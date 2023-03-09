Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83.45 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Johnathan Joseph

Summary:

Garrett Williams is a physical, playmaking cornerback who matches up well with bigger NFL wide receivers and who is also an asset in the run game. He will fit a lot of systems at the next level. He suffered a torn ACL in late October, so he won't be able to participate in combine drills, but his tape more than speaks for itself.

Strengths:

Comes downhill with purpose in run support; not afraid to mix it up in the run game

Can flip hips, turn, run vertical routes and stay in phase

Solid tackler in space

Consistently gets off WR blocks to blow up ball-carrier

Matches up well with physical WRs; blankets them on shallow routes

Weaknesses: