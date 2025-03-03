The NFL Scouting Combine has reached its conclusion from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
First up were the defensive linemen and linebackers on Thursday, and then defensive backs and tight ends took the field on Friday. The quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers worked out in a jam-packed session on Saturday, and the offensive linemen made the most of their NFL opportunity on Sunday afternoon.
One of the more critical aspects of the NFL combine is getting the measurements on these prospects, which continues to paint a clearer picture for teams as they craft their draft boards. Below, we'll detail every prospect's measurables along with what they clocked during the 40-yard dash.
OL measurements
|Name
|School
|Height
|Weight
|40-yard dash time
|Hand Size
|Arm Length
|Wingspan
|Kelvin Banks Jr.
|Texas
|6-5 1/8
|315
|5.16
|10 3/8
|33 1/2
|84 3/8
|Anthony Belton
|N.C. State
|6-6
|336
|5.26
|10 1/4
|33 7/8
|83 1/8
|Tyler Booker
|Alabama
|6-4 5/8
|321
|5.38
|11
|34 4/8
|83 1/2
|Logan Brown
|Kansas
|6-6 3/8
|311
|5.18
|10
|33 7/8
|84
|Will Campbell
|LSU
|6-5 7/8
|319
|4.98
|9 1/2
|32 5/8
|77 3/8
|Connor Colby
|Iowa
|6-5 3/4
|309
|5.11
|10
|32
|77 1/8
|Josh Conerly Jr.
|Oregon
|6-4 5/8
|311
|5.05
|10 3/8
|33 1/2
|82 1/4
|Hayden Conner
|Texas
|6-6
|314
|--
|9 5/8
|33 1/2
|79 5/8
|Ajani Cornelius
|Oregon
|6-4 5/8
|310
|--
|9 1/2
|33 1/2
|82
|Eli Cox
|Kentucky
|6-4 1/4
|306
|5.02
|9 1/4
|31
|77 5/8
|Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
|Florida
|6-7 1/4
|316
|5.33
|10 1/2
|34
|83 1/2
|Garrett Dellinger
|LSU
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Aireontae Ersery
|Minnesota
|6-6 1/4
|331
|5.01
|9 1/2
|33 1/8
|80 7/8
|Dylan Fairchild
|Georgia
|6-5 1/4
|318
|--
|10
|33
|80 3/4
|Miles Frazier
|LSU
|6-5 5/8
|317
|5.24
|9
|32 3/4
|81 1/4
|Charles Grant
|William and Mary
|6-4 7/8
|311
|--
|10 1/4
|34 3/4
|81 7/8
|Joshua Gray
|Oregon State
|6-5 1/8
|299
|5.04
|9 1/2
|31 3/8
|78 5/8
|Myles Hinton
|Michigan
|6-6 3/4
|323
|--
|10 1/4
|34 1/8
|82 3/4
|Joe Huber
|Wisconsin
|6-5 1/8
|310
|5.20
|9 3/4
|32 1/4
|79 1/2
|Donovan Jackson
|Ohio State
|6-3 5/8
|315
|--
|9 7/8
|33 1/2
|83 3/4
|Emery Jones Jr.
|LSU
|6-5 1/4
|315
|--
|10 3/4
|34 1/4
|81 1/2
|Luke Kandra
|Cincinnati
|6-4 3/4
|319
|--
|10
|31 7/8
|80 1/2
|Drew Kendall
|Boston College
|6-4 1/4
|308
|5.05
|9 5/8
|31 3/4
|77 1/2
|Chase Lundt
|Connecticut
|6-7 1/2
|304
|--
|9 5/8
|32 5/8
|77 3/4
|Jake Majors
|Texas
|6-3 3/8
|306
|--
|9 7/8
|30 3/8
|76
|Marcus Mbow
|Purdue
|6-4 1/8
|303
|--
|10 1/2
|32
|80
|Seth McLaughlin
|Ohio State
|6-4
|304
|--
|9 1/2
|31
|78 1/4
|Armand Membou
|Missouri
|6-4 1/4
|332
|4.91
|9 3/4
|33 1/2
|82
|Wyatt Milum
|West Virginia
|6-6 1/2
|313
|5.27
|10 1/4
|32 1/8
|79 1/2
|Jonah Monheim
|USC
|6-4 1/8
|302
|--
|9 1/4
|30 1/8
|77
|Jack Nelson
|Wisconsin
|6-7
|314
|--
|10
|33 1/2
|81 3/8
|Hollin Pierce
|Rutgers
|6-8 3/8
|341
|--
|9 7/8
|36
|88 1/4
|Tate Ratledge
|Georgia
|6-6 1/2
|308
|4.97
|10 3/8
|32 1/4
|79 1/4
|Jalen Rivers
|Miami
|6-5 3/4
|319
|5.29
|10
|34 7/8
|83 7/8
|Caleb Rogers
|Texas Tech
|6-4 5/8
|312
|5.10
|9 3/4
|32 3/8
|79
|Jonah Savaiinaea
|Arizona
|6-4 1/8
|324
|4.95
|10 1/4
|33 7/8
|82 1/4
|Josh Simmons
|Ohio State
|6-4 7/8
|317
|--
|10
|33
|82
|Torricelli Simpkins III
|South Carolina
|6-4 5/8
|312
|5.45
|10 1/8
|32 3/8
|82 1/8
|Jackson Slater
|Sacramento State
|6-3
|311
|5.01
|10
|32
|78 1/2
|Marcus Tate
|Clemson
|6-5 1/4
|321
|--
|9
|32 3/4
|80 7/8
|Branson Taylor
|Pittsburgh
|6-6
|321
|--
|9 3/4
|32 3/4
|81 3/4
|Ozzy Trapilo
|Boston College
|6-8 1/8
|316
|5.21
|10 3/8
|33
|81
|Jalen Travis
|Iowa State
|6-7 3/4
|339
|5.14
|10 1/2
|34 7/8
|83 1/2
|Xavier Truss
|Georgia
|6-7 1/8
|309
|5.24
|10 1/2
|33
|82 7/8
|Carson Vinson
|Alabama A&M
|6-7 1/8
|314
|5.12
|10 1/4
|34 1/2
|84 3/8
|Clay Webb
|Jacksonville State
|6-3 1/4
|312
|5.11
|10
|32
|79 1/2
|Cameron Williams
|Texas
|6-5 3/4
|317
|--
|11 3/8
|34 1/2
|84 1/2
|John Williams
|Cincinnati
|6-4 1/8
|322
|5.17
|11
|33 7/8
|81 1/2
|Jared Wilson
|Georgia
|6-3
|310
|4.84
|10 3/4
|32 3/8
|80
|Grey Zabel
|North Dakota State
|6-5 7/8
|312
|--
|9 1/2
|32
|77 1/4
OL winners and losers
WINNER: Charles Grant -- At nearly 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds with arms stretching nearly 35 inches from his frame, the William & Mary tackle has the prototypical frame to be molded by a strength and conditioning coach in the NFL and the tentacles offensive line coaches adore.
