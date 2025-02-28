The NFL Scouting Combine is underway from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. While prospects have descended onto Indianapolis over the last few days, the action ramps up Thursday as the players begin to hit the field.
First up were the defensive linemen and linebackers. Following Thursday's session, defensive backs and tight ends will take the field on Friday, quarterbacks, receivers and running backs will have their turn on Saturday, and we'll wrap everything up on Sunday with the offensive lineman.
One of the more critical aspects of the NFL combine is getting the measurements on these prospects, which continues to paint a clearer picture for teams as they craft their draft boards. Below, we'll detail every prospect's measurables along with what they clocked during the 40-yard dash.
NOTE: This table will be updated as more information becomes available.
DB measurements
|Player name
|School
|40-yard dash
|Height
|Weight
|Arm length
|Wingpsan
Travis Hunter
Colorado
Will Johnson
Michigan
|Malaki Starks
|Georgia
|Nick Emmanwori
|South Carolina
Benjamin Morrison
Notre Dame
Shavon Revel
East Carolina
Jahdae Barron
Texas
Trey Amos
Ole Miss
Azareye'h Thomas
Florida State
|Kevin Winston Jr.
|Penn State
|Andrew Mukuba
|Texas
Maxwell Hairston
Kentucky
Denzel Burke
Ohio State
Darien Porter
Ohio State
|Xavier Watts
|Notre Dame
Cobee Bryant
Kansas
Zy Alexander
LSU
Bilhal Kone
Western Michigan
|Lathan Ransom
|Ohio State
Jacob Parrish
Kansas State
Jaylin Smith
USC
|Jonas Sanker
|Virginia
Alijah Huzzie
North Carolina
Quincy Riley
Louisville
Justin Walley
Minnesota
Upton Stout
Western Kentucky
Nohl Williams
California
Sebastian Castro
Iowa
Zah Frazier
UTSA
|Jaylen Reed
|Penn State
Isas Waxter
Villanova
Malachi Moore
Alabama
Mello Dotson
Kansas
Mac McWilliams
UCF
Dorian Strong
Virginia Tech
Robert Longerbeam
Rutgers
Yahya Black
Iowa State
Hunter Wohler
Wisconsin
|Rayuan Lane III
|Navy
Jordan Hancock
Ohio State
Billy Bowman Jr.
Oklahoma
Jermari Harris
Iowa
Caleb Ransaw
Tulane
Jabbar Muhammad
Oregon
Tommi Hill
Nebraska
Marques Sigle
Kansas State
O'Donnell Fortune
South Carolina
Jason Marshall Jr.
Florida
Marcus Harris
California
Dante Trader Jr.
Maryland
Malik Verdon
Iowa State
Craig Woodson
California
Alijah Clark
Syracuse
Maxen Hook
Toledo
Kitan Crawford
Nevada
R.J. Mickens
Clemson
DL/EDGE measurements
|Player name
|School
|40-yard dash time
|Height
|Weight
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Abdul Carter
|Penn State
|--
|6-3
|250
|N/A
|N/A
|Mason Graham
|Michigan
|--
|6-3 1/2
|296
|32
|83 3/8
|Jalon Walker
|Georgia
|--
|6-1
|243
|32
|79 7/8
|James Pearce Jr.
