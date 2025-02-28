cj-west.jpg
The NFL Scouting Combine is underway from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. While prospects have descended onto Indianapolis over the last few days, the action ramps up Thursday as the players begin to hit the field. 

First up were the defensive linemen and linebackers. Following Thursday's session, defensive backs and tight ends will take the field on Friday, quarterbacks, receivers and running backs will have their turn on Saturday, and we'll wrap everything up on Sunday with the offensive lineman. 

One of the more critical aspects of the NFL combine is getting the measurements on these prospects, which continues to paint a clearer picture for teams as they craft their draft boards. Below, we'll detail every prospect's measurables along with what they clocked during the 40-yard dash.  

NOTE: This table will be updated as more information becomes available.

DB measurements

Player nameSchool40-yard dashHeightWeightArm lengthWingpsan

Travis Hunter

Colorado

Will Johnson

Michigan

Malaki Starks Georgia




Nick EmmanworiSouth Carolina




Benjamin Morrison

Notre Dame

Shavon Revel

East Carolina

Jahdae Barron

Texas

Trey Amos

Ole Miss

Azareye'h Thomas

Florida State

Kevin Winston Jr.Penn State




Andrew MukubaTexas




Maxwell Hairston

Kentucky

Denzel Burke

Ohio State

Darien Porter

Ohio State

Xavier WattsNotre Dame




Cobee Bryant

Kansas

Zy Alexander

LSU

Bilhal Kone

Western Michigan

Lathan RansomOhio State




Jacob Parrish

Kansas State

Jaylin Smith

USC

Jonas SankerVirginia




Alijah Huzzie

North Carolina

Quincy Riley

Louisville

Justin Walley

Minnesota

Upton Stout

Western Kentucky

Nohl Williams

California

Sebastian Castro

Iowa

Zah Frazier

UTSA

Jaylen ReedPenn State





Isas Waxter

Villanova

Malachi Moore

Alabama

Mello Dotson

Kansas

Mac McWilliams

UCF

Dorian Strong

Virginia Tech

Robert Longerbeam

Rutgers

Yahya Black

Iowa State

Hunter Wohler

Wisconsin

Rayuan Lane IIINavy




Jordan Hancock

Ohio State

Billy Bowman Jr.

Oklahoma

Jermari Harris

Iowa

Caleb Ransaw

Tulane

Jabbar Muhammad

Oregon

Tommi Hill

Nebraska

Marques Sigle

Kansas State

O'Donnell Fortune

South Carolina

Jason Marshall Jr.

Florida

Marcus Harris

California

Dante Trader Jr.

Maryland

Malik Verdon

Iowa State

Craig Woodson

California

Alijah Clark

Syracuse

Maxen Hook

Toledo

Kitan Crawford

Nevada

R.J. Mickens

Clemson

DL/EDGE measurements

Player nameSchool40-yard dash timeHeightWeightArm lengthWingspan
Abdul CarterPenn State--6-3250N/AN/A
Mason GrahamMichigan--6-3 1/22963283 3/8
Jalon WalkerGeorgia--6-12433279 7/8
James Pearce Jr.Tennessee4.476-5 1/424532 3/480 7/8
Mykel WilliamsGeorgia--6-5 1/826034 3/882 7/8
Walter NolenOle Miss--6-3 3/429632 1/278 5/8
Mike GreenMarshall--6/3 1/82513277 5/8
Nic ScourtonTexas A&M--6-2 3/825733
80 7/8
Shemar StewartTexas A&M4.596-526734 1/884 3/4
Derrick HarmonOregon4.956-4 1/231334 3/883 3/4

Kenneth Grant (Michigan)		Michigan--6-3 5/833133 1/282 5/8
Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)Ohio State--6-4 2/826031 3/477 1/8
Omarr Norman-LottTennessee--6-1 7/829133 3/480 1/2
Donovan EzeiruakuBoston College--6-2 1/2248
3482 3/4
Deone WalkerKentucky--6-7 3/833134 1/484 1/8
Darius Alexander Toledo4.956-3 7/83053482 7/8

