The NFL Scouting Combine has reached the weekend from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. While prospects have descended onto Indianapolis over the last few days, the action ramps up Saturday as the quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs hit the field. 

First up were the defensive linemen and linebackers. Following Thursday's session, defensive backs and tight ends took the field on Friday. We'll wrap everything up Sunday with the offensive lineman. 

One of the more critical aspects of the NFL combine is getting the measurements on these prospects, which continues to paint a clearer picture for teams as they craft their draft boards. Below, we'll detail every prospect's measurables along with what they clocked during the 40-yard dash.  

NOTE: This table will be updated as more information becomes available.

QB measurements

Player nameSchoolHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Cam WardMiami6-1 5/8219930 1/275 3/4
Shedeur SandersColorado6-1 1/22129 3/831 1/277 3/4
Jaxson DartMississippi6-2 2/82239 1/23072 7/8
Quinn EwersTexas6-2 1/82149 3/830 3/475
Kyle McCordOhio State6-32189 1/23174 1/2
Jalen MilroeAlabama6-1 7/82179 3/830 5/876 5/8
Dillon GabrielOregon5-11 1/82059 1/429 5/873 
Tyler ShoughLouisville6-4 7/82199 3/430 3/476 1/2
Will HowardOhio State6-4 2/823693277 1/8
Graham MertzFlorida6-3 3/82129 3/431 1/476 1/2
Riley LeonardNotre Dame6-3 6/82169 1/231 5/877 1/8
Brady CookMissouri6-2 1/82149 1/432 1/277 5/8
Max BrosmerMinnesota6-1 5/82179 1/431 1/275 1/2
Kurtis RourkeIndiana6-4 2/82209 3/830 1/275 1/8
Seth HeniganMemphis6-321593276 3/4

QB winners and losers

By Chris Trapasso

WINNER: Jaxson Dart -- At over 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds with the second-largest hands of the group, the weigh-in was a clear win for the Ole Miss passer.

WINNER: Tyler Shough -- Those 9 3/4 inch hands were the biggest mitts of any quarterback at the 2025 combine. That helps the Louisville quarterback's stock.

WINNER: Jalen Milroe -- Milroe's hands were smaller than nine inches at the Senior Bowl but measured in more than a half an inch bigger at the NFL combine. Considering nine inches is the consensus for the smallest acceptable hand size for NFL quarterbacks, that's a big win for the Alabama signal-caller.

LOSERS: Cam Ward and Will Howard -- While not stock-destroying by any stretch of the imagination, having only 9-inch hands isn't ideal for these quarterbacks.

RB measurements

PlayerSchool40-yard dash timeHeightWeightArm lengthWingspan
Ashton JeantyBoise State--5-8 1/221129 1/472 3/4
Omarion HamptonNorth Carolina4.485-11 3/422130 1/274 3/4
Kaleb JohnsonIowa4.576-1 2243378 1/2
TreVeyon HendersonOhio State4.435-10 1/820230 3/476 1/8
Brashard SmithSMU4.395-9 7/819430 1/274
Quinshon JudkinsOle Miss4.485-11 5/822130 1/473 1/2
Dylan SampsonTennessee--5-8 1/820030 1/273
Bhayshul TutenVirginia Tech4.325-9 1/420030 1/272 7/8
Ollie Gordon IIOklahoma State4.616-1 3/822632 3/480
RJ HarveyUCF4.405-82052971 1/4
Jarquez HunterAuburn4.445-9 3/82043072 5/8
Damien MartinezMiami4.515-11 5/821730 1/275 1/4
Corey KinerCincinnati4.575-8 5/820830 1/275 1/2
Kyle MonangaiRutgers4.605-8 2/821128 3/471
Cam SkatteboArizona State--5-9 1/221929 7/873 7/8
DJ GiddensKansas State4.436-0 1/421230 3/875 1/4
LeQuint AllenSyracuse--6-0 1/82043278 5/8
Tahj BrooksTexas Tech4.525-9 1/421430 3/875 5/8
Kalel MullingsMichigan--6-1 1/222631 3/478
Donovan EdwardsMichigan4.445-11 3/82053074 5/8
Phil MafahClemson--6-0 5/823431 3/877 5/8
Trevor EtienneGeorgia4.425-8 3/419829 1/470 1/2
Devin NealKansas4.585-11 1/821329 5/871 3/4
Ja'Quinden JacksonArkansas--6-1 1/22293379 3/8
Raheim SandersSouth Carolina4.466-021731 1/276 1/2
Jaydon BlueTexas4.385-919629 7/875 1/2
Jordan JamesOregon4.555-9 1/220529 3/473 3/4
Woody MarksUSC4.545-10 1/820729 1/871 7/8
Ulysses Bentley IVOle Miss4.625-9 7/82012971 1/8
Marcus YarnsDelaware4.455-10 7/819331 1/876 3/8
Montrell Johnson Jr.Florida4.415-11 3/821230 3/475 3/8

