The NFL Scouting Combine has almost reached its conclusion from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

First up were the defensive linemen and linebackers on Thursday, and then defensive backs and tight ends took the field on Friday. The quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers worked out in a jam-packed session on Saturday, and now the offensive linemen are making the most of their NFL opportunity on Sunday afternoon.

One of the more critical aspects of the NFL combine is getting the measurements on these prospects, which continues to paint a clearer picture for teams as they craft their draft boards. Below, we'll detail every prospect's measurables along with what they clocked during the 40-yard dash.

NOTE: This table will be updated as more information becomes available.

OL measurements

Name School Height Weight 10-yard split Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Kelvin Banks Jr. Texas 6-5 1/8 315

10 3/8 33 1/2 84 3/8 Anthony Belton N.C. State 6-6 336

10 1/4 33 7/8 83 1/8 Tyler Booker Alabama 6-4 5/8 321

11 34 4/8 83 1/2 Logan Brown Kansas 6-6 3/8 311

10 33 7/8 84 Will Campbell LSU 6-5 7/8 319

9 1/2 32 5/8 77 3/8 Connor Colby Iowa 6-5 3/4 309

10 32 77 1/8 Josh Conerly Jr. Oregon 6-4 5/8 311

10 3/8 33 1/2 82 1/4 Hayden Conner Texas 6-6 314

9 5/8 33 1/2 79 5/8 Ajani Cornelius Oregon 6-4 5/8 310

9 1/2 33 1/2 82 Eli Cox Kentucky 6-4 1/4 306

9 1/4 31 77 5/8 Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson Florida 6-7 1/4 316