|Tennessee
|4.47
|6-5 1/4
|245
|32 3/4
|80 7/8
|Mykel Williams
|Georgia
|--
|6-5 1/8
|260
|34 3/8
|82 7/8
|Walter Nolen
|Ole Miss
|--
|6-3 3/4
|296
|32 1/2
|78 5/8
|Mike Green
|Marshall
|--
|6/3 1/8
|251
|32
|77 5/8
|Nic Scourton
|Texas A&M
|--
|6-2 3/8
|257
|33
|80 7/8
|Shemar Stewart
|Texas A&M
|4.59
|6-5
|267
|34 1/8
|84 3/4
|Derrick Harmon
|Oregon
|4.95
|6-4 1/2
|313
|34 3/8
|83 3/4
Kenneth Grant (Michigan)
|Michigan
|--
|6-3 5/8
|331
|33 1/2
|82 5/8
|Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)
|Ohio State
|--
|6-4 2/8
|260
|31 3/4
|77 1/8
|Omarr Norman-Lott
|Tennessee
|--
|6-1 7/8
|291
|33 3/4
|80 1/2
|Donovan Ezeiruaku
|Boston College
|--
|6-2 1/2
|248
|34
|82 3/4
|Deone Walker
|Kentucky
|--
|6-7 3/8
|331
|34 1/4
|84 1/8
|Darius Alexander
|Toledo
|4.95
|6-3 7/8
|305
|34
|82 7/8
Princely Umanmielen
|Ole Miss
|4.72
|6-4 3/8
|244
|33 7/8
|82 1/8
|Tyleik Williams
|Ohio State
|--
|6-2 6/7
|334
|32
|78 5/8
|Aeneas Peebles
|Virginia Tech
|4.94
|6-0 1/2
|282
|31 3/8
|78
|Tommy Akingbesote
|Maryland
|5.09
|6-3 6/8
|306
|33 1/2
|82 5/8
|Tyler Baron
|Miami
|4.62
|6-4 5/8
|258
|33 1/8
|80 1/2
|Tyler Batty
|BYU
|4.78
|6-5 5/8
|271
|33 1/8
|81
|Zeek Biggers
|Georgia Tech
|5.14
|6-5 1/2
|321
|34 7/8
|85 1/8
|Yahya Black
|Iowa
|5.39
|6-5 6/8
|336
|35
|83 7/8
|Warren Brinson
|Georgia
|5.09
|6-5 2/8
|315
|33 1/2
|80 7/8
|Vernon Broughton
|Texas
|--
|6-5
|311
|35
|83 7/8
|Jordan Burch
|Oregon
|4.67
|6-4 1/8
|279
|33
|79 3/8
|Jamaree Caldwell
|Oregon
|5.16
|6-2 1/8
|332
|32
|78 3/8
|Alfred Collins
|Texas
|--
|6-5 5/8
|332
|34 5/8
|85
|Howard Cross III
|Notre Dame
|--
|6-1 3/8
|285
|32 1/4
|78 5/8
|Fadil Diggs
|Syracuse
|4.57
|6-4 7/8
|257
|33 3/8
|79 1/8
|Ethan Downs
|Oklahoma
|4.69
|6-3 3/4
|269
|31
|77
|Joshua Farmer
|Florida State
|5.11
|6-3 2/8
|305
|35
|83 3/8
|Ashton Gillotte
|Louisville
|--
|6-2 5/8
|264
|31 7/8
|78 5/8
|Eric Gregory
|Arkansas
|5.14
|6-3 2/8
|319
|33
|81 1/4
|Ty Hamilton
|Ohio State
|--
|6-2 7/8
|299
|32 1/4
|78 5/8
|Jared Harrison-Hunte
|SMU
|4.86
|6-3 3/8
|290
|33
|79 1/2
|Ahmed Hassanein
|Boise State
|4.77
|6-2 3/8
|267
|32 1/4
|78 3/4
|Tonka Hemingway
|South Carolina
|--
|6-2 7/8
|284
|33
|80 3/4
|Cam Horsley
|Boston College
|--
|6-2 6/8
|312
|33
|81
|Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
|Georgia
|4.86
|6-4 6/8
|276
|33 1/2
|82 3/4
|Jared Ivey
|Mississippi
|--
|6-5 7/8
|274
|33 1/2
|82 3/4
|Cam Jackson
|Florida
|5.17
|6-6 2/8
|328
|34 1/8
|81 7/8
|Landon Jackson
|Arkansas
|4.68
|6-6
|264
|33 1/4
|83 5/8
|Sai'vion Jones
|LSU
|--
|6-5 3/8
|280
|33 1/2
|82 3/8
|Jah Joyner
|Minnesota
|4.60
|6-4 2/8
|262
|34
|82 1/4
|DeAndre Jules
|South Carolina
|--
|6-3 5/8
|316
|34 1/4
|83
|Kyle Kennard
|South Carolina
|4.73
|6-4
|254
|34
|81 1/2
|Steve Linton
|Baylor
|--
|6-3 6/8
|242
|34 1/4
|81 1/4
|Sean Martin
|West Virginia
|4.88
|6-5 1/2
|293