Top-10 40-yard dash times

RB winners and losers

By Josh Edwards

WINNER: Omarion Hampton -- Several top running back prospects came nowhere close to the desired 220-pound threshold for a featured running back, so Hampton checking that box was a feather in his cap.

WINNER: Damien Martinez -- Martinez has improved in pass protection and has good vision. He measured just south of 6-foot, 217 pounds, but also has bigger hands and longer arm lengths to assist in the pass game.

LOSER: Jaydon Blue -- The Texas product is very slight at 5-foot-9 and 196 pounds, and his hands and arm length were among the lowest as well. He is known for his speed and is more of a complementary piece, but that limits where he could be drafted. And even his speed wasn't near where he thought it would be. Blue said he was going to break Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record of 4.21 seconds; he proceeded to run a 4.38.

LOSER: Trevor Etienne -- The Georgia rusher gained some momentum as a Day 2 back, but he is much smaller than his brother -- Travis Etienne Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars -- who went in the first round. Trevor measured 5-foot-8 and 3/4 and 198 pounds, but was also on the small side in hand size and arm length.

WR measurements

NameSchoolHeightWeightHand sizeVertical jump
Andrew ArmstrongArkansas6-3 3/42029 5/832 1/8
Elic AyomanorStanford6-1 3/42061032 3/8
Elijhah BadgerFlorida6-1 3/82009 1/232 1/8
Jack BechTCU6-1 1/4214931 1/2
Isaiah BondTexas5-10 5/81808 1/230 1/2
Ja'Corey BrooksLouisville6-2184931 3/4
Sam Brown Jr.Miami6-2 1/42009 3/831 5/8
Pat BryantIllinois6-2 1/42049 1/231 1/8
Luther Burden IIIMissouri6-02068 1/231 1/4
Beaux CollinsNotre Dame6-32019 1/231 5/8
Chimere DikeFlorida6-0 5/81969 1/832 1/8
Emeka EgbukaOhio State6-0 7/82029 5/831 1/2
Da'Quan FeltonVirginia Tech6-5 3/4213932 1/8
Tai FeltonMaryland6-1 1/8183930
Jacolby GeorgeMiami5-111729 1/231 3/8
Matthew GoldenTexas5-111919 1/230 5/8
Tre HarrisMississippi6-2 3/82059 5/831 7/8
Jayden HigginsIowa State6-4 1/82149 1/833 1/8
Traeshon HoldenOregon6-2 1/82059 7/831 5/8
Jimmy Horn Jr.Colorado5-8 1/81748 3/430 3/8
Tory HortonColorado State6-2 1/2196930 5/8
Kobe HudsonUCF6-0 3/4193930 5/8
Travis HunterColorado6-0 3/81889 1/831 3/8
Daniel JacksonMinnesota5-10 3/4193930 3/4
Tez JohnsonOregon5-9 7/8154929 3/8
Josh KellyTexas Tech6-0 5/818610 1/230 7/8
KeAndre Lambert-SmithAuburn6-0 5/818610 1/230 7/8
Jaylin LaneVirginia Tech5-9 3/41919 7/831 3/4
Dominic LovettGeorgia5-101859 1/431 3/8
Bru McCoyTennessee6-2 1/22091032 1/8
Tetairoa McMillanArizona6-4 1/82191031 1/2
Konata MumpfieldPittsburgh5-11 3/81868 1/229 3/8
Nick NashSan Jose State6-2 1/22038 3/431
Isaiah NeyorNebraska6-4 1/42189 1/234 3/8
Jaylin NoelIowa State5-10 1/41948 3/429 1/2
Kaden PratherMaryland6-3 1/22049 1/431 7/8
Xavier RestrepoMiami5-9 7/82099 1/829 3/8
Jalen RoyalsUtah State6-02059 1/230 1/8
Arian SmithGeorgia6-0 1/8179931 1/2
Roc TaylorMemphis6-1 7/8213932 1/2
Isaac TeSlaaArkansas6-3 5/82141031 1/8
Dont'e Thornton Jr.Tennessee6-4 5/82059 5/832 1/8
Jordan WatkinsMississippi5-11 1/41969 1/829 3/8
Theo Wease Jr.Missouri6-32009 5/832 1/8
Antwane Wells Jr.Mississippi6-0 3/42018 7/831 1/2
LaJohntay WesterColorado5-9 1/21638 5/829 3/4
Ricky White IIIUNLV6-1 1/81849 1/431 3/4
Kyle WilliamsWSU5-10 5/81908 3/430 1/8
Savion WilliamsTCU6-3 7/822210 1/432 1/2

