The NFL Scouting Combine is underway from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. While prospects have descended onto Indianapolis over the last few days, the action ramps up Thursday as the players begin to hit the field.
First up were the defensive linemen and linebackers. Following Thursday's session, defensive backs and tight ends will take the field on Friday, quarterbacks, receivers and running backs will have their turn on Saturday, and we'll wrap everything up on Sunday with the offensive lineman.
One of the more critical aspects of the NFL combine is getting the measurements on these prospects, which continues to paint a clearer picture for teams as they craft their draft boards. Below, we'll detail every prospect's measurables along with what they clocked during the 40-yard dash.
NOTE: This table will be updated as more information becomes available.
DB measurements
|Player name
|School
|40-yard dash
|Height
|Weight
|Arm length
|Wingpsan
Travis Hunter
Colorado
6-0 3/8
188
31 3/8
76 7/8
Will Johnson
Michigan
6-1 3/4
194
30 1/8
75 7/8
|Malaki Starks
|Georgia
|6-0 7/8
|197
|31 5/8
|78 3/8
|Nick Emmanwori
|South Carolina
|6-3 1/8
|220
|32 1/2
|78 1/4
Benjamin Morrison
Notre Dame
6-0 1/4
193
30 3/8
75 7/8
Shavon Revel
East Carolina
6-1 7/8
194
32 5/8
79 3/4
Jahdae Barron
Texas
4.39
5-10 3/4
194
29 5/8
73 1/2
Trey Amos
Ole Miss
6-0 3/4
195
31 1/4
77 3/4
Azareye'h Thomas
Florida State
6-1 1/2
197
32 3/8
78
|Kevin Winston Jr.
|Penn State
|6-1 1/2
|215
|32 1/2
|80 7/8
|Andrew Mukuba
|Texas
|5-11 1/4
|186
|30
|75 3/8
Maxwell Hairston
Kentucky
4.28
5-11 1/4
183
31
76 7/8
Denzel Burke
Ohio State
5-11 1/4
186
31 3/8
77 1/8
Darien Porter
Ohio State
4.30
6-2 7/8
195
33 1/8
80
|Xavier Watts
|Notre Dame
|5-11 3/4
|204
|31 1/2
|76 1/2
Cobee Bryant
Kansas
6-0
180
31 1/4
77
Zy Alexander
LSU
6-1 3/8
187
31
77 1/2
Bilhal Kone
Western Michigan
4.43
6-1 1/4
190
30 7/8
75 1/4
|Lathan Ransom
|Ohio State
|6-0 1/4
|206
|30 1/2
|75 1/8
Jacob Parrish
Kansas State
4.35
5-9 3/4
191
30 7/8
75 7/8
Jaylin Smith
USC
5-10 1/2
187
29 7/8
75 1/4
|Jonas Sanker
|Virginia
|6-0 3/8
|206
|32 1/4
|77 5/8
Alijah Huzzie
North Carolina
5-9 3/4
193
29 5/8
72 5/8
Quincy Riley
Louisville
5-10 1/2
194
31
75
Justin Walley
Minnesota
4.40
5-10 1/8
190
30 3/4
74 7/8
Upton Stout
Western Kentucky
5-8 1/2
181
30
74 3/8
Nohl Williams
California
6-0 3/8
199
30 3/4
75 1/2
Sebastian Castro
Iowa
5-11 1/4
203
30 3/4
74 3/8
Zah Frazier
UTSA
4.36
6-2 7/8
186
32 7/8
80 1/8
|Jaylen Reed
|Penn State
|5-11 5/8
|211
|30 3/8
|74 1/4
Isas Waxter
Villanova
6-1 1/4
209
31 3/4
78 1/8
Malachi Moore
Alabama
5-11 1/4
196
29 5/8
75 1/4
Mello Dotson
Kansas
6-0 5/8
192
31 1/2
77 7/8
Mac McWilliams
UCF
4.41
5-10 1/4
191
29 7/8
72 5/8
Dorian Strong
Virginia Tech
6-1
195
30 7/8
76 1/8
Robert Longerbeam
Rutgers
5-11
175
31 1/2
76 1/2
Yahya Black
Iowa State
--
--
--
--
Hunter Wohler
Wisconsin
6-2
213
30/58
75 3/8
|Rayuan Lane III
|Navy
|5-10 7/8
|200
|30 1/4
|74 5/8
Jordan Hancock
Ohio State
6-0 1/8
195
30 3/4
76 1/8
Billy Bowman Jr.