Princely Umanmielen		Ole Miss4.726-4 3/824433 7/8
82 1/8
Tyleik WilliamsOhio State--6-2 6/73343278 5/8
Aeneas PeeblesVirginia Tech4.946-0 1/228231 3/878
Tommy AkingbesoteMaryland5.096-3 6/830633 1/282 5/8
Tyler BaronMiami4.626-4 5/825833 1/880 1/2
Tyler BattyBYU4.786-5 5/827133 1/881
Zeek BiggersGeorgia Tech5.146-5 1/232134 7/885 1/8
Yahya BlackIowa5.396-5 6/83363583 7/8
Warren BrinsonGeorgia5.096-5 2/831533 1/280 7/8
Vernon BroughtonTexas--6-53113583 7/8
Jordan BurchOregon4.676-4 1/82793379 3/8
Jamaree CaldwellOregon5.166-2 1/83323278 3/8
Alfred CollinsTexas--6-5 5/833234 5/885
Howard Cross IIINotre Dame--6-1 3/828532 1/478 5/8
Fadil DiggsSyracuse4.576-4 7/825733 3/879 1/8
Ethan DownsOklahoma4.696-3 3/42693177
Joshua FarmerFlorida State5.116-3 2/83053583 3/8
Ashton GillotteLouisville--6-2 5/826431 7/878 5/8
Eric GregoryArkansas5.146-3 2/83193381 1/4
Ty HamiltonOhio State--6-2 7/829932 1/478 5/8
Jared Harrison-HunteSMU4.866-3 3/82903379 1/2
Ahmed HassaneinBoise State4.776-2 3/826732 1/478 3/4
Tonka HemingwaySouth Carolina--6-2 7/82843380 3/4
Cam HorsleyBoston College--6-2 6/83123381
Tyrion Ingram-DawkinsGeorgia4.866-4 6/827633 1/282 3/4
Jared IveyMississippi--6-5 7/827433 1/282 3/4
Cam JacksonFlorida5.176-6 2/832834 1/881 7/8
Landon JacksonArkansas4.686-626433 1/483 5/8
Sai'vion JonesLSU--6-5 3/828033 1/282 3/8
Jah JoynerMinnesota4.606-4 2/82623482 1/4
DeAndre JulesSouth Carolina--6-3 5/831634 1/483
Kyle KennardSouth Carolina4.736-42543481 1/2
Steve LintonBaylor--6-3 6/824234 1/481 1/4
Sean MartinWest Virginia4.886-5 1/22933584 1/2
Rylie MillsNotre Dame--6-5 3/829132 5/879 3/4
Oluwafemi OladejoUCLA--6-3 2/825933 3/882 1/4
Payton PageClemson--6-3 2/829031 3/879 1/8
JJ PeguesMississippi5.156-2 1/230932 1/279 1/4
Jordan PhillipsMaryland--6-1 5/831231 1/279 1/8
Antwaun Powell-RylandVirginia Tech4.696-2 5/825831 1/476 1/8
Jahvaree RitzieNorth Carolina--6-4 2/829433 1/481 1/8
Elijah RobertsSMU4.786-3 5/828533 5/882 1/2
Que RobinsonAlabama--6-4 2/824333 1/280 1/8
Ty RobinsonNebraska4.836-5 1/828832 1/479
Kaimon RuckerNorth Carolina--6-125432 5/879
T.J. SandersSouth Carolina--6-3 7/829733 1/880 7/8
Elijah SimmonsTennessee5.376-133432 3/480
Tim SmithAlabama--6-133432 3/481 5/8
Barryn SorrellTexas4.686-3 2/825632 1/477 7/8
Nazir StackhouseGeorgia5.156-3 6/832732 1/278 1/8
Josaiah StewartMichigan--6-124931 7/879
Bradyn SwinsonLSU--6-3 5/825533 3/881 1/4
Junior TafunaUtah5.036-3 1/230832 1/278 3/4
Jay ToiaUCLA--6-234232 1/276 3/8
JT TuimoloauOhio State--6-4 2/826533 3/482 3/8
Shemar TurnerTexas A&M--6-3 1/829033 5/881 1/8
David WalkerCentral Arkansas4.696-0 7/826331 7/877 1/2
CJ WestIndiana4.956-1 1/831631 1/279 1/8

Top-10 40-yard dash times (defensive tackles)

Top-10 vertical jumps (defensive tackles)

  1. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia) -- 36"
  2. Jahvaree Ritzie (North Carolina) -- 35.5"
  3. Zeek Biggers (Georgia Tech) -- 34.5"
  4. Ty Robinson (Nebraska) -- 33.5"
  5. Payton Page (Clemson) -- 33"
  6. CJ West (Indiana) -- 33"
  7. Aeneas Peebles (Virginia Tech) -- 32.5"
  8. Jared Harrison-Hunte (SMU) -- 32"
  9. Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina) -- 32"
  10. Elijah Simmons (Tennessee) -- 32"