WR winners and losers

By Josh Edwards

WINNER: Jaylin Lane -- The Virginia Tech wideout is known for his ability to create yards after the catch, but at 191 pounds, he has a little more mass than most expected. Lane also has nearly 32-inch arms, which are a benefit to his catch radius.

LOSER: Tez Johnson -- The Oregon standout is the lightest wide receiver (154 pounds) at the NFL Scouting Combine since Brandon Banks in 2010. Dating back to 1989, there have only been seven wide receivers lighter. There is a place for these players -- think Tank Dell and Pop Douglas -- but it will be tough for some teams to get over.

TE measurements

Player nameSchool40-yard dash timeHeightWeightArm LengthWingspan
Colston LovelandMichigan--6-5 3/424832 1/8
Tyler WarrenPenn State--6-5 1/225631 3/476 1/2
Harold Fannin Jr.Bowling Green4.726-3 1/424132 1/479 1/4
Gunnar HelmTexas4.846-5 24132 3/479 1/2
Elijah ArroyoMiami--6-5 1/82503381 7/8
Mason TaylorLSU--6-5 1/825132 1/478 3/4
Terrance FergusonOregon4.636-5 3/824731 7/880 1/8
Oronde Gadsden IISyracuse-- 6-4 5/824333 3/881 5/8
Mitchell EvansNotre Dame4.746-5 3/825831 7/877
Jake BriningstoolClemson4.756-4 5/824131 1/277 5/8
Moliki MatavaoUCLA4.826-5 5/826032 1/278 7/8
CJ DippreAlabama4.706-4 7/82563279 3/4
Jackson HawesGeorgia Tech4.836-4 1/225332 1/879
Gavin BartholomewPittsburgh4.716-4 5/824631 3/878 3/8
Thomas Fidone IINebraska4.706-52433482 5/8
Brant KuitheUtah--6-223631 5/876 3/4
Joshua SimonSouth Carolina4.666-4 1/823933 7/883
Luke LacheyIowa--6-5 3/425132 1/878 3/8
Jalin ConyersTexas Tech4.756-3 1/226032 1/480 7/8
Bryson NesbitNotre Dame4.896-523831 3/477 3/8
Robbie OuztsAlabama4.916-3 27431 1/478 1/4

Top-10 40-yard dash times

TE winners and losers

By Josh Edwards

WINNER: Elijah Arroyo -- The Miami product physically looked the part at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds and checked the boxes in terms of length (33-inch arms and a nearly 82-inch wingspan. Arroyo elected not to work out, so it was important to win the weigh-in.

