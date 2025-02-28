The NFL Scouting Combine is underway from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. While prospects have descended onto Indianapolis over the last few days, the action ramps up Thursday as the players begin to hit the field.

First up were the defensive linemen and linebackers. Following Thursday's session, defensive backs and tight ends will take the field on Friday, quarterbacks, receivers and running backs will have their turn on Saturday, and we'll wrap everything up on Sunday with the offensive lineman.

One of the more critical aspects of the NFL combine is getting the measurements on these prospects, which continues to paint a clearer picture for teams as they craft their draft boards. Below, we'll detail every prospect's measurables along with what they clocked during the 40-yard dash.

NOTE: This table will be updated as more information becomes available.

DB measurements

Player name School 40-yard dash Height Weight Arm length Wingpsan Travis Hunter Colorado Will Johnson Michigan Malaki Starks Georgia









Nick Emmanwori South Carolina









Benjamin Morrison Notre Dame Shavon Revel East Carolina Jahdae Barron Texas Trey Amos Ole Miss Azareye'h Thomas Florida State Kevin Winston Jr. Penn State









Andrew Mukuba Texas









Maxwell Hairston Kentucky Denzel Burke Ohio State Darien Porter Ohio State Xavier Watts Notre Dame









Cobee Bryant Kansas Zy Alexander LSU Bilhal Kone Western Michigan Lathan Ransom Ohio State









Jacob Parrish Kansas State Jaylin Smith USC Jonas Sanker Virginia









Alijah Huzzie North Carolina Quincy Riley Louisville Justin Walley Minnesota Upton Stout Western Kentucky Nohl Williams California Sebastian Castro Iowa Zah Frazier UTSA Jaylen Reed Penn State











Isas Waxter Villanova Malachi Moore Alabama Mello Dotson Kansas Mac McWilliams UCF Dorian Strong Virginia Tech Robert Longerbeam Rutgers Yahya Black Iowa State Hunter Wohler Wisconsin Rayuan Lane III Navy









Jordan Hancock Ohio State Billy Bowman Jr. Oklahoma Jermari Harris Iowa Caleb Ransaw Tulane Jabbar Muhammad Oregon Tommi Hill Nebraska Marques Sigle Kansas State O'Donnell Fortune South Carolina Jason Marshall Jr. Florida Marcus Harris California Dante Trader Jr. Maryland Malik Verdon Iowa State Craig Woodson California Alijah Clark Syracuse Maxen Hook Toledo Kitan Crawford Nevada R.J. Mickens Clemson

DL/EDGE measurements

Top-10 40-yard dash times (defensive tackles)

Top-10 vertical jumps (defensive tackles)

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia) -- 36" Jahvaree Ritzie (North Carolina) -- 35.5" Zeek Biggers (Georgia Tech) -- 34.5" Ty Robinson (Nebraska) -- 33.5" Payton Page (Clemson) -- 33" CJ West (Indiana) -- 33" Aeneas Peebles (Virginia Tech) -- 32.5" Jared Harrison-Hunte (SMU) -- 32" Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina) -- 32" Elijah Simmons (Tennessee) -- 32"

Top-10 broad jumps (defensive tackles)

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia) -- 10'4" Ty Robinson (Nebraska) -- 9'11" Payton Page (Clemson) -- 9'8" Warren Brinson (Georgia) -- 9'7" Jahvaree Ritzie (North Carolina) -- 9'6" Omarr Norman-Lott (Tennessee) -- 9'5" Joshua Farmer (Florida State) -- 9'4" Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina) -- 9'4" T.J. Sanders (South Carolina) -- 9'4" Darius Alexander (Toledo) - 9'3"

Top-10 40-yard dash times (edge rushers)

DL/EDGE winners and losers

By Chris Trapasso

WINNER: DL Alfred Collins -- In a loaded defensive tackle class, these prospects have to find ways to stand out. Collins did so, literally, at the combine by measuring in at 6-foot-5 1/2 and 332 pounds with arms nearly 35 inches long. He's a mammoth human among mammoth humans in this defensive tackle class.

WINNER: DL T.J. Sanders -- After measuring in at a rather unique 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds at the Senior Bowl -- which led to concerns about his ability to stay, and win, inside at the next level -- the South Carolina star added what is likely necessarily bulk for the next level with a weigh-in of 297 pounds in Indianapolis.

WINNER: EDGE Shemar Stewart -- Stewart was 6-foot-5 and 281 pounds at the Senior Bowl, and for as intimidating as those figures together are at the edge rusher position, it felt unlikely the Texas A&M product would be able to test to his full potential with that much weight on his frame. He came into the combine at a much sleeker 267 pounds.

LOSER: DL Mason Graham -- After being listed at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, Graham didn't hit 300 on the scales in Indianapolis, and his 32-inch arms place right around the 12th percentile at defensive tackle since 1999. The positive here is that Graham is almost identically sized -- with longer arms -- to that of Rams 2024 second-round pick Braden Fiske.

LOSER: EDGE Jack Sawyer -- While being 6-foot-4 and 260-pounds is impressive and hints at a three-down NFL-caliber frame, Sawyer's 31 5/8-inch arms will be around the fifth percentile at the edge position since 1999.

LB measurements

Top-10 40-yard dash times (linebackers)

LB winners and losers

By Chris Trapasso

WINNER: Jihaad Campbell -- At just under 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds with 32.5-inch arms, Campbell has premier size as a modern-day off-ball linebacker, and at under 240 pounds, he should be able to fly in the 40-yard dash and test exceptionally in the jumps.

LOSER: Chris Paul Jr. -- Easily one of the smallest linebackers in this class, the Ole Miss product was under 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds -- and potentially most alarming of all -- had arms under 30 inches, which is almost unheard of at that position.