10 1/2 34 83 1/2 Garrett Dellinger LSU -- --

-- -- -- Aireontae Ersery Minnesota 6-6 1/4 331

9 1/2 33 1/8 80 7/8 Dylan Fairchild Georgia 6-5 1/4 318

10 33 80 3/4 Miles Frazier LSU 6-5 5/8 317

9 32 3/4 81 1/4 Charles Grant William and Mary 6-4 7/8 311

10 1/4 34 3/4 81 7/8 Joshua Gray Oregon State 6-5 1/8 299

9 1/2 31 3/8 78 5/8 Myles Hinton Michigan 6-6 3/4 323

10 1/4 34 1/8 82 3/4 Joe Huber Wisconsin 6-5 1/8 310

9 3/4 32 1/4 79 1/2 Donovan Jackson Ohio State 6-3 5/8 315

9 7/8 33 1/2 83 3/4 Emery Jones Jr. LSU 6-5 1/4 315

10 3/4 34 1/4 81 1/2 Luke Kandra Cincinnati 6-4 3/4 319

10 31 7/8 80 1/2 Drew Kendall Boston College 6-4 1/4 308

9 5/8 31 3/4 77 1/2 Chase Lundt Connecticut 6-7 1/2 304

9 5/8 32 5/8 77 3/4 Jake Majors Texas 6-3 3/8 306

9 7/8 30 3/8 76 Marcus Mbow Purdue 6-4 1/8 303

10 1/2 32 80 Seth McLaughlin Ohio State 6-4 304

9 1/2 31 78 1/4 Armand Membou Missouri 6-4 1/4 332

9 3/4 33 1/2 82 Wyatt Milum West Virginia 6-6 1/2 313

10 1/4 32 1/8 79 1/2 Jonah Monheim USC 6-4 1/8 302

9 1/4 30 1/8 77 Jack Nelson Wisconsin 6-7 314

10 33 1/2 81 3/8 Hollin Pierce Rutgers 6-8 3/8 341

9 7/8 36 88 1/4 Tate Ratledge Georgia 6-6 1/2 308

10 3/8 32 1/4 79 1/4 Jalen Rivers Miami 6-5 3/4 319

10 34 7/8 83 7/8 Caleb Rogers Texas Tech 6-4 5/8 312

9 3/4 32 3/8 79 Jonah Savaiinaea Arizona 6-4 1/8 324

10 1/4 33 7/8 82 1/4 Josh Simmons Ohio State 6-4 7/8 317

10 33 82 Torricelli Simpkins III South Carolina 6-4 5/8 312

10 1/8 32 3/8 82 1/8 Jackson Slater Sacramento State 6-3 311

10 32 78 1/2 Marcus Tate Clemson 6-5 1/4 321

9 32 3/4 80 7/8 Branson Taylor Pittsburgh 6-6 321

9 3/4 32 3/4 81 3/4 Ozzy Trapilo Boston College 6-8 1/8 316

10 3/8 33 81 Jalen Travis Iowa State 6-7 3/4 339

10 1/2 34 7/8 83 1/2 Xavier Truss Georgia 6-7 1/8 309

10 1/2 33 82 7/8 Carson Vinson Alabama A&M 6-7 1/8 314

10 1/4 34 1/2 84 3/8 Clay Webb Jacksonville State 6-3 1/4 312

10 32 79 1/2 Cameron Williams Texas 6-5 3/4 317

11 3/8 34 1/2 84 1/2 John Williams Cincinnati 6-4 1/8 322

11 33 7/8 81 1/2 Jared Wilson Georgia 6-3 310

10 3/4 32 3/8 80 Grey Zabel North Dakota State 6-5 7/8 312

9 1/2 32 77 1/4

QB measurements

QB winners and losers

By Chris Trapasso

WINNER: Jaxson Dart -- At over 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds with the second-largest hands of the group, the weigh-in was a clear win for the Ole Miss passer.

WINNER: Tyler Shough -- Those 9 3/4 inch hands were the biggest mitts of any quarterback at the 2025 combine. That helps the Louisville quarterback's stock.

WINNER: Jalen Milroe -- Milroe's hands were smaller than nine inches at the Senior Bowl but measured in more than a half an inch bigger at the NFL combine. Considering nine inches is the consensus for the smallest acceptable hand size for NFL quarterbacks, that's a big win for the Alabama signal-caller.

LOSERS: Cam Ward and Will Howard -- While not stock-destroying by any stretch of the imagination, having only 9-inch hands isn't ideal for these quarterbacks.

RB measurements

Player School 40-yard dash time Height Weight Arm length Wingspan Ashton Jeanty Boise State -- 5-8 1/2 211 29 1/4 72 3/4 Omarion Hampton North Carolina 4.48 5-11 3/4 221 30 1/2 74 3/4 Kaleb Johnson Iowa 4.57 6-1 224 33 78 1/2 TreVeyon Henderson Ohio State 4.43 5-10 1/8 202 30 3/4 76 1/8 Brashard Smith SMU 4.39 5-9 7/8 194 30 1/2 74 Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss 4.48 5-11 5/8 221 30 1/4 73 1/2 Dylan Sampson Tennessee -- 5-8 1/8 200 30 1/2 73 Bhayshul Tuten Virginia Tech 4.32 5-9 1/4 200 30 1/2 72 7/8 Ollie Gordon II Oklahoma State 4.61 6-1 3/8 226 32 3/4 80 RJ Harvey UCF 4.40 5-8 205 29 71 1/4 Jarquez Hunter Auburn 4.44 5-9 3/8 204 30 72 5/8 Damien Martinez Miami 4.51 5-11 5/8 217 30 1/2 75 1/4 Corey Kiner Cincinnati 4.57 5-8 5/8 208 30 1/2 75 1/2 Kyle Monangai Rutgers 4.60 5-8 2/8 211 28 3/4 71 Cam Skattebo Arizona State -- 5-9 1/2 219 29 7/8 73 7/8 DJ Giddens Kansas State 4.43 6-0 1/4 212 30 3/8 75 1/4 LeQuint Allen Syracuse -- 6-0 1/8 204 32 78 5/8 Tahj Brooks Texas Tech 4.52 5-9 1/4 214 30 3/8 75 5/8 Kalel Mullings Michigan -- 6-1 1/2 226 31 3/4 78 Donovan Edwards Michigan 4.44 5-11 3/8 205 30 74 5/8 Phil Mafah Clemson -- 6-0 5/8 234 31 3/8 77 5/8 Trevor Etienne Georgia 4.42 5-8 3/4 198 29 1/4 70 1/2 Devin Neal Kansas 4.58 5-11 1/8 213 29 5/8 71 3/4 Ja'Quinden Jackson Arkansas -- 6-1 1/2 229 33 79 3/8 Raheim Sanders South Carolina 4.46 6-0 217 31 1/2 76 1/2 Jaydon Blue Texas 4.38 5-9 196 29 7/8 75 1/2 Jordan James Oregon 4.55 5-9 1/2 205 29 3/4 73 3/4 Woody Marks USC 4.54 5-10 1/8 207 29 1/8 71 7/8 Ulysses Bentley IV Ole Miss 4.62 5-9 7/8 201 29 71 1/8 Marcus Yarns Delaware 4.45 5-10 7/8 193 31 1/8 76 3/8 Montrell Johnson Jr. Florida 4.41 5-11 3/8 212 30 3/4 75 3/8