WINNER: Thomas Fidone II -- The Nebraska tight end is built like the Terminator. At 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, he had the second-longest wingspan (82 5/8 inches) and the longest arm length (34 inches) to validate his range as a pass catcher.

LOSER: Tyler Warren -- The Penn State star has good size at 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds, but his hand size was relatively small and his wingspan (76 1/2 inches) was the shortest of the group.

LOSER: Jake Briningstool -- The 6-foot-5, 241-pounder was the only tight end with sub 9-inch hands. His wingspan (77 5/8 inches) was one of the lower totals as well.

DB measurements

Player nameSchool40-yard dashHeightWeightArm lengthWingpsan

Travis Hunter

Colorado

--

6-0 3/8

188

31 3/8

76 7/8

Will Johnson

Michigan

--

6-1 3/4

194

30 1/8

75 7/8

Malaki Starks Georgia4.506-0 7/819731 5/878 3/8
Nick EmmanworiSouth Carolina4.386-3 1/822032 1/278 1/4

Benjamin Morrison

Notre Dame

--

6-0 1/4

193

30 3/8

75 7/8

Shavon Revel

East Carolina

--

6-1 7/8

194

32 5/8

79 3/4

Jahdae Barron

Texas

4.39

5-10 3/4

194

29 5/8

73 1/2

Trey Amos

Ole Miss

4.43

6-0 3/4

195

31 1/4

77 3/4

Azareye'h Thomas

Florida State

--

6-1 1/2

197

32 3/8

78

Kevin Winston Jr.Penn State--6-1 1/221532 1/280 7/8
Andrew MukubaTexas4.455-11 1/41863075 3/8

Maxwell Hairston

Kentucky

4.28

5-11 1/4

183

31

76 7/8

Denzel Burke

Ohio State

4.48

5-11 1/4

186

31 3/8

77 1/8

Darien Porter

Ohio State

4.30

6-2 7/8

195

33 1/8

80

Xavier WattsNotre Dame--5-11 3/420431 1/276 1/2

Cobee Bryant

Kansas

4.53

6-0

180

31 1/4

77

Zy Alexander

LSU

4.56

6-1 3/8

187

31

77 1/2

Bilhal Kone

Western Michigan

4.43

6-1 1/4

190

30 7/8

75 1/4

Lathan RansomOhio State--6-0 1/420630 1/275 1/8

Jacob Parrish

Kansas State

4.35

5-9 3/4

191

30 7/8

75 7/8

Jaylin Smith

USC

4.45

5-10 1/2

187

29 7/8

75 1/4

Jonas SankerVirginia4.486-0 3/820632 1/477 5/8

Alijah Huzzie

North Carolina

--

5-9 3/4

193

29 5/8

72 5/8

Quincy Riley

Louisville

4.48

5-10 1/2

194

31

75

Justin Walley

Minnesota

4.40

5-10 1/8

190

30 3/4

74 7/8

Upton Stout

Western Kentucky

4.44

5-8 1/2

181

30

74 3/8

Nohl Williams

California

4.50

6-0 3/8

199

30 3/4

75 1/2

Sebastian Castro

Iowa

4.59

5-11 1/4

203

30 3/4

74 3/8

Zah Frazier

UTSA

4.36

6-2 7/8

186

32 7/8

80 1/8

Jaylen ReedPenn State
4.495-11 5/821130 3/874 1/4

Isas Waxter

Villanova

4.56

6-1 1/4

209

31 3/4

78 1/8

Malachi Moore

Alabama

--

5-11 1/4

196

29 5/8

75 1/4

Mello Dotson

Kansas

4.59

6-0 5/8

192

31 1/2

77 7/8

Mac McWilliams

UCF

4.41

5-10 1/4

191

29 7/8

72 5/8

Dorian Strong

Virginia Tech

4.50

6-1

195

30 7/8

76 1/8

Robert Longerbeam

Rutgers

--

5-11

175

31 1/2

76 1/2

Yahya Black

Iowa State

--

--

--

--

--

Hunter Wohler

Wisconsin

4.57

6-2

213

30/58

75 3/8

Rayuan Lane IIINavy4.575-10 7/820030 1/474 5/8

Jordan Hancock

Ohio State

--

6-0 1/8

195

30 3/4

76 1/8

Billy Bowman Jr.