WNNER: Armand Membou -- On the surface, seeing 332 pounds with a barely 6-foot-4 blocker, your mind immediately thinks "guard." Then you see Membou's length and you realize he can play tackle in the NFL. The Missouri star has 33 1/2" arms and a 82-inch wingspan, the latter ranking in the 53rd percentile. Plenty long enough.
LOSER: Will Campbell -- When it comes to the offensive position, length is king, and Campbell simply does not have it. A 77 3/8" wingspan would even be considered short for the guard position. It's woefully short for offensive tackle.
LOSER: Hollin Pierce -- Human beings don't come much larger than Pierce, who measured in at over 6-foot-8 and a well-proportioned 341 pounds with gargantuan 36-inch arms
LOSER: Grey Zabel -- The NDSU star didn't have a shameful weigh-in. But with arms just reaching 32 inches with a wingspan in the 0 percentile among offensive tackles at the combine since 1999, it seems that a move inside to guard is likely.
QB measurements
|Player name
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Cam Ward
|Miami
|6-1 5/8
|219
|9
|30 1/2
|75 3/4
|Shedeur Sanders
|Colorado
|6-1 1/2
|212
|9 3/8
|31 1/2
|77 3/4
|Jaxson Dart
|Mississippi
|6-2 2/8
|223
|9 1/2
|30
|72 7/8
|Quinn Ewers
|Texas
|6-2 1/8
|214
|9 3/8
|30 3/4
|75
|Kyle McCord
|Ohio State
|6-3
|218
|9 1/2
|31
|74 1/2
|Jalen Milroe
|Alabama
|6-1 7/8
|217
|9 3/8
|30 5/8
|76 5/8
|Dillon Gabriel
|Oregon
|5-11 1/8
|205
|9 1/4
|29 5/8
|73
|Tyler Shough
|Louisville
|6-4 7/8
|219
|9 3/4
|30 3/4
|76 1/2
|Will Howard
|Ohio State
|6-4 2/8
|236
|9
|32
|77 1/8
|Graham Mertz
|Florida
|6-3 3/8
|212
|9 3/4
|31 1/4
|76 1/2
|Riley Leonard
|Notre Dame
|6-3 6/8
|216
|9 1/2
|31 5/8
|77 1/8
|Brady Cook
|Missouri
|6-2 1/8
|214
|9 1/4
|32 1/2
|77 5/8
|Max Brosmer
|Minnesota
|6-1 5/8
|217
|9 1/4
|31 1/2
|75 1/2
|Kurtis Rourke
|Indiana
|6-4 2/8
|220
|9 3/8
|30 1/2
|75 1/8
|Seth Henigan
|Memphis
|6-3
|215
|9
|32
|76 3/4
QB winners and losers
By Chris Trapasso
WINNER: Jaxson Dart -- At over 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds with the second-largest hands of the group, the weigh-in was a clear win for the Ole Miss passer.
WINNER: Tyler Shough -- Those 9 3/4 inch hands were the biggest mitts of any quarterback at the 2025 combine. That helps the Louisville quarterback's stock.
WINNER: Jalen Milroe -- Milroe's hands were smaller than nine inches at the Senior Bowl but measured in more than a half an inch bigger at the NFL combine. Considering nine inches is the consensus for the smallest acceptable hand size for NFL quarterbacks, that's a big win for the Alabama signal-caller.
LOSERS: Cam Ward and Will Howard -- While not stock-destroying by any stretch of the imagination, having only 9-inch hands isn't ideal for these quarterbacks.
