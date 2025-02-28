The NFL Scouting Combine is underway from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. While prospects have descended onto Indianapolis over the last few days, the action ramps up Thursday as the players begin to hit the field.

First up were the defensive linemen and linebackers. Following Thursday's session, defensive backs and tight ends will take the field on Friday, quarterbacks, receivers and running backs will have their turn on Saturday, and we'll wrap everything up on Sunday with the offensive lineman.

One of the more critical aspects of the NFL combine is getting the measurements on these prospects, which continues to paint a clearer picture for teams as they craft their draft boards. Below, we'll detail every prospect's measurables along with what they clocked during the 40-yard dash.

NOTE: This table will be updated as more information becomes available.

DB measurements

Player name School 40-yard dash Height Weight Arm length Wingpsan Travis Hunter Colorado 6-0 3/8 188 31 3/8 76 7/8 Will Johnson Michigan 6-1 3/4 194 30 1/8 75 7/8 Malaki Starks Georgia

6-0 7/8 197 31 5/8 78 3/8 Nick Emmanwori South Carolina

6-3 1/8 220 32 1/2 78 1/4 Benjamin Morrison Notre Dame 6-0 1/4 193 30 3/8 75 7/8 Shavon Revel East Carolina 6-1 7/8 194 32 5/8 79 3/4 Jahdae Barron Texas 4.39 5-10 3/4 194 29 5/8 73 1/2 Trey Amos Ole Miss 6-0 3/4 195 31 1/4 77 3/4 Azareye'h Thomas Florida State 6-1 1/2 197 32 3/8 78 Kevin Winston Jr. Penn State

6-1 1/2 215 32 1/2 80 7/8 Andrew Mukuba Texas

5-11 1/4 186 30 75 3/8 Maxwell Hairston Kentucky 4.28 5-11 1/4 183 31 76 7/8 Denzel Burke Ohio State 5-11 1/4 186 31 3/8 77 1/8 Darien Porter Ohio State 4.30 6-2 7/8 195 33 1/8 80 Xavier Watts Notre Dame

5-11 3/4 204 31 1/2 76 1/2 Cobee Bryant Kansas 6-0 180 31 1/4 77 Zy Alexander LSU 6-1 3/8 187 31 77 1/2 Bilhal Kone Western Michigan 4.43 6-1 1/4 190 30 7/8 75 1/4 Lathan Ransom Ohio State

6-0 1/4 206 30 1/2 75 1/8 Jacob Parrish Kansas State 4.35 5-9 3/4 191 30 7/8 75 7/8 Jaylin Smith USC 5-10 1/2 187 29 7/8 75 1/4 Jonas Sanker Virginia

6-0 3/8 206 32 1/4 77 5/8 Alijah Huzzie North Carolina 5-9 3/4 193 29 5/8 72 5/8 Quincy Riley Louisville 5-10 1/2 194 31 75 Justin Walley Minnesota 4.40 5-10 1/8 190 30 3/4 74 7/8 Upton Stout Western Kentucky 5-8 1/2 181 30 74 3/8 Nohl Williams California 6-0 3/8 199 30 3/4 75 1/2 Sebastian Castro Iowa 5-11 1/4 203 30 3/4 74 3/8 Zah Frazier UTSA 4.36 6-2 7/8 186 32 7/8 80 1/8 Jaylen Reed Penn State



5-11 5/8 211 30 3/8 74 1/4 Isas Waxter Villanova 6-1 1/4 209 31 3/4 78 1/8 Malachi Moore Alabama 5-11 1/4 196 29 5/8 75 1/4 Mello Dotson Kansas 6-0 5/8 192 31 1/2 77 7/8 Mac McWilliams UCF 4.41 5-10 1/4 191 29 7/8 72 5/8 Dorian Strong Virginia Tech 6-1 195 30 7/8 76 1/8 Robert Longerbeam Rutgers 5-11 175 31 1/2 76 1/2 Yahya Black Iowa State -- -- -- -- Hunter Wohler Wisconsin 6-2 213 30/58 75 3/8 Rayuan Lane III Navy

5-10 7/8 200 30 1/4 74 5/8 Jordan Hancock Ohio State 6-0 1/8 195 30 3/4 76 1/8 Billy Bowman Jr. Oklahoma 5-9 7/8 192 28 1/2 70 3/4 Jermari Harris Iowa 6-0 1/2 191 31 3/8 76 Caleb Ransaw Tulane 4.33 5-11 3/8 197 30 3/4 75 5/8 Jabbar Muhammad Oregon 5-9 1/8 182 28 5/8 71 3/8 Tommi Hill Nebraska 6-0 1/2 213 32 7/8 79 1/2 Marques Sigle Kansas State 5-11 3/8 199 30 3/4 74 O'Donnell Fortune South Carolina 6-0 3/4 185 31 1/2 76 7/8 Jason Marshall Jr. Florida 6-0 3/8 194 30 1/4 75 5/8 Marcus Harris California 5-10 3/4 189 29 3/4 75 Dante Trader Jr. Maryland 5-10 7/8 196 31 1/4 75 1/8 Malik Verdon Iowa State 6-3 5/8 218 32 1/4 78 3/8 Craig Woodson California 6-0 1/8 200 30 1/2 75 1/4 Alijah Clark Syracuse 6-0 3/4 188 30 7/8 77 3/4 Maxen Hook Toledo 6-0 1/2 202 31 1/2 75 1/2 Kitan Crawford Nevada 5-10 5/8 202 31 75 1/4 R.J. Mickens Clemson 6-0 199 32 1/4 77 5/8