|35
|84 1/2
|Rylie Mills
|Notre Dame
|--
|6-5 3/8
|291
|32 5/8
|79 3/4
|Oluwafemi Oladejo
|UCLA
|--
|6-3 2/8
|259
|33 3/8
|82 1/4
|Payton Page
|Clemson
|--
|6-3 2/8
|290
|31 3/8
|79 1/8
|JJ Pegues
|Mississippi
|5.15
|6-2 1/2
|309
|32 1/2
|79 1/4
|Jordan Phillips
|Maryland
|--
|6-1 5/8
|312
|31 1/2
|79 1/8
|Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|Virginia Tech
|4.69
|6-2 5/8
|258
|31 1/4
|76 1/8
|Jahvaree Ritzie
|North Carolina
|--
|6-4 2/8
|294
|33 1/4
|81 1/8
|Elijah Roberts
|SMU
|4.78
|6-3 5/8
|285
|33 5/8
|82 1/2
|Que Robinson
|Alabama
|--
|6-4 2/8
|243
|33 1/2
|80 1/8
|Ty Robinson
|Nebraska
|4.83
|6-5 1/8
|288
|32 1/4
|79
|Kaimon Rucker
|North Carolina
|--
|6-1
|254
|32 5/8
|79
|T.J. Sanders
|South Carolina
|--
|6-3 7/8
|297
|33 1/8
|80 7/8
|Elijah Simmons
|Tennessee
|5.37
|6-1
|334
|32 3/4
|80
|Tim Smith
|Alabama
|--
|6-1
|334
|32 3/4
|81 5/8
|Barryn Sorrell
|Texas
|4.68
|6-3 2/8
|256
|32 1/4
|77 7/8
|Nazir Stackhouse
|Georgia
|5.15
|6-3 6/8
|327
|32 1/2
|78 1/8
|Josaiah Stewart
|Michigan
|--
|6-1
|249
|31 7/8
|79
|Bradyn Swinson
|LSU
|--
|6-3 5/8
|255
|33 3/8
|81 1/4
|Junior Tafuna
|Utah
|5.03
|6-3 1/2
|308
|32 1/2
|78 3/4
|Jay Toia
|UCLA
|--
|6-2
|342
|32 1/2
|76 3/8
|JT Tuimoloau
|Ohio State
|--
|6-4 2/8
|265
|33 3/4
|82 3/8
|Shemar Turner
|Texas A&M
|--
|6-3 1/8
|290
|33 5/8
|81 1/8
|David Walker
|Central Arkansas
|4.69
|6-0 7/8
|263
|31 7/8
|77 1/2
|CJ West
|Indiana
|4.95
|6-1 1/8
|316
|31 1/2
|79 1/8
Top-10 40-yard dash times (defensive tackles)
Top-10 vertical jumps (defensive tackles)
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia) -- 36"
- Jahvaree Ritzie (North Carolina) -- 35.5"
- Zeek Biggers (Georgia Tech) -- 34.5"
- Ty Robinson (Nebraska) -- 33.5"
- Payton Page (Clemson) -- 33"
- CJ West (Indiana) -- 33"
- Aeneas Peebles (Virginia Tech) -- 32.5"
- Jared Harrison-Hunte (SMU) -- 32"
- Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina) -- 32"
- Elijah Simmons (Tennessee) -- 32"
Top-10 broad jumps (defensive tackles)
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia) -- 10'4"
- Ty Robinson (Nebraska) -- 9'11"
- Payton Page (Clemson) -- 9'8"
- Warren Brinson (Georgia) -- 9'7"
- Jahvaree Ritzie (North Carolina) -- 9'6"
- Omarr Norman-Lott (Tennessee) -- 9'5"
- Joshua Farmer (Florida State) -- 9'4"
- Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina) -- 9'4"
- T.J. Sanders (South Carolina) -- 9'4"
- Darius Alexander (Toledo) - 9'3"
Top-10 40-yard dash times (edge rushers)
DL/EDGE winners and losers
By Chris Trapasso
WINNER: DL Alfred Collins -- In a loaded defensive tackle class, these prospects have to find ways to stand out. Collins did so, literally, at the combine by measuring in at 6-foot-5 1/2 and 332 pounds with arms nearly 35 inches long. He's a mammoth human among mammoth humans in this defensive tackle class.
