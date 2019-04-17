Gaillard, Lamont, OL, Georgia

NFL Draft analysis for Gaillard, Lamont, OL, Georgia

Draft Scouting Report:

Gaillard is about as compact as they come at the center position, and his low center of gravity allows him to match the power of smaller, quicker defensive tackles. He really battles -- and moves people -- in the run game, especially when he can drive defenders downhill. The Georgia star is a good, not great athlete with decent length. -- CT

Our Latest Stories