Oklahoma

4.42

5-9 7/8

192

28 1/2

70 3/4

Jermari Harris

Iowa

--

6-0 1/2

191

31 3/8

76

Caleb Ransaw

Tulane

4.33

5-11 3/8

197

30 3/4

75 5/8

Jabbar Muhammad

Oregon

--

5-9 1/8

182

28 5/8

71 3/8

Tommi Hill

Nebraska

--

6-0 1/2

213

32 7/8

79 1/2

Marques Sigle

Kansas State

4.37

5-11 3/8

199

30 3/4

74

O'Donnell Fortune

South Carolina

--

6-0 3/4

185

31 1/2

76 7/8

Jason Marshall Jr.

Florida

4.49

6-0 3/8

194

30 1/4

75 5/8

Marcus Harris

California

4.45

5-10 3/4

189

29 3/4

75

Dante Trader Jr.

Maryland

--

5-10 7/8

196

31 1/4

75 1/8

Malik Verdon

Iowa State

--

6-3 5/8

218

32 1/4

78 3/8

Craig Woodson

California

4.45

6-0 1/8

200

30 1/2

75 1/4

Alijah Clark

Syracuse

4.50

6-0 3/4

188

30 7/8

77 3/4

Maxen Hook

Toledo

4.55

6-0 1/2

202

31 1/2

75 1/2

Kitan Crawford

Nevada

4.41

5-10 5/8

202

31

75 1/4

R.J. Mickens

Clemson

4.49

6-0

199

32 1/4

77 5/8

Top-10 40-yard dash times (cornerbacks)

DB winners and losers

By Chris Trapasso

WINNER: CB Zah Frazier -- The UTSA cornerback had one of the most unique measurements of all the defensive backs in Indianapolis at nearly 6-foot-3 and just 186 pounds, which hints at a fast 40-yard dash incoming. Importantly too, his arm length of nearly 33 inches was the longest of the cornerback group.

WINNER: S Kevin Winston Jr. -- The Penn State product has prototypical size for the safety spot with immense length at 6-foot-4 1/2 and 215 pounds with arms reaching nearly 33 inches.

LOSER: CB Will Johnson -- Michigan's star outside cornerback, who we haven't seen on the field since October, measured-in with surprisingly short arms in Indianapolis, at just 30 1/8 inches. Being over 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds ticked the height and weight boxes, though.

LOSER: CB Jahdae Barron -- The Texas do-everything defensive back who won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2024 measured-in pretty small. He was under 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds with super-short arms under 30 inches.

DL/EDGE measurements

Player nameSchool40-yard dash timeHeightWeightArm lengthWingspan
Abdul CarterPenn State--6-3250N/AN/A
Mason GrahamMichigan--6-3 1/22963283 3/8
Jalon WalkerGeorgia--6-12433279 7/8
James Pearce Jr.Tennessee4.476-5 1/424532 3/480 7/8
Mykel WilliamsGeorgia--6-5 1/826034 3/882 7/8
Walter NolenOle Miss--6-3 3/429632 1/278 5/8
Mike GreenMarshall--6/3 1/82513277 5/8
Nic ScourtonTexas A&M--6-2 3/825733
80 7/8
Shemar StewartTexas A&M4.596-526734 1/884 3/4
Derrick HarmonOregon4.956-4 1/231334 3/883 3/4

Kenneth Grant (Michigan)		Michigan--6-3 5/833133 1/282 5/8
Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)Ohio State--6-4 2/826031 3/477 1/8
Omarr Norman-LottTennessee--6-1 7/829133 3/480 1/2
Donovan EzeiruakuBoston College--6-2 1/2248
3482 3/4
Deone WalkerKentucky--6-7 3/833134 1/484 1/8
Darius Alexander Toledo4.956-3 7/83053482 7/8