WINNER: DL T.J. Sanders -- After measuring in at a rather unique 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds at the Senior Bowl -- which led to concerns about his ability to stay, and win, inside at the next level -- the South Carolina star added what is likely necessarily bulk for the next level with a weigh-in of 297 pounds in Indianapolis.
WINNER: EDGE Shemar Stewart -- Stewart was 6-foot-5 and 281 pounds at the Senior Bowl, and for as intimidating as those figures together are at the edge rusher position, it felt unlikely the Texas A&M product would be able to test to his full potential with that much weight on his frame. He came into the combine at a much sleeker 267 pounds.
LOSER: DL Mason Graham -- After being listed at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, Graham didn't hit 300 on the scales in Indianapolis, and his 32-inch arms place right around the 12th percentile at defensive tackle since 1999. The positive here is that Graham is almost identically sized -- with longer arms -- to that of Rams 2024 second-round pick Braden Fiske.
LOSER: EDGE Jack Sawyer -- While being 6-foot-4 and 260-pounds is impressive and hints at a three-down NFL-caliber frame, Sawyer's 31 5/8-inch arms will be around the fifth percentile at the edge position since 1999.
LB measurements
|Player name
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm Length
|Wingspan
|Jihaad Campbell
|Alabama
|6-2
|235
|32 1/2
|Eugene Asante
|Auburn
|6-0 1/2
|223
|30 1/4
|Jeffrey Bassa
|Oregon
|6-1 1/8
|232
|31 3/8
|Carson Bruener
|Washington
|6-1 2/8
|227
|31 3/4
|Teddye Buchanan
|Cal
|6-2 1/8
|233
|31 3/8
|Barrett Carter
|Clemson
|6-0 1/8
|231
|32 1/8
|Jamon Dumas-Johnson
|Kentucky
|6-0 6/8
|238
|32
|Power Echols
|North Carolina
|5-11 3/8
|237
|30 5/8
|Jay Higgins
|Iowa
|6-0 1/8
|224
|31
|Shemar James
|Florida
|6-1 3/8
|222
|31 1/2
|Kobe King
|Penn State
|6-0 6/8
|236
|31 1/4
|Jack Kiser
|Notre Dame
|6-1 5/8
|231
|30 3/8
|Demetrius Knight Jr.
|South Carolina
|6-1 5/8
|235
|32 5/8
|Cody Lindenberg
|Minnesota
|6-2 3/8
|236
|32 3/4
|Nick Martin
|Oklahoma State
|5-11 1/2
|221
|31 3/4
|Bam Martin-Scott
|South Carolina
|6-2 1/8
|231
|32
|Francisco Mauigoa
|Miami
|6-1 7/8
|233
|31 3/4
|Jalen McLeod
|Auburn
|6-1 5/8
|241
|32 1/4
|Kain Medrano
|UCLA
|6-2 7/8
|222
|32
|Smael Mondon Jr.
|Georgia
|6-2 2/8
|224
|31 3/4
|Collin Oliver
|Oklahoma State
|6-1 6/8
|240
|30 3/4
|Chris Paul Jr.
|Mississippi
|6-0 7/8
|222
|29 7/8
|Tyreem Powell
|Rutgers
|6-4 1/2
|239
|34 5/8
|Karene Reid
|Utah
|Carson Schwesinger
|UCLA
|6-2 1/2
|242
|31 5/8
|Cody Simon
|Ohio State
|6-1 7/8
|229
|31 1/4
|Danny Stutsman
|Oklahoma
|6-3 2/8
|233
|32 1/4
|Jackson Woodard
|UNLV
|6-2
|234
|31
Top-10 40-yard dash times (linebackers)
LB winners and losers
By Chris Trapasso
WINNER: Jihaad Campbell -- At just under 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds with 32.5-inch arms, Campbell has premier size as a modern-day off-ball linebacker, and at under 240 pounds, he should be able to fly in the 40-yard dash and test exceptionally in the jumps.
LOSER: Chris Paul Jr. -- Easily one of the smallest linebackers in this class, the Ole Miss product was under 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds -- and potentially most alarming of all -- had arms under 30 inches, which is almost unheard of at that position.