RB measurements
|Player
|School
|40-yard dash time
|Height
|Weight
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Ashton Jeanty
|Boise State
|--
|5-8 1/2
|211
|29 1/4
|72 3/4
|Omarion Hampton
|North Carolina
|4.48
|5-11 3/4
|221
|30 1/2
|74 3/4
|Kaleb Johnson
|Iowa
|4.57
|6-1
|224
|33
|78 1/2
|TreVeyon Henderson
|Ohio State
|4.43
|5-10 1/8
|202
|30 3/4
|76 1/8
|Brashard Smith
|SMU
|4.39
|5-9 7/8
|194
|30 1/2
|74
|Quinshon Judkins
|Ole Miss
|4.48
|5-11 5/8
|221
|30 1/4
|73 1/2
|Dylan Sampson
|Tennessee
|--
|5-8 1/8
|200
|30 1/2
|73
|Bhayshul Tuten
|Virginia Tech
|4.32
|5-9 1/4
|200
|30 1/2
|72 7/8
|Ollie Gordon II
|Oklahoma State
|4.61
|6-1 3/8
|226
|32 3/4
|80
|RJ Harvey
|UCF
|4.40
|5-8
|205
|29
|71 1/4
|Jarquez Hunter
|Auburn
|4.44
|5-9 3/8
|204
|30
|72 5/8
|Damien Martinez
|Miami
|4.51
|5-11 5/8
|217
|30 1/2
|75 1/4
|Corey Kiner
|Cincinnati
|4.57
|5-8 5/8
|208
|30 1/2
|75 1/2
|Kyle Monangai
|Rutgers
|4.60
|5-8 2/8
|211
|28 3/4
|71
|Cam Skattebo
|Arizona State
|--
|5-9 1/2
|219
|29 7/8
|73 7/8
|DJ Giddens
|Kansas State
|4.43
|6-0 1/4
|212
|30 3/8
|75 1/4
|LeQuint Allen
|Syracuse
|--
|6-0 1/8
|204
|32
|78 5/8
|Tahj Brooks
|Texas Tech
|4.52
|5-9 1/4
|214
|30 3/8
|75 5/8
|Kalel Mullings
|Michigan
|--
|6-1 1/2
|226
|31 3/4
|78
|Donovan Edwards
|Michigan
|4.44
|5-11 3/8
|205
|30
|74 5/8
|Phil Mafah
|Clemson
|--
|6-0 5/8
|234
|31 3/8
|77 5/8
|Trevor Etienne
|Georgia
|4.42
|5-8 3/4
|198
|29 1/4
|70 1/2
|Devin Neal
|Kansas
|4.58
|5-11 1/8
|213
|29 5/8
|71 3/4
|Ja'Quinden Jackson
|Arkansas
|--
|6-1 1/2
|229
|33
|79 3/8
|Raheim Sanders
|South Carolina
|4.46
|6-0
|217
|31 1/2
|76 1/2
|Jaydon Blue
|Texas
|4.38
|5-9
|196
|29 7/8
|75 1/2
|Jordan James
|Oregon
|4.55
|5-9 1/2
|205
|29 3/4
|73 3/4
|Woody Marks
|USC
|4.54
|5-10 1/8
|207
|29 1/8
|71 7/8
|Ulysses Bentley IV
|Ole Miss
|4.62
|5-9 7/8
|201
|29
|71 1/8
|Marcus Yarns
|Delaware
|4.45
|5-10 7/8
|193
|31 1/8
|76 3/8
|Montrell Johnson Jr.
|Florida
|4.41
|5-11 3/8
|212
|30 3/4
|75 3/8
Top-10 40-yard dash times
RB winners and losers
By Josh Edwards
WINNER: Omarion Hampton -- Several top running back prospects came nowhere close to the desired 220-pound threshold for a featured running back, so Hampton checking that box was a feather in his cap.
WINNER: Damien Martinez -- Martinez has improved in pass protection and has good vision. He measured just south of 6-foot, 217 pounds, but also has bigger hands and longer arm lengths to assist in the pass game.
LOSER: Jaydon Blue -- The Texas product is very slight at 5-foot-9 and 196 pounds, and his hands and arm length were among the lowest as well. He is known for his speed and is more of a complementary piece, but that limits where he could be drafted. And even his speed wasn't near where he thought it would be. Blue said he was going to break Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record of 4.21 seconds; he proceeded to run a 4.38.
LOSER: Trevor Etienne -- The Georgia rusher gained some momentum as a Day 2 back, but he is much smaller than his brother -- Travis Etienne Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars -- who went in the first round. Trevor measured 5-foot-8 and 3/4 and 198 pounds, but was also on the small side in hand size and arm length.
WR measurements
|Name
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Vertical jump
|Andrew Armstrong
|Arkansas
|6-3 3/4
|202
|9 5/8
|32 1/8
|Elic Ayomanor
|Stanford
|6-1 3/4
|206
|10
|32 3/8
|Elijhah Badger
|Florida
|6-1 3/8
|200
|9 1/2
|32 1/8
|Jack Bech
|TCU
|6-1 1/4
|214
|9
|31 1/2
|Isaiah Bond
|Texas
|5-10 5/8
|180
|8 1/2
|30 1/2
|Ja'Corey Brooks
|Louisville
|6-2
|184
|9
|31 3/4
|Sam Brown Jr.
|Miami
|6-2 1/4
|200
|9 3/8
|31 5/8
|Pat Bryant
|Illinois
|6-2 1/4
|204
|9 1/2
|31 1/8
|Luther Burden III
|Missouri
|6-0
|206
|8 1/2
|31 1/4
|Beaux Collins
|Notre Dame
|6-3
|201
|9 1/2
|31 5/8
|Chimere Dike
|Florida
|6-0 5/8
|196
|9 1/8
|32 1/8
|Emeka Egbuka
|Ohio State
|6-0 7/8
|202
|9 5/8
|31 1/2
|Da'Quan Felton
|Virginia Tech
|6-5 3/4
|213
|9
|32 1/8
|Tai Felton
|Maryland
|6-1 1/8
|183
|9
|30
|Jacolby George
|Miami
|5-11
|172
|9 1/2
|31 3/8
|Matthew Golden
|Texas
|5-11
|191
|9 1/2
|30 5/8
|Tre Harris
|Mississippi
|6-2 3/8
|205
|9 5/8
|31 7/8
|Jayden Higgins
|Iowa State
|6-4 1/8
|214
|9 1/8
|33 1/8
|Traeshon Holden
|Oregon
|6-2 1/8
|205
|9 7/8
|31 5/8
|Jimmy Horn Jr.