Oklahoma
5-9 7/8
192
28 1/2
70 3/4
Jermari Harris
Iowa
6-0 1/2
191
31 3/8
76
Caleb Ransaw
Tulane
4.33
5-11 3/8
197
30 3/4
75 5/8
Jabbar Muhammad
Oregon
5-9 1/8
182
28 5/8
71 3/8
Tommi Hill
Nebraska
6-0 1/2
213
32 7/8
79 1/2
Marques Sigle
Kansas State
5-11 3/8
199
30 3/4
74
O'Donnell Fortune
South Carolina
6-0 3/4
185
31 1/2
76 7/8
Jason Marshall Jr.
Florida
6-0 3/8
194
30 1/4
75 5/8
Marcus Harris
California
5-10 3/4
189
29 3/4
75
Dante Trader Jr.
Maryland
5-10 7/8
196
31 1/4
75 1/8
Malik Verdon
Iowa State
6-3 5/8
218
32 1/4
78 3/8
Craig Woodson
California
6-0 1/8
200
30 1/2
75 1/4
Alijah Clark
Syracuse
6-0 3/4
188
30 7/8
77 3/4
Maxen Hook
Toledo
6-0 1/2
202
31 1/2
75 1/2
Kitan Crawford
Nevada
5-10 5/8
202
31
75 1/4
R.J. Mickens
Clemson
6-0
199
32 1/4
77 5/8
Top-10 40-yard dash times (cornerbacks)
DB winners and losers
By Chris Trapasso
WINNER: CB Zah Frazier -- The UTSA cornerback had one of the most unique measurements of all the defensive backs in Indianapolis at nearly 6-foot-3 and just 186 pounds, which hints at a fast 40-yard dash incoming. Importantly too, his arm length of nearly 33 inches was the longest of the cornerback group.
WINNER: S Kevin Winston Jr. -- The Penn State product has prototypical size for the safety spot with immense length at 6-foot-4 1/2 and 215 pounds with arms reaching nearly 33 inches.
LOSER: CB Will Johnson -- Michigan's star outside cornerback, who we haven't seen on the field since October, measured-in with surprisingly short arms in Indianapolis, at just 30 1/8 inches. Being over 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds ticked the height and weight boxes, though.
LOSER: CB Jahdae Barron -- The Texas do-everything defensive back who won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2024 measured-in pretty small. He was under 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds with super-short arms under 30 inches.
DL/EDGE measurements
|Player name
|School
|40-yard dash time
|Height
|Weight
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Abdul Carter
|Penn State
|--
|6-3
|250
|N/A
|N/A
|Mason Graham
|Michigan
|--
|6-3 1/2
|296
|32
|83 3/8
|Jalon Walker
|Georgia
|--
|6-1
|243
|32
|79 7/8
|James Pearce Jr.