Top-10 40-yard dash times

RB winners and losers

By Josh Edwards

WINNER: Omarion Hampton -- Several top running back prospects came nowhere close to the desired 220-pound threshold for a featured running back, so Hampton checking that box was a feather in his cap.

WINNER: Damien Martinez -- Martinez has improved in pass protection and has good vision. He measured just south of 6-foot, 217 pounds, but also has bigger hands and longer arm lengths to assist in the pass game.

LOSER: Jaydon Blue -- The Texas product is very slight at 5-foot-9 and 196 pounds, and his hands and arm length were among the lowest as well. He is known for his speed and is more of a complementary piece, but that limits where he could be drafted. And even his speed wasn't near where he thought it would be. Blue said he was going to break Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record of 4.21 seconds; he proceeded to run a 4.38.

LOSER: Trevor Etienne -- The Georgia rusher gained some momentum as a Day 2 back, but he is much smaller than his brother -- Travis Etienne Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars -- who went in the first round. Trevor measured 5-foot-8 and 3/4 and 198 pounds, but was also on the small side in hand size and arm length.

WR measurements

Name School Height Weight Hand size Vertical jump Andrew Armstrong Arkansas 6-3 3/4 202 9 5/8 32 1/8 Elic Ayomanor Stanford 6-1 3/4 206 10 32 3/8 Elijhah Badger Florida 6-1 3/8 200 9 1/2 32 1/8 Jack Bech TCU 6-1 1/4 214 9 31 1/2 Isaiah Bond Texas 5-10 5/8 180 8 1/2 30 1/2 Ja'Corey Brooks Louisville 6-2 184 9 31 3/4 Sam Brown Jr. Miami 6-2 1/4 200 9 3/8 31 5/8 Pat Bryant Illinois 6-2 1/4 204 9 1/2 31 1/8 Luther Burden III Missouri 6-0 206 8 1/2 31 1/4 Beaux Collins Notre Dame 6-3 201 9 1/2 31 5/8 Chimere Dike Florida 6-0 5/8 196 9 1/8 32 1/8 Emeka Egbuka Ohio State 6-0 7/8 202 9 5/8 31 1/2 Da'Quan Felton Virginia Tech 6-5 3/4 213 9 32 1/8 Tai Felton Maryland 6-1 1/8 183 9 30 Jacolby George Miami 5-11 172 9 1/2 31 3/8 Matthew Golden Texas 5-11 191 9 1/2 30 5/8 Tre Harris Mississippi 6-2 3/8 205 9 5/8 31 7/8 Jayden Higgins Iowa State 6-4 1/8 214 9 1/8 33 1/8 Traeshon Holden Oregon 6-2 1/8 205 9 7/8 31 5/8 Jimmy Horn Jr. Colorado 5-8 1/8 174 8 3/4 30 3/8 Tory Horton Colorado State 6-2 1/2 196 9 30 5/8 Kobe Hudson UCF 6-0 3/4 193 9 30 5/8 Travis Hunter Colorado 6-0 3/8 188 9 1/8 31 3/8 Daniel Jackson Minnesota 5-10 3/4 193 9 30 3/4 Tez Johnson Oregon 5-9 7/8 154 9 29 3/8 Josh Kelly Texas Tech 6-0 5/8 186 10 1/2 30 7/8 KeAndre Lambert-Smith Auburn 6-0 5/8 186 10 1/2 30 7/8 Jaylin Lane Virginia Tech 5-9 3/4 191 9 7/8 31 3/4 Dominic Lovett Georgia 5-10 185 9 1/4 31 3/8 Bru McCoy Tennessee 6-2 1/2 209 10 32 1/8 Tetairoa McMillan Arizona 6-4 1/8 219 10 31 1/2 Konata Mumpfield Pittsburgh 5-11 3/8 186 8 1/2 29 3/8 Nick Nash San Jose State 6-2 1/2 203 8 3/4 31 Isaiah Neyor Nebraska 6-4 1/4 218 9 1/2 34 3/8 Jaylin Noel Iowa State 5-10 1/4 194 8 3/4 29 1/2 Kaden Prather Maryland 6-3 1/2 204 9 1/4 31 7/8 Xavier Restrepo Miami 5-9 7/8 209 9 1/8 29 3/8 Jalen Royals Utah State 6-0 205 9 1/2 30 1/8 Arian Smith Georgia 6-0 1/8 179 9 31 1/2 Roc Taylor Memphis 6-1 7/8 213 9 32 1/2 Isaac TeSlaa Arkansas 6-3 5/8 214 10 31 1/8 Dont'e Thornton Jr. Tennessee 6-4 5/8 205 9 5/8 32 1/8 Jordan Watkins Mississippi 5-11 1/4 196 9 1/8 29 3/8 Theo Wease Jr. Missouri 6-3 200 9 5/8 32 1/8 Antwane Wells Jr. Mississippi 6-0 3/4 201 8 7/8 31 1/2 LaJohntay Wester Colorado 5-9 1/2 163 8 5/8 29 3/4 Ricky White III UNLV 6-1 1/8 184 9 1/4 31 3/4 Kyle Williams WSU 5-10 5/8 190 8 3/4 30 1/8 Savion Williams TCU 6-3 7/8 222 10 1/4 32 1/2