|Colorado
|5-8 1/8
|174
|8 3/4
|30 3/8
|Tory Horton
|Colorado State
|6-2 1/2
|196
|9
|30 5/8
|Kobe Hudson
|UCF
|6-0 3/4
|193
|9
|30 5/8
|Travis Hunter
|Colorado
|6-0 3/8
|188
|9 1/8
|31 3/8
|Daniel Jackson
|Minnesota
|5-10 3/4
|193
|9
|30 3/4
|Tez Johnson
|Oregon
|5-9 7/8
|154
|9
|29 3/8
|Josh Kelly
|Texas Tech
|6-0 5/8
|186
|10 1/2
|30 7/8
|KeAndre Lambert-Smith
|Auburn
|6-0 5/8
|186
|10 1/2
|30 7/8
|Jaylin Lane
|Virginia Tech
|5-9 3/4
|191
|9 7/8
|31 3/4
|Dominic Lovett
|Georgia
|5-10
|185
|9 1/4
|31 3/8
|Bru McCoy
|Tennessee
|6-2 1/2
|209
|10
|32 1/8
|Tetairoa McMillan
|Arizona
|6-4 1/8
|219
|10
|31 1/2
|Konata Mumpfield
|Pittsburgh
|5-11 3/8
|186
|8 1/2
|29 3/8
|Nick Nash
|San Jose State
|6-2 1/2
|203
|8 3/4
|31
|Isaiah Neyor
|Nebraska
|6-4 1/4
|218
|9 1/2
|34 3/8
|Jaylin Noel
|Iowa State
|5-10 1/4
|194
|8 3/4
|29 1/2
|Kaden Prather
|Maryland
|6-3 1/2
|204
|9 1/4
|31 7/8
|Xavier Restrepo
|Miami
|5-9 7/8
|209
|9 1/8
|29 3/8
|Jalen Royals
|Utah State
|6-0
|205
|9 1/2
|30 1/8
|Arian Smith
|Georgia
|6-0 1/8
|179
|9
|31 1/2
|Roc Taylor
|Memphis
|6-1 7/8
|213
|9
|32 1/2
|Isaac TeSlaa
|Arkansas
|6-3 5/8
|214
|10
|31 1/8
|Dont'e Thornton Jr.
|Tennessee
|6-4 5/8
|205
|9 5/8
|32 1/8
|Jordan Watkins
|Mississippi
|5-11 1/4
|196
|9 1/8
|29 3/8
|Theo Wease Jr.
|Missouri
|6-3
|200
|9 5/8
|32 1/8
|Antwane Wells Jr.
|Mississippi
|6-0 3/4
|201
|8 7/8
|31 1/2
|LaJohntay Wester
|Colorado
|5-9 1/2
|163
|8 5/8
|29 3/4
|Ricky White III
|UNLV
|6-1 1/8
|184
|9 1/4
|31 3/4
|Kyle Williams
|WSU
|5-10 5/8
|190
|8 3/4
|30 1/8
|Savion Williams
|TCU
|6-3 7/8
|222
|10 1/4
|32 1/2
WR winners and losers
By Josh Edwards
WINNER: Jaylin Lane -- The Virginia Tech wideout is known for his ability to create yards after the catch, but at 191 pounds, he has a little more mass than most expected. Lane also has nearly 32-inch arms, which are a benefit to his catch radius.
LOSER: Tez Johnson -- The Oregon standout is the lightest wide receiver (154 pounds) at the NFL Scouting Combine since Brandon Banks in 2010. Dating back to 1989, there have only been seven wide receivers lighter. There is a place for these players -- think Tank Dell and Pop Douglas -- but it will be tough for some teams to get over.
TE measurements
|Player name
|School
|40-yard dash time
|Height
|Weight
|Arm Length
|Wingspan
|Colston Loveland
|Michigan
|--
|6-5 3/4
|248
|32 1/8
|Tyler Warren
|Penn State
|--
|6-5 1/2
|256
|31 3/4
|76 1/2
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|Bowling Green
|4.72
|6-3 1/4
|241
|32 1/4
|79 1/4
|Gunnar Helm
|Texas
|4.84
|6-5
|241
|32 3/4
|79 1/2
|Elijah Arroyo
|Miami
|--
|6-5 1/8
|250
|33
|81 7/8
|Mason Taylor
|LSU
|--
|6-5 1/8
|251
|32 1/4
|78 3/4
|Terrance Ferguson
|Oregon
|4.63
|6-5 3/8
|247
|31 7/8
|80 1/8
|Oronde Gadsden II
|Syracuse
|--
|6-4 5/8
|243
|33 3/8
|81 5/8
|Mitchell Evans
|Notre Dame
|4.74
|6-5 3/8
|258
|31 7/8
|77
|Jake Briningstool
|Clemson
|4.75
|6-4 5/8
|241
|31 1/2
|77 5/8
|Moliki Matavao
|UCLA
|4.82
|6-5 5/8
|260
|32 1/2
|78 7/8
|CJ Dippre
|Alabama
|4.70
|6-4 7/8
|256
|32
|79 3/4
|Jackson Hawes
|Georgia Tech
|4.83
|6-4 1/2
|253
|32 1/8
|79
|Gavin Bartholomew
|Pittsburgh
|4.71
|6-4 5/8
|246
|31 3/8
|78 3/8
|Thomas Fidone II
|Nebraska
|4.70
|6-5
|243
|34
|82 5/8
|Brant Kuithe
|Utah
|--
|6-2
|236
|31 5/8
|76 3/4
|Joshua Simon
|South Carolina
|4.66
|6-4 1/8
|239
|33 7/8
|83
|Luke Lachey
|Iowa
|--
|6-5 3/4
|251
|32 1/8
|78 3/8
|Jalin Conyers
|Texas Tech
|4.75
|6-3 1/2
|260
|32 1/4
|80 7/8
|Bryson Nesbit
|Notre Dame
|4.89
|6-5
|238
|31 3/4
|77 3/8
|Robbie Ouzts
|Alabama
|4.91
|6-3
|274
|31 1/4
|78 1/4
Top-10 40-yard dash times
TE winners and losers
By Josh Edwards
WINNER: Elijah Arroyo -- The Miami product physically looked the part at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds and checked the boxes in terms of length (33-inch arms and a nearly 82-inch wingspan. Arroyo elected not to work out, so it was important to win the weigh-in.