|Tennessee
|4.47
|6-5 1/4
|245
|32 3/4
|80 7/8
|Mykel Williams
|Georgia
|--
|6-5 1/8
|260
|34 3/8
|82 7/8
|Walter Nolen
|Ole Miss
|--
|6-3 3/4
|296
|32 1/2
|78 5/8
|Mike Green
|Marshall
|--
|6/3 1/8
|251
|32
|77 5/8
|Nic Scourton
|Texas A&M
|--
|6-2 3/8
|257
|33
|80 7/8
|Shemar Stewart
|Texas A&M
|4.59
|6-5
|267
|34 1/8
|84 3/4
|Derrick Harmon
|Oregon
|4.95
|6-4 1/2
|313
|34 3/8
|83 3/4
Kenneth Grant (Michigan)
|Michigan
|--
|6-3 5/8
|331
|33 1/2
|82 5/8
|Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)
|Ohio State
|--
|6-4 2/8
|260
|31 3/4
|77 1/8
|Omarr Norman-Lott
|Tennessee
|--
|6-1 7/8
|291
|33 3/4
|80 1/2
|Donovan Ezeiruaku
|Boston College
|--
|6-2 1/2
|248
|34
|82 3/4
|Deone Walker
|Kentucky
|--
|6-7 3/8
|331
|34 1/4
|84 1/8
|Darius Alexander
|Toledo
|4.95
|6-3 7/8
|305
|34
|82 7/8
Princely Umanmielen
|Ole Miss
|4.72
|6-4 3/8
|244
|33 7/8
|82 1/8
|Tyleik Williams
|Ohio State
|--
|6-2 6/7
|334
|32
|78 5/8
|Aeneas Peebles
|Virginia Tech
|4.94
|6-0 1/2
|282
|31 3/8
|78
|Tommy Akingbesote
|Maryland
|5.09
|6-3 6/8
|306
|33 1/2
|82 5/8
|Tyler Baron
|Miami
|4.62
|6-4 5/8
|258
|33 1/8
|80 1/2
|Tyler Batty
|BYU
|4.78
|6-5 5/8
|271
|33 1/8
|81
|Zeek Biggers
|Georgia Tech
|5.14
|6-5 1/2
|321
|34 7/8
|85 1/8
|Yahya Black
|Iowa
|5.39
|6-5 6/8
|336
|35
|83 7/8
|Warren Brinson
|Georgia
|5.09
|6-5 2/8
|315
|33 1/2
|80 7/8
|Vernon Broughton
|Texas
|--
|6-5
|311
|35
|83 7/8
|Jordan Burch
|Oregon
|4.67
|6-4 1/8
|279
|33
|79 3/8
|Jamaree Caldwell
|Oregon
|5.16
|6-2 1/8
|332
|32
|78 3/8
|Alfred Collins
|Texas
|--
|6-5 5/8
|332
|34 5/8
|85
|Howard Cross III
|Notre Dame
|--
|6-1 3/8
|285
|32 1/4
|78 5/8
|Fadil Diggs
|Syracuse
|4.57
|6-4 7/8
|257
|33 3/8
|79 1/8
|Ethan Downs
|Oklahoma
|4.69
|6-3 3/4
|269
|31
|77
|Joshua Farmer
|Florida State
|5.11
|6-3 2/8
|305
|35
|83 3/8
|Ashton Gillotte
|Louisville
|--
|6-2 5/8
|264
|31 7/8
|78 5/8
|Eric Gregory
|Arkansas
|5.14
|6-3 2/8
|319
|33
|81 1/4
|Ty Hamilton
|Ohio State
|--
|6-2 7/8
|299
|32 1/4
|78 5/8
|Jared Harrison-Hunte
|SMU
|4.86
|6-3 3/8
|290
|33
|79 1/2
|Ahmed Hassanein
|Boise State
|4.77
|6-2 3/8
|267
|32 1/4
|78 3/4
|Tonka Hemingway
|South Carolina
|--
|6-2 7/8
|284
|33
|80 3/4
|Cam Horsley
|Boston College
|--
|6-2 6/8
|312
|33
|81
|Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
|Georgia
|4.86
|6-4 6/8
|276
|33 1/2
|82 3/4
|Jared Ivey
|Mississippi
|--
|6-5 7/8
|274
|33 1/2
|82 3/4
|Cam Jackson
|Florida
|5.17
|6-6 2/8
|328
|34 1/8
|81 7/8
|Landon Jackson
|Arkansas
|4.68
|6-6
|264
|33 1/4
|83 5/8
|Sai'vion Jones
|LSU
|--
|6-5 3/8
|280
|33 1/2
|82 3/8
|Jah Joyner
|Minnesota
|4.60
|6-4 2/8
|262
|34
|82 1/4
|DeAndre Jules
|South Carolina
|--
|6-3 5/8
|316
|34 1/4
|83
|Kyle Kennard
|South Carolina
|4.73
|6-4
|254
|34
|81 1/2
|Steve Linton
|Baylor
|--
|6-3 6/8
|242
|34 1/4
|81 1/4
|Sean Martin
|West Virginia
|4.88
|6-5 1/2
|293