WR winners and losers

By Josh Edwards

WINNER: Jaylin Lane -- The Virginia Tech wideout is known for his ability to create yards after the catch, but at 191 pounds, he has a little more mass than most expected. Lane also has nearly 32-inch arms, which are a benefit to his catch radius.

LOSER: Tez Johnson -- The Oregon standout is the lightest wide receiver (154 pounds) at the NFL Scouting Combine since Brandon Banks in 2010. Dating back to 1989, there have only been seven wide receivers lighter. There is a place for these players -- think Tank Dell and Pop Douglas -- but it will be tough for some teams to get over.

TE measurements

Player name School 40-yard dash time Height Weight Arm Length Wingspan Colston Loveland Michigan -- 6-5 3/4 248 32 1/8

Tyler Warren Penn State -- 6-5 1/2 256 31 3/4 76 1/2 Harold Fannin Jr. Bowling Green 4.72 6-3 1/4 241 32 1/4 79 1/4 Gunnar Helm Texas 4.84 6-5 241 32 3/4 79 1/2 Elijah Arroyo Miami -- 6-5 1/8 250 33 81 7/8 Mason Taylor LSU -- 6-5 1/8 251 32 1/4 78 3/4 Terrance Ferguson Oregon 4.63 6-5 3/8 247 31 7/8 80 1/8 Oronde Gadsden II Syracuse -- 6-4 5/8 243 33 3/8 81 5/8 Mitchell Evans Notre Dame 4.74 6-5 3/8 258 31 7/8 77 Jake Briningstool Clemson 4.75 6-4 5/8 241 31 1/2 77 5/8 Moliki Matavao UCLA 4.82 6-5 5/8 260 32 1/2 78 7/8 CJ Dippre Alabama 4.70 6-4 7/8 256 32 79 3/4 Jackson Hawes Georgia Tech 4.83 6-4 1/2 253 32 1/8 79 Gavin Bartholomew Pittsburgh 4.71 6-4 5/8 246 31 3/8 78 3/8 Thomas Fidone II Nebraska 4.70 6-5 243 34 82 5/8 Brant Kuithe Utah -- 6-2 236 31 5/8 76 3/4 Joshua Simon South Carolina 4.66 6-4 1/8 239 33 7/8 83 Luke Lachey Iowa -- 6-5 3/4 251 32 1/8 78 3/8 Jalin Conyers Texas Tech 4.75 6-3 1/2 260 32 1/4 80 7/8 Bryson Nesbit Notre Dame 4.89 6-5 238 31 3/4 77 3/8 Robbie Ouzts Alabama 4.91 6-3 274 31 1/4 78 1/4

Top-10 40-yard dash times

TE winners and losers

By Josh Edwards

WINNER: Elijah Arroyo -- The Miami product physically looked the part at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds and checked the boxes in terms of length (33-inch arms and a nearly 82-inch wingspan. Arroyo elected not to work out, so it was important to win the weigh-in.