WINNER: Thomas Fidone II -- The Nebraska tight end is built like the Terminator. At 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, he had the second-longest wingspan (82 5/8 inches) and the longest arm length (34 inches) to validate his range as a pass catcher.
LOSER: Tyler Warren -- The Penn State star has good size at 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds, but his hand size was relatively small and his wingspan (76 1/2 inches) was the shortest of the group.
LOSER: Jake Briningstool -- The 6-foot-5, 241-pounder was the only tight end with sub 9-inch hands. His wingspan (77 5/8 inches) was one of the lower totals as well.
DB measurements
|Player name
|School
|40-yard dash
|Height
|Weight
|Arm length
|Wingpsan
Travis Hunter
Colorado
--
6-0 3/8
188
31 3/8
76 7/8
Will Johnson
Michigan
--
6-1 3/4
194
30 1/8
75 7/8
|Malaki Starks
|Georgia
|4.50
|6-0 7/8
|197
|31 5/8
|78 3/8
|Nick Emmanwori
|South Carolina
|4.38
|6-3 1/8
|220
|32 1/2
|78 1/4
Benjamin Morrison
Notre Dame
--
6-0 1/4
193
30 3/8
75 7/8
Shavon Revel
East Carolina
--
6-1 7/8
194
32 5/8
79 3/4
Jahdae Barron
Texas
4.39
5-10 3/4
194
29 5/8
73 1/2
Trey Amos
Ole Miss
4.43
6-0 3/4
195
31 1/4
77 3/4
Azareye'h Thomas
Florida State
--
6-1 1/2
197
32 3/8
78
|Kevin Winston Jr.
|Penn State
|--
|6-1 1/2
|215
|32 1/2
|80 7/8
|Andrew Mukuba
|Texas
|4.45
|5-11 1/4
|186
|30
|75 3/8
Maxwell Hairston
Kentucky
4.28
5-11 1/4
183
31
76 7/8
Denzel Burke
Ohio State
4.48
5-11 1/4
186
31 3/8
77 1/8
Darien Porter
Ohio State
4.30
6-2 7/8
195
33 1/8
80
|Xavier Watts
|Notre Dame
|--
|5-11 3/4
|204
|31 1/2
|76 1/2
Cobee Bryant
Kansas
4.53
6-0
180
31 1/4
77
Zy Alexander
LSU
4.56
6-1 3/8
187
31
77 1/2
Bilhal Kone
Western Michigan
4.43
6-1 1/4
190
30 7/8
75 1/4
|Lathan Ransom
|Ohio State
|--
|6-0 1/4
|206
|30 1/2
|75 1/8
Jacob Parrish
Kansas State
4.35
5-9 3/4
191
30 7/8
75 7/8
Jaylin Smith
USC
4.45
5-10 1/2
187
29 7/8
75 1/4
|Jonas Sanker
|Virginia
|4.48
|6-0 3/8
|206
|32 1/4
|77 5/8
Alijah Huzzie
North Carolina
--
5-9 3/4
193
29 5/8
72 5/8
Quincy Riley
Louisville
4.48
5-10 1/2
194
31
75
Justin Walley
Minnesota
4.40
5-10 1/8
190
30 3/4
74 7/8
Upton Stout
Western Kentucky
4.44
5-8 1/2
181
30
74 3/8
Nohl Williams
California
4.50
6-0 3/8
199
30 3/4
75 1/2
Sebastian Castro
Iowa
4.59
5-11 1/4
203
30 3/4
74 3/8
Zah Frazier
UTSA
4.36
6-2 7/8
186
32 7/8
80 1/8
|Jaylen Reed
|Penn State
|4.49
|5-11 5/8
|211
|30 3/8
|74 1/4
Isas Waxter
Villanova
4.56
6-1 1/4
209
31 3/4
78 1/8
Malachi Moore
Alabama
--
5-11 1/4
196
29 5/8
75 1/4
Mello Dotson
Kansas
4.59
6-0 5/8
192
31 1/2
77 7/8
Mac McWilliams
UCF
4.41
5-10 1/4
191
29 7/8
72 5/8
Dorian Strong
Virginia Tech
4.50
6-1
195
30 7/8
76 1/8
Robert Longerbeam
Rutgers
--
5-11
175
31 1/2
76 1/2
Yahya Black
Iowa State
--
--
--
--
--
Hunter Wohler
Wisconsin
4.57
6-2
213
30/58
75 3/8
|Rayuan Lane III
|Navy
|4.57
|5-10 7/8
|200
|30 1/4
|74 5/8
Jordan Hancock
Ohio State
--
6-0 1/8
195
30 3/4
76 1/8
Billy Bowman Jr.
Oklahoma
4.42
5-9 7/8
192
28 1/2
70 3/4
Jermari Harris
Iowa
--
6-0 1/2
191
31 3/8
76
Caleb Ransaw
Tulane
4.33
5-11 3/8
197
30 3/4
75 5/8
Jabbar Muhammad
Oregon
--
5-9 1/8
182
28 5/8
71 3/8
Tommi Hill
Nebraska
--
6-0 1/2
213
32 7/8
79 1/2
Marques Sigle
Kansas State
4.37
5-11 3/8
199
30 3/4
74
O'Donnell Fortune
South Carolina
--
6-0 3/4
185
31 1/2
76 7/8
Jason Marshall Jr.
Florida
4.49
6-0 3/8
194
30 1/4
75 5/8
Marcus Harris
California
4.45
5-10 3/4
189
29 3/4
75
Dante Trader Jr.