|35
|84 1/2
|Rylie Mills
|Notre Dame
|--
|6-5 3/8
|291
|32 5/8
|79 3/4
|Oluwafemi Oladejo
|UCLA
|--
|6-3 2/8
|259
|33 3/8
|82 1/4
|Payton Page
|Clemson
|--
|6-3 2/8
|290
|31 3/8
|79 1/8
|JJ Pegues
|Mississippi
|5.15
|6-2 1/2
|309
|32 1/2
|79 1/4
|Jordan Phillips
|Maryland
|--
|6-1 5/8
|312
|31 1/2
|79 1/8
|Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|Virginia Tech
|4.69
|6-2 5/8
|258
|31 1/4
|76 1/8
|Jahvaree Ritzie
|North Carolina
|--
|6-4 2/8
|294
|33 1/4
|81 1/8
|Elijah Roberts
|SMU
|4.78
|6-3 5/8
|285
|33 5/8
|82 1/2
|Que Robinson
|Alabama
|--
|6-4 2/8
|243
|33 1/2
|80 1/8
|Ty Robinson
|Nebraska
|4.83
|6-5 1/8
|288
|32 1/4
|79
|Kaimon Rucker
|North Carolina
|--
|6-1
|254
|32 5/8
|79
|T.J. Sanders
|South Carolina
|--
|6-3 7/8
|297
|33 1/8
|80 7/8
|Elijah Simmons
|Tennessee
|5.37
|6-1
|334
|32 3/4
|80
|Tim Smith
|Alabama
|--
|6-1
|334
|32 3/4
|81 5/8
|Barryn Sorrell
|Texas
|4.68
|6-3 2/8
|256
|32 1/4
|77 7/8
|Nazir Stackhouse
|Georgia
|5.15
|6-3 6/8
|327
|32 1/2
|78 1/8
|Josaiah Stewart
|Michigan
|--
|6-1
|249
|31 7/8
|79
|Bradyn Swinson
|LSU
|--
|6-3 5/8
|255
|33 3/8
|81 1/4
|Junior Tafuna
|Utah
|5.03
|6-3 1/2
|308
|32 1/2
|78 3/4
|Jay Toia
|UCLA
|--
|6-2
|342
|32 1/2
|76 3/8
|JT Tuimoloau
|Ohio State
|--
|6-4 2/8
|265
|33 3/4
|82 3/8
|Shemar Turner
|Texas A&M
|--
|6-3 1/8
|290
|33 5/8
|81 1/8
|David Walker
|Central Arkansas
|4.69
|6-0 7/8
|263
|31 7/8
|77 1/2
|CJ West
|Indiana
|4.95
|6-1 1/8
|316
|31 1/2
|79 1/8
Top-10 40-yard dash times (defensive tackles)
Top-10 vertical jumps (defensive tackles)
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia) -- 36"
- Jahvaree Ritzie (North Carolina) -- 35.5"
- Zeek Biggers (Georgia Tech) -- 34.5"
- Ty Robinson (Nebraska) -- 33.5"
- Payton Page (Clemson) -- 33"
- CJ West (Indiana) -- 33"
- Aeneas Peebles (Virginia Tech) -- 32.5"
- Jared Harrison-Hunte (SMU) -- 32"
- Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina) -- 32"
- Elijah Simmons (Tennessee) -- 32"
Top-10 broad jumps (defensive tackles)
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia) -- 10'4"
- Ty Robinson (Nebraska) -- 9'11"
- Payton Page (Clemson) -- 9'8"
- Warren Brinson (Georgia) -- 9'7"
- Jahvaree Ritzie (North Carolina) -- 9'6"
- Omarr Norman-Lott (Tennessee) -- 9'5"
- Joshua Farmer (Florida State) -- 9'4"
- Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina) -- 9'4"
- T.J. Sanders (South Carolina) -- 9'4"
- Darius Alexander (Toledo) - 9'3"
Top-10 40-yard dash times (edge rushers)
DL/EDGE winners and losers
By Chris Trapasso
WINNER: DL Alfred Collins -- In a loaded defensive tackle class, these prospects have to find ways to stand out. Collins did so, literally, at the combine by measuring in at 6-foot-5 1/2 and 332 pounds with arms nearly 35 inches long. He's a mammoth human among mammoth humans in this defensive tackle class.
