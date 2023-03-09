Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 83.45 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Johnathan Joseph
Summary:
Garrett Williams is a physical, playmaking cornerback who matches up well with bigger NFL wide receivers and who is also an asset in the run game. He will fit a lot of systems at the next level. He suffered a torn ACL in late October, so he won't be able to participate in combine drills, but his tape more than speaks for itself.
Strengths:
- Comes downhill with purpose in run support; not afraid to mix it up in the run game
- Can flip hips, turn, run vertical routes and stay in phase
- Solid tackler in space
- Consistently gets off WR blocks to blow up ball-carrier
- Matches up well with physical WRs; blankets them on shallow routes
Weaknesses:
- Can be a little stiff with middle-of-the-field change of direction vs. intermediate-level routes
- Can allow separation on mesh/over routes but will make tackle and minimize YAC
- Will sometimes give a big cushion, allowing easy downfield completions
- Suffered a torn ACL vs. Notre Dame in late October