Maryland
--
5-10 7/8
196
31 1/4
75 1/8
Malik Verdon
Iowa State
--
6-3 5/8
218
32 1/4
78 3/8
Craig Woodson
California
4.45
6-0 1/8
200
30 1/2
75 1/4
Alijah Clark
Syracuse
4.50
6-0 3/4
188
30 7/8
77 3/4
Maxen Hook
Toledo
4.55
6-0 1/2
202
31 1/2
75 1/2
Kitan Crawford
Nevada
4.41
5-10 5/8
202
31
75 1/4
R.J. Mickens
Clemson
4.49
6-0
199
32 1/4
77 5/8
Top-10 40-yard dash times (cornerbacks)
DB winners and losers
By Chris Trapasso
WINNER: CB Zah Frazier -- The UTSA cornerback had one of the most unique measurements of all the defensive backs in Indianapolis at nearly 6-foot-3 and just 186 pounds, which hints at a fast 40-yard dash incoming. Importantly too, his arm length of nearly 33 inches was the longest of the cornerback group.
WINNER: S Kevin Winston Jr. -- The Penn State product has prototypical size for the safety spot with immense length at 6-foot-4 1/2 and 215 pounds with arms reaching nearly 33 inches.
LOSER: CB Will Johnson -- Michigan's star outside cornerback, who we haven't seen on the field since October, measured-in with surprisingly short arms in Indianapolis, at just 30 1/8 inches. Being over 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds ticked the height and weight boxes, though.
LOSER: CB Jahdae Barron -- The Texas do-everything defensive back who won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2024 measured-in pretty small. He was under 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds with super-short arms under 30 inches.
DL/EDGE measurements
|Player name
|School
|40-yard dash time
|Height
|Weight
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Abdul Carter
|Penn State
|--
|6-3
|250
|N/A
|N/A
|Mason Graham
|Michigan
|--
|6-3 1/2
|296
|32
|83 3/8
|Jalon Walker
|Georgia
|--
|6-1
|243
|32
|79 7/8
|James Pearce Jr.
|Tennessee
|4.47
|6-5 1/4
|245
|32 3/4
|80 7/8
|Mykel Williams
|Georgia
|--
|6-5 1/8
|260
|34 3/8
|82 7/8
|Walter Nolen
|Ole Miss
|--
|6-3 3/4
|296
|32 1/2
|78 5/8
|Mike Green
|Marshall
|--
|6/3 1/8
|251
|32
|77 5/8
|Nic Scourton
|Texas A&M
|--
|6-2 3/8
|257
|33
|80 7/8
|Shemar Stewart
|Texas A&M
|4.59
|6-5
|267
|34 1/8
|84 3/4
|Derrick Harmon
|Oregon
|4.95
|6-4 1/2
|313
|34 3/8
|83 3/4
Kenneth Grant (Michigan)
|Michigan
|--
|6-3 5/8
|331
|33 1/2
|82 5/8
|Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)
|Ohio State
|--
|6-4 2/8
|260
|31 3/4
|77 1/8
|Omarr Norman-Lott
|Tennessee
|--
|6-1 7/8
|291
|33 3/4
|80 1/2
|Donovan Ezeiruaku
|Boston College
|--
|6-2 1/2
|248
|34
|82 3/4
|Deone Walker
|Kentucky
|--
|6-7 3/8
|331
|34 1/4
|84 1/8
|Darius Alexander
|Toledo
|4.95
|6-3 7/8
|305
|34
|82 7/8
Princely Umanmielen
|Ole Miss
|4.72
|6-4 3/8
|244
|33 7/8
|82 1/8
|Tyleik Williams
|Ohio State
|--
|6-2 6/7
|334
|32
|78 5/8
|Aeneas Peebles
|Virginia Tech
|4.94
|6-0 1/2
|282
|31 3/8
|78
|Tommy Akingbesote
|Maryland
|5.09
|6-3 6/8
|306
|33 1/2
|82 5/8
|Tyler Baron
|Miami
|4.62
|6-4 5/8
|258
|33 1/8
|80 1/2
|Tyler Batty
|BYU
|4.78
|6-5 5/8
|271
|33 1/8
|81
|Zeek Biggers
|Georgia Tech
|5.14
|6-5 1/2
|321
|34 7/8
|85 1/8
|Yahya Black
|Iowa
|5.39
|6-5 6/8
|336
|35
|83 7/8
|Warren Brinson
|Georgia
|5.09
|6-5 2/8
|315
|33 1/2
|80 7/8
|Vernon Broughton
|Texas
|--
|6-5
|311
|35
|83 7/8
|Jordan Burch
|Oregon
|4.67
|6-4 1/8
|279
|33
|79 3/8
|Jamaree Caldwell
|Oregon
|5.16
|6-2 1/8
|332
|32
|78 3/8
|Alfred Collins
|Texas
|--
|6-5 5/8
|332
|34 5/8
|85
|Howard Cross III
|Notre Dame
|--
|6-1 3/8
|285
|32 1/4
|78 5/8
|Fadil Diggs
|Syracuse
|4.57
|6-4 7/8
|257
|33 3/8
|79 1/8
|Ethan Downs
|Oklahoma
|4.69
|6-3 3/4
|269
|31
|77
|Joshua Farmer
|Florida State
|5.11
|6-3 2/8
|305
|35
|83 3/8
|Ashton Gillotte
|Louisville
|--
|6-2 5/8
|264
|31 7/8
|78 5/8
|Eric Gregory
|Arkansas
|5.14
|6-3 2/8
|319
|33
|81 1/4
|Ty Hamilton
|Ohio State
|--
|6-2 7/8
|299
|32 1/4
|78 5/8
|Jared Harrison-Hunte
|SMU
|4.86
|6-3 3/8
|290
|33
|79 1/2
|Ahmed Hassanein
|Boise State
|4.77
|6-2 3/8
|267
|32 1/4
|78 3/4
|Tonka Hemingway
|South Carolina
|--
|6-2 7/8
|284
|33
|80 3/4
|Cam Horsley
|Boston College
|--
|6-2 6/8
|312
|33
|81
|Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
|Georgia
|4.86
|6-4 6/8
|276
|33 1/2
|82 3/4
|Jared Ivey
|Mississippi
|--
|6-5 7/8
|274
|33 1/2
|82 3/4
|Cam Jackson
|Florida
|5.17
|6-6 2/8
|328
|34 1/8
|81 7/8
|Landon Jackson
|Arkansas
|4.68
|6-6
|264
|33 1/4
|83 5/8
|Sai'vion Jones
|LSU
|--