Princely Umanmielen		Ole Miss4.726-4 3/824433 7/8
82 1/8
Tyleik WilliamsOhio State--6-2 6/73343278 5/8
Aeneas PeeblesVirginia Tech4.946-0 1/228231 3/878
Tommy AkingbesoteMaryland5.096-3 6/830633 1/282 5/8
Tyler BaronMiami4.626-4 5/825833 1/880 1/2
Tyler BattyBYU4.786-5 5/827133 1/881
Zeek BiggersGeorgia Tech5.146-5 1/232134 7/885 1/8
Yahya BlackIowa5.396-5 6/83363583 7/8
Warren BrinsonGeorgia5.096-5 2/831533 1/280 7/8
Vernon BroughtonTexas--6-53113583 7/8
Jordan BurchOregon4.676-4 1/82793379 3/8
Jamaree CaldwellOregon5.166-2 1/83323278 3/8
Alfred CollinsTexas--6-5 5/833234 5/885
Howard Cross IIINotre Dame--6-1 3/828532 1/478 5/8
Fadil DiggsSyracuse4.576-4 7/825733 3/879 1/8
Ethan DownsOklahoma4.696-3 3/42693177
Joshua FarmerFlorida State5.116-3 2/83053583 3/8
Ashton GillotteLouisville--6-2 5/826431 7/878 5/8
Eric GregoryArkansas5.146-3 2/83193381 1/4
Ty HamiltonOhio State--6-2 7/829932 1/478 5/8
Jared Harrison-HunteSMU4.866-3 3/82903379 1/2
Ahmed HassaneinBoise State4.776-2 3/826732 1/478 3/4
Tonka HemingwaySouth Carolina--6-2 7/82843380 3/4
Cam HorsleyBoston College--6-2 6/83123381
Tyrion Ingram-DawkinsGeorgia4.866-4 6/827633 1/282 3/4
Jared IveyMississippi--6-5 7/827433 1/282 3/4
Cam JacksonFlorida5.176-6 2/832834 1/881 7/8
Landon JacksonArkansas4.686-626433 1/483 5/8
Sai'vion JonesLSU--6-5 3/828033 1/282 3/8
Jah JoynerMinnesota4.606-4 2/82623482 1/4
DeAndre JulesSouth Carolina--6-3 5/831634 1/483
Kyle KennardSouth Carolina4.736-42543481 1/2
Steve LintonBaylor--6-3 6/824234 1/481 1/4
Sean MartinWest Virginia4.886-5 1/22933584 1/2
Rylie MillsNotre Dame--6-5 3/829132 5/879 3/4
Oluwafemi OladejoUCLA--6-3 2/825933 3/882 1/4
Payton PageClemson--6-3 2/829031 3/879 1/8
JJ PeguesMississippi5.156-2 1/230932 1/279 1/4
Jordan PhillipsMaryland--6-1 5/831231 1/279 1/8
Antwaun Powell-RylandVirginia Tech4.696-2 5/825831 1/476 1/8
Jahvaree RitzieNorth Carolina--6-4 2/829433 1/481 1/8
Elijah RobertsSMU4.786-3 5/828533 5/882 1/2
Que RobinsonAlabama--6-4 2/824333 1/280 1/8
Ty RobinsonNebraska4.836-5 1/828832 1/479
Kaimon RuckerNorth Carolina--6-125432 5/879
T.J. SandersSouth Carolina--6-3 7/829733 1/880 7/8
Elijah SimmonsTennessee5.376-133432 3/480
Tim SmithAlabama--6-133432 3/481 5/8
Barryn SorrellTexas4.686-3 2/825632 1/477 7/8
Nazir StackhouseGeorgia5.156-3 6/832732 1/278 1/8
Josaiah StewartMichigan--6-124931 7/879
Bradyn SwinsonLSU--6-3 5/825533 3/881 1/4
Junior TafunaUtah5.036-3 1/230832 1/278 3/4
Jay ToiaUCLA--6-234232 1/276 3/8
JT TuimoloauOhio State--6-4 2/826533 3/482 3/8
Shemar TurnerTexas A&M--6-3 1/829033 5/881 1/8
David WalkerCentral Arkansas4.696-0 7/826331 7/877 1/2
CJ WestIndiana4.956-1 1/831631 1/279 1/8

