Garrett Bradbury NFL Draft profile: Everything to know about pro day, measurements, strengths, team fits

Garrett Bradbury arrived at N.C. State as a tight end and five years later left as the best center in the country and the best interior lineman in this draft class. He's an immediate NFL starter who will excel because of his athleticism and football IQ.

College career

Bradbury redshirted his freshman season -- as a tight end. He moved to offensive line the following season, though he mostly saw action on special teams. As a redshirt sophomore in 2016, he played on 87 percent of the offense's snaps and that increased to 98 percent in 2017 when Bradbury was a first-team All-ACC selection. He was a consensus All-American in 2018 and won the Remington Award, which is given annually to the best center in college football.

Among all FBS offensive linemen, Taylor ranked 27th in Pro Football Focus' pass-blocking-efficiency metric and was successful on run-blocking plays 89.1 percent of the time.

Combine/pro day results

Measurement Result Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 306 pounds Arms: 31 3/4 inches Hands: 10 1/2 inches

Workout Result 40-yard dash: 4.92 Bench press: 34 Vertical jump: 31.0 Broad jump: 104.0 3-cone drill: 7.41 20-yard shuttle: 4.53 60-yard shuttle: --

Strengths/weaknesses

Strengths: Insane athlete who makes combo blocking look easy. When Bradbury gets his arms on you, it's over. His ability to get to the second level is unparalleled, as is his quickness, footwork and overall technique.

Bradbury didn't win every matchup with Christian Wilkins, but when you pancake one of the best defensive linemen in the country, it's noteworthy:

NC State C Garrett Bradbury with a good for the brand/bad for the brand pancake on Christian Wilkins - pic.twitter.com/N2R3dGeG34 — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) February 19, 2019

Weaknesses: Bradbury is slightly undersized and can sometimes be controlled by longer-armed or stronger defensive linemen, but it's a rare occurrence.

NFL comparison

From CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso:

Jason Kelce. Get Bradbury in an NFL strength and conditioning program for a year or two and a zone-blocking scheme ... and watch him flourish. He has the loosest hips and quickest feet I've ever scouted at the center spot. He's just a little top heavy right now and doesn't have the strength or weight to anchor. Like Kelce, Bradbury is ultra-aware of stunts and has the elite lateral mobility to pick up multiple assignments on a given play. He's tremendous in space on sweeps and screens too.

NFL teams in play to draft Bradbury

Panthers: Carolina needs help on the offensive line -- both at tackle and in the interior, and even though the team signed Matt Paradis during free agency, Bradbury would make some sense following Ryan Kaili's retirement.

Ravens: Center Matt Skura was below replacement level last season and Bradbury be a vital cog in a run-first offensive line built around Lamar Jackson.

Dolphins: Ryan Fitzpatrick is the short-term solution at quarterback and he'll need to be protected. Miami's offensive line is in transition and center Daniel Kilgore, who played in just four games last year because of injury, is 31 years old.

Vikings: Kirk Cousins had an uneven debut season for the Vikings. And while he deserved some of the blame, Minnesota's porous offensive line did him no favors.

Texans: Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times last season. Houston has to address the offensive line.