|6-5 3/8
|280
|33 1/2
|82 3/8
|Jah Joyner
|Minnesota
|4.60
|6-4 2/8
|262
|34
|82 1/4
|DeAndre Jules
|South Carolina
|--
|6-3 5/8
|316
|34 1/4
|83
|Kyle Kennard
|South Carolina
|4.73
|6-4
|254
|34
|81 1/2
|Steve Linton
|Baylor
|--
|6-3 6/8
|242
|34 1/4
|81 1/4
|Sean Martin
|West Virginia
|4.88
|6-5 1/2
|293
|35
|84 1/2
|Rylie Mills
|Notre Dame
|--
|6-5 3/8
|291
|32 5/8
|79 3/4
|Oluwafemi Oladejo
|UCLA
|--
|6-3 2/8
|259
|33 3/8
|82 1/4
|Payton Page
|Clemson
|--
|6-3 2/8
|290
|31 3/8
|79 1/8
|JJ Pegues
|Mississippi
|5.15
|6-2 1/2
|309
|32 1/2
|79 1/4
|Jordan Phillips
|Maryland
|--
|6-1 5/8
|312
|31 1/2
|79 1/8
|Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|Virginia Tech
|4.69
|6-2 5/8
|258
|31 1/4
|76 1/8
|Jahvaree Ritzie
|North Carolina
|--
|6-4 2/8
|294
|33 1/4
|81 1/8
|Elijah Roberts
|SMU
|4.78
|6-3 5/8
|285
|33 5/8
|82 1/2
|Que Robinson
|Alabama
|--
|6-4 2/8
|243
|33 1/2
|80 1/8
|Ty Robinson
|Nebraska
|4.83
|6-5 1/8
|288
|32 1/4
|79
|Kaimon Rucker
|North Carolina
|--
|6-1
|254
|32 5/8
|79
|T.J. Sanders
|South Carolina
|--
|6-3 7/8
|297
|33 1/8
|80 7/8
|Elijah Simmons
|Tennessee
|5.37
|6-1
|334
|32 3/4
|80
|Tim Smith
|Alabama
|--
|6-1
|334
|32 3/4
|81 5/8
|Barryn Sorrell
|Texas
|4.68
|6-3 2/8
|256
|32 1/4
|77 7/8
|Nazir Stackhouse
|Georgia
|5.15
|6-3 6/8
|327
|32 1/2
|78 1/8
|Josaiah Stewart
|Michigan
|--
|6-1
|249
|31 7/8
|79
|Bradyn Swinson
|LSU
|--
|6-3 5/8
|255
|33 3/8
|81 1/4
|Junior Tafuna
|Utah
|5.03
|6-3 1/2
|308
|32 1/2
|78 3/4
|Jay Toia
|UCLA
|--
|6-2
|342
|32 1/2
|76 3/8
|JT Tuimoloau
|Ohio State
|--
|6-4 2/8
|265
|33 3/4
|82 3/8
|Shemar Turner
|Texas A&M
|--
|6-3 1/8
|290
|33 5/8
|81 1/8
|David Walker
|Central Arkansas
|4.69
|6-0 7/8
|263
|31 7/8
|77 1/2
|CJ West
|Indiana
|4.95
|6-1 1/8
|316
|31 1/2
|79 1/8
Top-10 40-yard dash times (defensive tackles)
Top-10 vertical jumps (defensive tackles)
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia) -- 36"
- Jahvaree Ritzie (North Carolina) -- 35.5"
- Zeek Biggers (Georgia Tech) -- 34.5"
- Ty Robinson (Nebraska) -- 33.5"
- Payton Page (Clemson) -- 33"
- CJ West (Indiana) -- 33"
- Aeneas Peebles (Virginia Tech) -- 32.5"
- Jared Harrison-Hunte (SMU) -- 32"
- Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina) -- 32"
- Elijah Simmons (Tennessee) -- 32"
Top-10 broad jumps (defensive tackles)
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia) -- 10-foot-4
- Ty Robinson (Nebraska) -- 9-foot-11
- Payton Page (Clemson) -- 9-foot-8
- Warren Brinson (Georgia) -- 9-foot-7
- Jahvaree Ritzie (North Carolina) -- 9-foot-5
- Omarr Norman-Lott (Tennessee) -- 9-foot-5
- Joshua Farmer (Florida State) -- 9-foot-4
- Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina) -- 9-foot-4
- T.J. Sanders (South Carolina) -- 9-foot-4
- Darius Alexander (Toledo) - 9-foot-3
Top-10 40-yard dash times (edge rushers)
Top-10 vertical jumps (edge rushers)
- Landon Jackson (Arkansas) -- 40.5"
- Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M) -- 40.00"
- Collin Oliver (Oklahoma State) --39.00"
- Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss) -- 38.00"
- Ashton Gillotte (Louisville) -- 36.50"
- Oluwafemi Oladejo (UCLA) -- 36.50"
- Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Virginia Tech) -- 36.50"
- Tyler Baron (Miami) -- 35.50"
- Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College) -- 35.50"
- David Walker (Central Arkansas) -- 35.00"
Top-10 broad jumps (edge rushers)
- Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M) -- 10-foot-11
- Landon Jackson (Arkansas) -- 10-foot-9
- Collin Oliver (Oklahoma State) -- 10-foot-6
- Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss) -- 10-foot-6
- Steve Linton (Baylor) -- 10-foot-4
- Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Virginia Tech) -- 10-foot-4
- James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee) -- 10-foot-3
- Tyler Baron (Miami) -- 10-foot-1
- Fadil Diggs (Syracuse) -- 10-foot-1
- Barryn Sorrell (Texas) -- 10-foot-1
DL/EDGE winners and losers
By Chris Trapasso
WINNER: DL Alfred Collins -- In a loaded defensive tackle class, these prospects have to find ways to stand out. Collins did so, literally, at the combine by measuring in at 6-foot-5 1/2 and 332 pounds with arms nearly 35 inches long. He's a mammoth human among mammoth humans in this defensive tackle class.