Top-10 40-yard dash times (defensive tackles)

Top-10 vertical jumps (defensive tackles)

  1. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia) -- 36"
  2. Jahvaree Ritzie (North Carolina) -- 35.5"
  3. Zeek Biggers (Georgia Tech) -- 34.5"
  4. Ty Robinson (Nebraska) -- 33.5"
  5. Payton Page (Clemson) -- 33"
  6. CJ West (Indiana) -- 33"
  7. Aeneas Peebles (Virginia Tech) -- 32.5"
  8. Jared Harrison-Hunte (SMU) -- 32"
  9. Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina) -- 32"
  10. Elijah Simmons (Tennessee) -- 32"

Top-10 broad jumps (defensive tackles)

  1. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Georgia) -- 10-foot-4
  2. Ty Robinson (Nebraska) -- 9-foot-11
  3. Payton Page (Clemson) -- 9-foot-8
  4. Warren Brinson (Georgia) -- 9-foot-7
  5. Jahvaree Ritzie (North Carolina) -- 9-foot-5
  6. Omarr Norman-Lott (Tennessee) -- 9-foot-5
  7. Joshua Farmer (Florida State) -- 9-foot-4
  8. Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina) -- 9-foot-4
  9. T.J. Sanders (South Carolina) -- 9-foot-4
  10. Darius Alexander (Toledo) - 9-foot-3
Top-10 40-yard dash times (edge rushers)

Top-10 vertical jumps (edge rushers)

  1. Landon Jackson (Arkansas) -- 40.5"
  2. Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M) -- 40.00"
  3. Collin Oliver (Oklahoma State) --39.00"
  4. Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss) -- 38.00"
  5. Ashton Gillotte (Louisville) -- 36.50"
  6. Oluwafemi Oladejo (UCLA) -- 36.50"
  7. Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Virginia Tech) -- 36.50"
  8. Tyler Baron (Miami) -- 35.50"
  9. Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College) -- 35.50"
  10. David Walker (Central Arkansas) -- 35.00"

Top-10 broad jumps (edge rushers)

  1. Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M) -- 10-foot-11
  2. Landon Jackson (Arkansas) -- 10-foot-9
  3. Collin Oliver (Oklahoma State) -- 10-foot-6
  4. Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss) -- 10-foot-6
  5. Steve Linton (Baylor) -- 10-foot-4
  6. Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Virginia Tech) -- 10-foot-4
  7. James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee) -- 10-foot-3
  8. Tyler Baron (Miami) -- 10-foot-1
  9. Fadil Diggs (Syracuse) -- 10-foot-1
  10. Barryn Sorrell (Texas) -- 10-foot-1

DL/EDGE winners and losers

By Chris Trapasso

WINNER: DL Alfred Collins -- In a loaded defensive tackle class, these prospects have to find ways to stand out. Collins did so, literally, at the combine by measuring in at 6-foot-5 1/2 and 332 pounds with arms nearly 35 inches long. He's a mammoth human among mammoth humans in this defensive tackle class.

WINNER: DL T.J. Sanders -- After measuring in at a rather unique 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds at the Senior Bowl -- which led to concerns about his ability to stay, and win, inside at the next level -- the South Carolina star added what is likely necessarily bulk for the next level with a weigh-in of 297 pounds in Indianapolis.

WINNER: EDGE Shemar Stewart -- Stewart was 6-foot-5 and 281 pounds at the Senior Bowl, and for as intimidating as those figures together are at the edge rusher position, it felt unlikely the Texas A&M product would be able to test to his full potential with that much weight on his frame. He came into the combine at a much sleeker 267 pounds.

LOSER: DL Mason Graham -- After being listed at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, Graham didn't hit 300 on the scales in Indianapolis, and his 32-inch arms place right around the 12th percentile at defensive tackle since 1999. The positive here is that Graham is almost identically sized -- with longer arms -- to that of Rams 2024 second-round pick Braden Fiske.

