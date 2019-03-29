Gardner-Johnson, Chauncey, S, Florida

NFL Draft analysis for Gardner-Johnson, Chauncey, S, Florida

Draft Scouting Report:

Can play in the slot, near the line of scrimmage, and effectively blitz off the slot. He also has the strength to take on blockers and affect the play behind it. Explodes downhill to make plays and sShows good coverage ability on shorter routes in front of him. His athleticism and versatility will make him attractive to NFL teams and Gardner-Johnson could end up being a Day 1 selection. -- RW