WINNER: Thomas Fidone II -- The Nebraska tight end is built like the Terminator. At 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, he had the second-longest wingspan (82 5/8 inches) and the longest arm length (34 inches) to validate his range as a pass catcher.

LOSER: Tyler Warren -- The Penn State star has good size at 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds, but his hand size was relatively small and his wingspan (76 1/2 inches) was the shortest of the group.

LOSER: Jake Briningstool -- The 6-foot-5, 241-pounder was the only tight end with sub 9-inch hands. His wingspan (77 5/8 inches) was one of the lower totals as well.

DB measurements

Player name School 40-yard dash Height Weight Arm length Wingpsan Travis Hunter Colorado -- 6-0 3/8 188 31 3/8 76 7/8 Will Johnson Michigan -- 6-1 3/4 194 30 1/8 75 7/8 Malaki Starks Georgia 4.50 6-0 7/8 197 31 5/8 78 3/8 Nick Emmanwori South Carolina 4.38 6-3 1/8 220 32 1/2 78 1/4 Benjamin Morrison Notre Dame -- 6-0 1/4 193 30 3/8 75 7/8 Shavon Revel East Carolina -- 6-1 7/8 194 32 5/8 79 3/4 Jahdae Barron Texas 4.39 5-10 3/4 194 29 5/8 73 1/2 Trey Amos Ole Miss 4.43 6-0 3/4 195 31 1/4 77 3/4 Azareye'h Thomas Florida State -- 6-1 1/2 197 32 3/8 78 Kevin Winston Jr. Penn State -- 6-1 1/2 215 32 1/2 80 7/8 Andrew Mukuba Texas 4.45 5-11 1/4 186 30 75 3/8 Maxwell Hairston Kentucky 4.28 5-11 1/4 183 31 76 7/8 Denzel Burke Ohio State 4.48 5-11 1/4 186 31 3/8 77 1/8 Darien Porter Ohio State 4.30 6-2 7/8 195 33 1/8 80 Xavier Watts Notre Dame -- 5-11 3/4 204 31 1/2 76 1/2 Cobee Bryant Kansas 4.53 6-0 180 31 1/4 77 Zy Alexander LSU 4.56 6-1 3/8 187 31 77 1/2 Bilhal Kone Western Michigan 4.43 6-1 1/4 190 30 7/8 75 1/4 Lathan Ransom Ohio State -- 6-0 1/4 206 30 1/2 75 1/8 Jacob Parrish Kansas State 4.35 5-9 3/4 191 30 7/8 75 7/8 Jaylin Smith USC 4.45 5-10 1/2 187 29 7/8 75 1/4 Jonas Sanker Virginia 4.48 6-0 3/8 206 32 1/4 77 5/8 Alijah Huzzie North Carolina -- 5-9 3/4 193 29 5/8 72 5/8 Quincy Riley Louisville 4.48 5-10 1/2 194 31 75 Justin Walley Minnesota 4.40 5-10 1/8 190 30 3/4 74 7/8 Upton Stout Western Kentucky 4.44 5-8 1/2 181 30 74 3/8 Nohl Williams California 4.50 6-0 3/8 199 30 3/4 75 1/2 Sebastian Castro Iowa 4.59 5-11 1/4 203 30 3/4 74 3/8 Zah Frazier UTSA 4.36 6-2 7/8 186 32 7/8 80 1/8 Jaylen Reed Penn State