Top-10 40-yard dash times (cornerbacks)

DB winners and losers

By Chris Trapasso

WINNER: CB Zah Frazier -- The UTSA cornerback had one of the most unique measurements of all the defensive backs in Indianapolis at nearly 6-foot-3 and just 186 pounds, which hints at a fast 40-yard dash incoming. Importantly too, his arm length of nearly 33 inches was the longest of the cornerback group.

WINNER: S Kevin Winston Jr. -- The Penn State product has prototypical size for the safety spot with immense length at 6-foot-4 1/2 and 215 pounds with arms reaching nearly 33 inches.

LOSER: CB Will Johnson -- Michigan's star outside cornerback, who we haven't seen on the field since October, measured-in with surprisingly short arms in Indianapolis, at just 30 1/8 inches. Being over 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds ticked the height and weight boxes, though.

LOSER: CB Jahdae Barron -- The Texas do-everything defensive back who won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2024 measured-in pretty small. He was under 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds with super-short arms under 30 inches.

DL/EDGE measurements

Top-10 40-yard dash times (defensive tackles)

Top-10 vertical jumps (defensive tackles)

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia) -- 36" Jahvaree Ritzie (North Carolina) -- 35.5" Zeek Biggers (Georgia Tech) -- 34.5" Ty Robinson (Nebraska) -- 33.5" Payton Page (Clemson) -- 33" CJ West (Indiana) -- 33" Aeneas Peebles (Virginia Tech) -- 32.5" Jared Harrison-Hunte (SMU) -- 32" Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina) -- 32" Elijah Simmons (Tennessee) -- 32"

Top-10 broad jumps (defensive tackles)

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia) -- 10'4" Ty Robinson (Nebraska) -- 9'11" Payton Page (Clemson) -- 9'8" Warren Brinson (Georgia) -- 9'7" Jahvaree Ritzie (North Carolina) -- 9'6" Omarr Norman-Lott (Tennessee) -- 9'5" Joshua Farmer (Florida State) -- 9'4" Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina) -- 9'4" T.J. Sanders (South Carolina) -- 9'4" Darius Alexander (Toledo) - 9'3"

NFL combine 2025 takeaways: Grades for top DL prospects, plus other winners and losers from on-field workouts Josh Edwards

Top-10 40-yard dash times (edge rushers)

DL/EDGE winners and losers

By Chris Trapasso

WINNER: DL Alfred Collins -- In a loaded defensive tackle class, these prospects have to find ways to stand out. Collins did so, literally, at the combine by measuring in at 6-foot-5 1/2 and 332 pounds with arms nearly 35 inches long. He's a mammoth human among mammoth humans in this defensive tackle class.

WINNER: DL T.J. Sanders -- After measuring in at a rather unique 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds at the Senior Bowl -- which led to concerns about his ability to stay, and win, inside at the next level -- the South Carolina star added what is likely necessarily bulk for the next level with a weigh-in of 297 pounds in Indianapolis.

WINNER: EDGE Shemar Stewart -- Stewart was 6-foot-5 and 281 pounds at the Senior Bowl, and for as intimidating as those figures together are at the edge rusher position, it felt unlikely the Texas A&M product would be able to test to his full potential with that much weight on his frame. He came into the combine at a much sleeker 267 pounds.

LOSER: DL Mason Graham -- After being listed at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, Graham didn't hit 300 on the scales in Indianapolis, and his 32-inch arms place right around the 12th percentile at defensive tackle since 1999. The positive here is that Graham is almost identically sized -- with longer arms -- to that of Rams 2024 second-round pick Braden Fiske.

LOSER: EDGE Jack Sawyer -- While being 6-foot-4 and 260-pounds is impressive and hints at a three-down NFL-caliber frame, Sawyer's 31 5/8-inch arms will be around the fifth percentile at the edge position since 1999.

Next Myles Garrett? 2025 NFL Draft prospect makes combine history, shares physical similarities to Browns star Cody Benjamin

LB measurements

Top-10 40-yard dash times (linebackers)

LB winners and losers

By Chris Trapasso

WINNER: Jihaad Campbell -- At just under 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds with 32.5-inch arms, Campbell has premier size as a modern-day off-ball linebacker, and at under 240 pounds, he should be able to fly in the 40-yard dash and test exceptionally in the jumps.

LOSER: Chris Paul Jr. -- Easily one of the smallest linebackers in this class, the Ole Miss product was under 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds -- and potentially most alarming of all -- had arms under 30 inches, which is almost unheard of at that position.