Top-10 broad jumps (defensive tackles)

  1. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia) -- 10'4"
  2. Ty Robinson (Nebraska) -- 9'11"
  3. Payton Page (Clemson) -- 9'8"
  4. Warren Brinson (Georgia) -- 9'7"
  5. Jahvaree Ritzie (North Carolina) -- 9'6"
  6. Omarr Norman-Lott (Tennessee) -- 9'5"
  7. Joshua Farmer (Florida State) -- 9'4"
  8. Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina) -- 9'4"
  9. T.J. Sanders (South Carolina) -- 9'4"
  10. Darius Alexander (Toledo) - 9'3"
Top-10 40-yard dash times (edge rushers)

DL/EDGE winners and losers

By Chris Trapasso

WINNER: DL Alfred Collins -- In a loaded defensive tackle class, these prospects have to find ways to stand out. Collins did so, literally, at the combine by measuring in at 6-foot-5 1/2 and 332 pounds with arms nearly 35 inches long. He's a mammoth human among mammoth humans in this defensive tackle class.

WINNER: DL T.J. Sanders -- After measuring in at a rather unique 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds at the Senior Bowl -- which led to concerns about his ability to stay, and win, inside at the next level -- the South Carolina star added what is likely necessarily bulk for the next level with a weigh-in of 297 pounds in Indianapolis.

WINNER: EDGE Shemar Stewart -- Stewart was 6-foot-5 and 281 pounds at the Senior Bowl, and for as intimidating as those figures together are at the edge rusher position, it felt unlikely the Texas A&M product would be able to test to his full potential with that much weight on his frame. He came into the combine at a much sleeker 267 pounds.

LOSER: DL Mason Graham -- After being listed at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, Graham didn't hit 300 on the scales in Indianapolis, and his 32-inch arms place right around the 12th percentile at defensive tackle since 1999. The positive here is that Graham is almost identically sized -- with longer arms -- to that of Rams 2024 second-round pick Braden Fiske.

LOSER: EDGE Jack Sawyer -- While being 6-foot-4 and 260-pounds is impressive and hints at a three-down NFL-caliber frame, Sawyer's 31 5/8-inch arms will be around the fifth percentile at the edge position since 1999.

LB measurements

Player nameSchoolHeightWeightArm LengthWingspan
Jihaad CampbellAlabama6-223532 1/2
Eugene AsanteAuburn6-0 1/222330 1/4
Jeffrey BassaOregon6-1 1/823231 3/8
Carson BruenerWashington6-1 2/822731 3/4
Teddye BuchananCal6-2 1/823331 3/8
Barrett CarterClemson6-0 1/823132 1/8
Jamon Dumas-JohnsonKentucky6-0 6/823832
Power EcholsNorth Carolina5-11 3/823730 5/8
Jay HigginsIowa6-0 1/822431
Shemar JamesFlorida6-1 3/822231 1/2
Kobe KingPenn State6-0 6/823631 1/4
Jack KiserNotre Dame6-1 5/823130 3/8
Demetrius Knight Jr.South Carolina6-1 5/823532 5/8
Cody LindenbergMinnesota6-2 3/823632 3/4
Nick MartinOklahoma State5-11 1/222131 3/4
Bam Martin-ScottSouth Carolina6-2 1/823132
Francisco MauigoaMiami6-1 7/823331 3/4
Jalen McLeodAuburn6-1 5/824132 1/4
Kain MedranoUCLA6-2 7/822232
Smael Mondon Jr.Georgia6-2 2/822431 3/4
Collin OliverOklahoma State6-1 6/824030 3/4
Chris Paul Jr.Mississippi6-0 7/822229 7/8
Tyreem PowellRutgers6-4 1/223934 5/8
Karene ReidUtah



Carson SchwesingerUCLA6-2 1/224231 5/8
Cody SimonOhio State6-1 7/822931 1/4
Danny StutsmanOklahoma6-3 2/823332 1/4
Jackson WoodardUNLV6-223431

Top-10 40-yard dash times (linebackers)

LB winners and losers

By Chris Trapasso

WINNER: Jihaad Campbell -- At just under 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds with 32.5-inch arms, Campbell has premier size as a modern-day off-ball linebacker, and at under 240 pounds, he should be able to fly in the 40-yard dash and test exceptionally in the jumps.

LOSER: Chris Paul Jr. -- Easily one of the smallest linebackers in this class, the Ole Miss product was under 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds -- and potentially most alarming of all -- had arms under 30 inches, which is almost unheard of at that position.