4.49 5-11 5/8 211 30 3/8 74 1/4 Isas Waxter Villanova 4.56 6-1 1/4 209 31 3/4 78 1/8 Malachi Moore Alabama -- 5-11 1/4 196 29 5/8 75 1/4 Mello Dotson Kansas 4.59 6-0 5/8 192 31 1/2 77 7/8 Mac McWilliams UCF 4.41 5-10 1/4 191 29 7/8 72 5/8 Dorian Strong Virginia Tech 4.50 6-1 195 30 7/8 76 1/8 Robert Longerbeam Rutgers -- 5-11 175 31 1/2 76 1/2 Yahya Black Iowa State -- -- -- -- -- Hunter Wohler Wisconsin 4.57 6-2 213 30/58 75 3/8 Rayuan Lane III Navy 4.57 5-10 7/8 200 30 1/4 74 5/8 Jordan Hancock Ohio State -- 6-0 1/8 195 30 3/4 76 1/8 Billy Bowman Jr. Oklahoma 4.42 5-9 7/8 192 28 1/2 70 3/4 Jermari Harris Iowa -- 6-0 1/2 191 31 3/8 76 Caleb Ransaw Tulane 4.33 5-11 3/8 197 30 3/4 75 5/8 Jabbar Muhammad Oregon -- 5-9 1/8 182 28 5/8 71 3/8 Tommi Hill Nebraska -- 6-0 1/2 213 32 7/8 79 1/2 Marques Sigle Kansas State 4.37 5-11 3/8 199 30 3/4 74 O'Donnell Fortune South Carolina -- 6-0 3/4 185 31 1/2 76 7/8 Jason Marshall Jr. Florida 4.49 6-0 3/8 194 30 1/4 75 5/8 Marcus Harris California 4.45 5-10 3/4 189 29 3/4 75 Dante Trader Jr. Maryland -- 5-10 7/8 196 31 1/4 75 1/8 Malik Verdon Iowa State -- 6-3 5/8 218 32 1/4 78 3/8 Craig Woodson California 4.45 6-0 1/8 200 30 1/2 75 1/4 Alijah Clark Syracuse 4.50 6-0 3/4 188 30 7/8 77 3/4 Maxen Hook Toledo 4.55 6-0 1/2 202 31 1/2 75 1/2 Kitan Crawford Nevada 4.41 5-10 5/8 202 31 75 1/4 R.J. Mickens Clemson 4.49 6-0 199 32 1/4 77 5/8

Top-10 40-yard dash times (cornerbacks)

DB winners and losers

By Chris Trapasso

WINNER: CB Zah Frazier -- The UTSA cornerback had one of the most unique measurements of all the defensive backs in Indianapolis at nearly 6-foot-3 and just 186 pounds, which hints at a fast 40-yard dash incoming. Importantly too, his arm length of nearly 33 inches was the longest of the cornerback group.

WINNER: S Kevin Winston Jr. -- The Penn State product has prototypical size for the safety spot with immense length at 6-foot-4 1/2 and 215 pounds with arms reaching nearly 33 inches.

LOSER: CB Will Johnson -- Michigan's star outside cornerback, who we haven't seen on the field since October, measured-in with surprisingly short arms in Indianapolis, at just 30 1/8 inches. Being over 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds ticked the height and weight boxes, though.

LOSER: CB Jahdae Barron -- The Texas do-everything defensive back who won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2024 measured-in pretty small. He was under 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds with super-short arms under 30 inches.

DL/EDGE measurements

Top-10 40-yard dash times (defensive tackles)

Top-10 vertical jumps (defensive tackles)

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia) -- 36" Jahvaree Ritzie (North Carolina) -- 35.5" Zeek Biggers (Georgia Tech) -- 34.5" Ty Robinson (Nebraska) -- 33.5" Payton Page (Clemson) -- 33" CJ West (Indiana) -- 33" Aeneas Peebles (Virginia Tech) -- 32.5" Jared Harrison-Hunte (SMU) -- 32" Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina) -- 32" Elijah Simmons (Tennessee) -- 32"

Top-10 broad jumps (defensive tackles)

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia) -- 10-foot-4 Ty Robinson (Nebraska) -- 9-foot-11 Payton Page (Clemson) -- 9-foot-8 Warren Brinson (Georgia) -- 9-foot-7 Jahvaree Ritzie (North Carolina) -- 9-foot-5 Omarr Norman-Lott (Tennessee) -- 9-foot-5 Joshua Farmer (Florida State) -- 9-foot-4 Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina) -- 9-foot-4 T.J. Sanders (South Carolina) -- 9-foot-4 Darius Alexander (Toledo) - 9-foot-3

Top-10 40-yard dash times (edge rushers)

Top-10 vertical jumps (edge rushers)