WINNER: DL T.J. Sanders -- After measuring in at a rather unique 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds at the Senior Bowl -- which led to concerns about his ability to stay, and win, inside at the next level -- the South Carolina star added what is likely necessarily bulk for the next level with a weigh-in of 297 pounds in Indianapolis.
WINNER: EDGE Shemar Stewart -- Stewart was 6-foot-5 and 281 pounds at the Senior Bowl, and for as intimidating as those figures together are at the edge rusher position, it felt unlikely the Texas A&M product would be able to test to his full potential with that much weight on his frame. He came into the combine at a much sleeker 267 pounds.
LOSER: DL Mason Graham -- After being listed at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, Graham didn't hit 300 on the scales in Indianapolis, and his 32-inch arms place right around the 12th percentile at defensive tackle since 1999. The positive here is that Graham is almost identically sized -- with longer arms -- to that of Rams 2024 second-round pick Braden Fiske.
LOSER: EDGE Jack Sawyer -- While being 6-foot-4 and 260-pounds is impressive and hints at a three-down NFL-caliber frame, Sawyer's 31 5/8-inch arms will be around the fifth percentile at the edge position since 1999.
LB measurements
|Player name
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm Length
|Wingspan
|Jihaad Campbell
|Alabama
|6-2
|235
|32 1/2
|Eugene Asante
|Auburn
|6-0 1/2
|223
|30 1/4
|Jeffrey Bassa
|Oregon
|6-1 1/8
|232
|31 3/8
|Carson Bruener
|Washington
|6-1 2/8
|227
|31 3/4
|Teddye Buchanan
|Cal
|6-2 1/8
|233
|31 3/8
|Barrett Carter
|Clemson
|6-0 1/8
|231
|32 1/8
|Jamon Dumas-Johnson
|Kentucky
|6-0 6/8
|238
|32
|Power Echols
|North Carolina
|5-11 3/8
|237
|30 5/8
|Jay Higgins
|Iowa
|6-0 1/8
|224
|31
|Shemar James
|Florida
|6-1 3/8
|222
|31 1/2
|Kobe King
|Penn State
|6-0 6/8
|236
|31 1/4
|Jack Kiser
|Notre Dame
|6-1 5/8
|231
|30 3/8
|Demetrius Knight Jr.
|South Carolina
|6-1 5/8
|235
|32 5/8
|Cody Lindenberg
|Minnesota
|6-2 3/8
|236
|32 3/4
|Nick Martin
|Oklahoma State
|5-11 1/2
|221
|31 3/4
|Bam Martin-Scott
|South Carolina
|6-2 1/8
|231
|32
|Francisco Mauigoa
|Miami
|6-1 7/8
|233
|31 3/4
|Jalen McLeod
|Auburn
|6-1 5/8
|241
|32 1/4
|Kain Medrano
|UCLA
|6-2 7/8
|222
|32
|Smael Mondon Jr.
|Georgia
|6-2 2/8
|224
|31 3/4
|Collin Oliver
|Oklahoma State
|6-1 6/8
|240
|30 3/4
|Chris Paul Jr.
|Mississippi
|6-0 7/8
|222
|29 7/8
|Tyreem Powell
|Rutgers
|6-4 1/2
|239
|34 5/8
|Karene Reid
|Utah
|Carson Schwesinger
|UCLA
|6-2 1/2
|242
|31 5/8
|Cody Simon
|Ohio State
|6-1 7/8
|229
|31 1/4
|Danny Stutsman
|Oklahoma
|6-3 2/8
|233
|32 1/4
|Jackson Woodard
|UNLV
|6-2
|234
|31
Top-10 40-yard dash times
Top-10 vertical jumps
- Teddye Buchanan (California) -- 40.00"
- Carson Schwesinger (UCLA) -- 39.50"
- Jeffrey Bassa (Oregon) -- 38.50"
- Nick Martin (Oklahoma State) -- 38.00"
- Kain Medrano (UCLA) -- 38.00"
- Power Echols (North Carolina) -- 37.00"
- Chris Paul Jr. (Ole Miss) -- 36.00"
- Francisco Mauigoa (Miami) -- 35.00"
- Barrett Carter (Clemson) -- 34.50"
- Danny Stutsman (Oklahoma) -- 34.00"
Top-10 broad jumps
- Smael Mondon Jr. (Georgia) -- 10-foot-10
- Jihaad Campbell (Alabama) -- 10-foot-7
- Teddye Buchanan (California) -- 10-foot-5
- Kain Medrano (UCLA) -- 10-foot-5
- Nick Martin (Oklahoma State) -- 10-foot-3
- Bam Martin-Scott (South Carolina) -- 10-foot-2
- Francisco Mauigoa (Miami) -- 10-foot-1
- Carson Bruener (Washington) -- 9-foot-11
- Jeffrey Bassa (Oregon) -- 9-foot-10
- Demetrius Knight Jr. (South Carolina) -- 9-foot-10
LB winners and losers
By Chris Trapasso
WINNER: Jihaad Campbell -- At just under 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds with 32.5-inch arms, Campbell has premier size as a modern-day off-ball linebacker, and at under 240 pounds, he should be able to fly in the 40-yard dash and test exceptionally in the jumps.
LOSER: Chris Paul Jr. -- Easily one of the smallest linebackers in this class, the Ole Miss product was under 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds -- and potentially most alarming of all -- had arms under 30 inches, which is almost unheard of at that position.