WINNER: DL T.J. Sanders -- After measuring in at a rather unique 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds at the Senior Bowl -- which led to concerns about his ability to stay, and win, inside at the next level -- the South Carolina star added what is likely necessarily bulk for the next level with a weigh-in of 297 pounds in Indianapolis.
WINNER: EDGE Shemar Stewart -- Stewart was 6-foot-5 and 281 pounds at the Senior Bowl, and for as intimidating as those figures together are at the edge rusher position, it felt unlikely the Texas A&M product would be able to test to his full potential with that much weight on his frame. He came into the combine at a much sleeker 267 pounds.
LOSER: DL Mason Graham -- After being listed at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, Graham didn't hit 300 on the scales in Indianapolis, and his 32-inch arms place right around the 12th percentile at defensive tackle since 1999. The positive here is that Graham is almost identically sized -- with longer arms -- to that of Rams 2024 second-round pick Braden Fiske.
LOSER: EDGE Jack Sawyer -- While being 6-foot-4 and 260-pounds is impressive and hints at a three-down NFL-caliber frame, Sawyer's 31 5/8-inch arms will be around the fifth percentile at the edge position since 1999.
LB measurements
|Player name
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm Length
|Wingspan
|Jihaad Campbell
|Alabama
|6-2
|235
|32 1/2
|Eugene Asante
|Auburn
|6-0 1/2
|223
|30 1/4
|Jeffrey Bassa
|Oregon
|6-1 1/8
|232
|31 3/8
|Carson Bruener
|Washington
|6-1 2/8
|227
|31 3/4
|Teddye Buchanan
|Cal
|6-2 1/8
|233
|31 3/8
|Barrett Carter
|Clemson
|6-0 1/8
|231
|32 1/8
|Jamon Dumas-Johnson
|Kentucky
|6-0 6/8
|238
|32
|Power Echols
|North Carolina
|5-11 3/8
|237
|30 5/8
|Jay Higgins
|Iowa
|6-0 1/8
|224
|31
|Shemar James
|Florida
|6-1 3/8
|222
|31 1/2
|Kobe King
|Penn State
|6-0 6/8
|236
|31 1/4
|Jack Kiser
|Notre Dame
|6-1 5/8
|231
|30 3/8
|Demetrius Knight Jr.
|South Carolina
|6-1 5/8
|235
|32 5/8
|Cody Lindenberg
|Minnesota
|6-2 3/8
|236
|32 3/4
|Nick Martin
|Oklahoma State
|5-11 1/2
|221
|31 3/4
|Bam Martin-Scott
|South Carolina
|6-2 1/8
|231
|32
|Francisco Mauigoa
|Miami
|6-1 7/8
|233
|31 3/4
|Jalen McLeod
|Auburn
|6-1 5/8
|241
|32 1/4
|Kain Medrano
|UCLA
|6-2 7/8
|222
|32
|Smael Mondon Jr.
|Georgia
|6-2 2/8
|224
|31 3/4
|Collin Oliver
|Oklahoma State
|6-1 6/8
|240
|30 3/4
|Chris Paul Jr.
|Mississippi
|6-0 7/8
|222
|29 7/8
|Tyreem Powell
|Rutgers
|6-4 1/2
|239
|34 5/8
|Karene Reid
|Utah
|Carson Schwesinger
|UCLA
|6-2 1/2
|242
|31 5/8
|Cody Simon
|Ohio State
|6-1 7/8
|229
|31 1/4
|Danny Stutsman
|Oklahoma
|6-3 2/8
|233
|32 1/4
|Jackson Woodard
|UNLV
|6-2
|234
|31
Top-10 40-yard dash times (linebackers)
LB winners and losers
By Chris Trapasso
WINNER: Jihaad Campbell -- At just under 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds with 32.5-inch arms, Campbell has premier size as a modern-day off-ball linebacker, and at under 240 pounds, he should be able to fly in the 40-yard dash and test exceptionally in the jumps.
LOSER: Chris Paul Jr. -- Easily one of the smallest linebackers in this class, the Ole Miss product was under 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds -- and potentially most alarming of all -- had arms under 30 inches, which is almost unheard of at that position.