Landon Jackson (Arkansas) -- 40.5" Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M) -- 40.00" Collin Oliver (Oklahoma State) --39.00" Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss) -- 38.00" Ashton Gillotte (Louisville) -- 36.50" Oluwafemi Oladejo (UCLA) -- 36.50" Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Virginia Tech) -- 36.50" Tyler Baron (Miami) -- 35.50" Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College) -- 35.50" David Walker (Central Arkansas) -- 35.00"

Top-10 broad jumps (edge rushers)

Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M) -- 10-foot-11 Landon Jackson (Arkansas) -- 10-foot-9 Collin Oliver (Oklahoma State) -- 10-foot-6 Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss) -- 10-foot-6 Steve Linton (Baylor) -- 10-foot-4 Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Virginia Tech) -- 10-foot-4 James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee) -- 10-foot-3 Tyler Baron (Miami) -- 10-foot-1 Fadil Diggs (Syracuse) -- 10-foot-1 Barryn Sorrell (Texas) -- 10-foot-1

DL/EDGE winners and losers

By Chris Trapasso

WINNER: DL Alfred Collins -- In a loaded defensive tackle class, these prospects have to find ways to stand out. Collins did so, literally, at the combine by measuring in at 6-foot-5 1/2 and 332 pounds with arms nearly 35 inches long. He's a mammoth human among mammoth humans in this defensive tackle class.

WINNER: DL T.J. Sanders -- After measuring in at a rather unique 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds at the Senior Bowl -- which led to concerns about his ability to stay, and win, inside at the next level -- the South Carolina star added what is likely necessarily bulk for the next level with a weigh-in of 297 pounds in Indianapolis.

WINNER: EDGE Shemar Stewart -- Stewart was 6-foot-5 and 281 pounds at the Senior Bowl, and for as intimidating as those figures together are at the edge rusher position, it felt unlikely the Texas A&M product would be able to test to his full potential with that much weight on his frame. He came into the combine at a much sleeker 267 pounds.

LOSER: DL Mason Graham -- After being listed at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, Graham didn't hit 300 on the scales in Indianapolis, and his 32-inch arms place right around the 12th percentile at defensive tackle since 1999. The positive here is that Graham is almost identically sized -- with longer arms -- to that of Rams 2024 second-round pick Braden Fiske.

LOSER: EDGE Jack Sawyer -- While being 6-foot-4 and 260-pounds is impressive and hints at a three-down NFL-caliber frame, Sawyer's 31 5/8-inch arms will be around the fifth percentile at the edge position since 1999.

LB measurements

Top-10 40-yard dash times

Top-10 vertical jumps

Teddye Buchanan (California) -- 40.00"

Carson Schwesinger (UCLA) -- 39.50"

Jeffrey Bassa (Oregon) -- 38.50"

Nick Martin (Oklahoma State) -- 38.00" Kain Medrano (UCLA) -- 38.00" Power Echols (North Carolina) -- 37.00" Chris Paul Jr. (Ole Miss) -- 36.00"

Francisco Mauigoa (Miami) -- 35.00" Barrett Carter (Clemson) -- 34.50" Danny Stutsman (Oklahoma) -- 34.00"

Top-10 broad jumps

Smael Mondon Jr. (Georgia) -- 10-foot-10 Jihaad Campbell (Alabama) -- 10-foot-7 Teddye Buchanan (California) -- 10-foot-5 Kain Medrano (UCLA) -- 10-foot-5 Nick Martin (Oklahoma State) -- 10-foot-3 Bam Martin-Scott (South Carolina) -- 10-foot-2 Francisco Mauigoa (Miami) -- 10-foot-1 Carson Bruener (Washington) -- 9-foot-11 Jeffrey Bassa (Oregon) -- 9-foot-10 Demetrius Knight Jr. (South Carolina) -- 9-foot-10

LB winners and losers

By Chris Trapasso

WINNER: Jihaad Campbell -- At just under 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds with 32.5-inch arms, Campbell has premier size as a modern-day off-ball linebacker, and at under 240 pounds, he should be able to fly in the 40-yard dash and test exceptionally in the jumps.

LOSER: Chris Paul Jr. -- Easily one of the smallest linebackers in this class, the Ole Miss product was under 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds -- and potentially most alarming of all -- had arms under 30 inches, which is almost unheard of at that position.