 1/827933
Jamaree CaldwellOregon6-2 1/83323278 3/8
Alfred CollinsTexas6-5 5/833234 5/885
Howard Cross IIINotre Dame6-1 3/828532 1/478 5/8
Fadil DiggsSyracuse6-4 7/825733 3/8
Ethan DownsOklahoma6-3 3/426931
Joshua FarmerFlorida State6-3 2/83053583 3/8
Ashton GillotteLouisville6-2 5/826431 7/8
Eric GregoryArkansas6-3 2/83193381 1/4
Ty HamiltonOhio State6-2 7/829932 1/478 5/8
Jared Harrison-HunteSMU6-3 3/82903379 1/2
Ahmed HassaneinBoise State6-2 3/826732 1/4
Tonka HemingwaySouth Carolina6-2 7/82843380 3/4
Cam HorsleyBoston College6-2 6/83123381
Tyrion Ingram-DawkinsGeorgia6-4 6/827633 1/282 3/4
Jared IveyMississippi6-5 7/827433 1/2
Cam JacksonFlorida6-6 2/832834 1/881 7/8
Landon JacksonArkansas6-626433 1/4
Sai'vion JonesLSU6-5 3/828033 1/2
Jah JoynerMinnesota6-4 2/826234
DeAndre JulesSouth Carolina6-3 5/831634 1/483
Kyle KennardSouth Carolina6-425434
Steve LintonBaylor6-3 6/824234 1/4
Sean MartinWest Virginia6-5 1/229335
Rylie MillsNotre Dame6-5 3/829132 5/879 3/4
Oluwafemi OladejoUCLA6-3 2/825933 3/8
Payton PageClemson6-3 2/829031 3/879 1/8
JJ PeguesMississippi6-2 1/230932 1/279 1/4
Jordan PhillipsMaryland6-1 5/831231 1/2
Antwaun Powell-RylandVirginia Tech6-2 5/825831 1/4
Jahvaree RitzieNorth Carolina6-4 2/829433 1/4
Elijah RobertsSMU6-3 5/828533 5/8
Que RobinsonAlabama6-4 2/824333 1/2
Ty RobinsonNebraska6-5 1/828832 1/4
Kaimon RuckerNorth Carolina6-125432 5/8
T.J. SandersSouth Carolina6-3 7/829733 1/8
Tim SmithAlabama6-133432 3/4
Barryn SorrellTexas6-3 2/825632 1/4
Nazir StackhouseGeorgia6-3 6/832732 1/2
Josaiah StewartMichigan6-124931 7/8
Bradyn SwinsonLSU6-3 5/825533 3/8
Junior TafunaUtah6-3 1/230832 1/2
Jay ToiaUCLA6-234232 1/2
JT TuimoloauOhio State6-4 2/826533 3/4
Shemar TurnerTexas A&M6-3 1/829033 5/8
David WalkerCentral Arkansas6-0 7/826331 7/8
CJ WestIndiana6-1 1/831631 1/2

Defensive tackles: Top-10 40-yard dash times

  1. Ty Robinson (Nebraska): -- 4.83 seconds
  2. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia) -- 4.86
  3. Jared Harrison-Hunte (SMU) -- 4.86
  4. Aeneas Peebles (Virginia Tech) -- 4.94
  5. Derrick Harmon (Oregon) -- 4.95 
  6. C.J. West (Indiana) -- 4.95
  7. Darius Alexander (Toledo) -- 4.97
  8. Junior Tafuna (Utah) -- 5.03
  9. Tommy Akingbesote (Maryland) -- 5.09
  10. Warren Brinson (Georgia) -- 5.09

DL/EDGE winners and losers

By Chris Trapasso

WINNER: DL Alfred Collins -- In a loaded defensive tackle class, these prospects have to find ways to stand out. Collins did so, literally, at the combine by measuring in at 6-foot-5 1/2 and 332 pounds with arms nearly 35 inches long. He's a mammoth human among mammoth humans in this defensive tackle class.

WINNER: DL T.J. Sanders -- After measuring in at a rather unique 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds at the Senior Bowl -- which led to concerns about his ability to stay, and win, inside at the next level -- the South Carolina star added what is likely necessarily bulk for the next level with a weigh-in of 297 pounds in Indianapolis.

WINNER: EDGE Shemar Stewart -- Stewart was 6-foot-5 and 281 pounds at the Senior Bowl, and for as intimidating as those figures together are at the edge rusher position, it felt unlikely the Texas A&M product would be able to test to his full potential with that much weight on his frame. He came into the combine at a much sleeker 267 pounds.

LOSER: DL Mason Graham -- After being listed at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, Graham didn't hit 300 on the scales in Indianapolis, and his 32-inch arms place right around the 12th percentile at defensive tackle since 1999. The positive here is that Graham is almost identically sized -- with longer arms -- to that of Rams 2024 second-round pick Braden Fiske.

LOSER: EDGE Jack Sawyer -- While being 6-foot-4 and 260-pounds is impressive and hints at a three-down NFL-caliber frame, Sawyer's 31 5/8-inch arms will be around the fifth percentile at the edge position since 1999.

NFL Draft 2025: Ranking defensive line, EDGE prospects among stacked class as combine workouts begin
Blake Brockermeyer
NFL Draft 2025: Ranking defensive line, EDGE prospects among stacked class as combine workouts begin

LB measurements

Player nameSchoolHeightWeightArm LengthWingspan40-Yard dash time
Jihaad CampbellAlabama6-223532 1/280
Eugene AsanteAuburn6-0 1/222330 1/4

Jeffrey BassaOregon6-1 1/823231 3/8

Carson BruenerWashington6-1 2/822731 3/4

Teddye BuchananCal6-2 1/823331 3/8

Barrett CarterClemson6-0 1/823132 1/8

Jamon Dumas-JohnsonKentucky6-0 6/823832

Power EcholsNorth Carolina5-11 3/823730 5/8

Jay HigginsIowa6-0 1/822431

Shemar JamesFlorida6-1 3/822231 1/2

Kobe KingPenn State6-0 6/823631 1/4

Jack KiserNotre Dame6-1 5/823130 3/8

Demetrius Knight Jr.South Carolina6-1 5/823532 5/8

Cody LindenbergMinnesota6-2 3/823632 3/4

Nick MartinOklahoma State5-11 1/222131 3/4

Bam Martin-ScottSouth Carolina6-2 1/823132

Francisco MauigoaMiami6-1 7/823331 3/4

Jalen McLeodAuburn6-1 5/824132 1/4

Kain MedranoUCLA6-2 7/822232

Smael Mondon Jr.Georgia6-2 2/822431 3/4

Collin OliverOklahoma State6-1 6/824030 3/4

Chris Paul Jr.Mississippi6-0 7/822229 7/8

Tyreem PowellRutgers6-4 1/223934 5/8

Karene ReidUtah




Carson SchwesingerUCLA6-2 1/224231 5/8

Cody SimonOhio State6-1 7/822931 1/4

Danny StutsmanOklahoma6-3 2/823332 1/4

Jackson WoodardUNLV6-223431

LB winners and losers

WINNER: Jihaad Campbell -- At just under 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds with 32.5-inch arms, Campbell has premier size as a modern-day off-ball linebacker, and at under 240 pounds, he should be able to fly in the 40-yard dash and test exceptionally in the jumps.

LOSER: Chris Paul Jr. -- Easily one of the smallest linebackers in this class, the Ole Miss product was under 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds -- and potentially most alarming of all -- had arms under 30 inches, which is almost unheard of at that position.