LOSER: EDGE Jack Sawyer -- While being 6-foot-4 and 260-pounds is impressive and hints at a three-down NFL-caliber frame, Sawyer's 31 5/8-inch arms will be around the fifth percentile at the edge position since 1999.

LB measurements

Player nameSchoolHeightWeightArm LengthWingspan
Jihaad CampbellAlabama6-223532 1/2
Eugene AsanteAuburn6-0 1/222330 1/4
Jeffrey BassaOregon6-1 1/823231 3/8
Carson BruenerWashington6-1 2/822731 3/4
Teddye BuchananCal6-2 1/823331 3/8
Barrett CarterClemson6-0 1/823132 1/8
Jamon Dumas-JohnsonKentucky6-0 6/823832
Power EcholsNorth Carolina5-11 3/823730 5/8
Jay HigginsIowa6-0 1/822431
Shemar JamesFlorida6-1 3/822231 1/2
Kobe KingPenn State6-0 6/823631 1/4
Jack KiserNotre Dame6-1 5/823130 3/8
Demetrius Knight Jr.South Carolina6-1 5/823532 5/8
Cody LindenbergMinnesota6-2 3/823632 3/4
Nick MartinOklahoma State5-11 1/222131 3/4
Bam Martin-ScottSouth Carolina6-2 1/823132
Francisco MauigoaMiami6-1 7/823331 3/4
Jalen McLeodAuburn6-1 5/824132 1/4
Kain MedranoUCLA6-2 7/822232
Smael Mondon Jr.Georgia6-2 2/822431 3/4
Collin OliverOklahoma State6-1 6/824030 3/4
Chris Paul Jr.Mississippi6-0 7/822229 7/8
Tyreem PowellRutgers6-4 1/223934 5/8
Karene ReidUtah



Carson SchwesingerUCLA6-2 1/224231 5/8
Cody SimonOhio State6-1 7/822931 1/4
Danny StutsmanOklahoma6-3 2/823332 1/4
Jackson WoodardUNLV6-223431

Top-10 40-yard dash times

Top-10 vertical jumps

  1. Teddye Buchanan (California) -- 40.00"
  2. Carson Schwesinger (UCLA) -- 39.50"
  3. Jeffrey Bassa (Oregon) -- 38.50"
  4. Nick Martin (Oklahoma State) -- 38.00"
  5. Kain Medrano (UCLA) -- 38.00"
  6. Power Echols (North Carolina) -- 37.00"
  7. Chris Paul Jr. (Ole Miss) -- 36.00"
  8. Francisco Mauigoa (Miami) -- 35.00"
  9. Barrett Carter (Clemson) -- 34.50"
  10. Danny Stutsman (Oklahoma) -- 34.00"

Top-10 broad jumps

  1. Smael Mondon Jr. (Georgia) -- 10-foot-10
  2. Jihaad Campbell (Alabama) -- 10-foot-7
  3. Teddye Buchanan (California) -- 10-foot-5
  4. Kain Medrano (UCLA) -- 10-foot-5
  5. Nick Martin (Oklahoma State) -- 10-foot-3
  6. Bam Martin-Scott (South Carolina) -- 10-foot-2
  7. Francisco Mauigoa (Miami) -- 10-foot-1
  8. Carson Bruener (Washington) -- 9-foot-11
  9. Jeffrey Bassa (Oregon) -- 9-foot-10
  10. Demetrius Knight Jr. (South Carolina) -- 9-foot-10

LB winners and losers

By Chris Trapasso

WINNER: Jihaad Campbell -- At just under 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds with 32.5-inch arms, Campbell has premier size as a modern-day off-ball linebacker, and at under 240 pounds, he should be able to fly in the 40-yard dash and test exceptionally in the jumps.

LOSER: Chris Paul Jr. -- Easily one of the smallest linebackers in this class, the Ole Miss product was under 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds -- and potentially most alarming of all -- had arms under 30 inches, which is almost unheard of at that position.

