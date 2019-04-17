Gaskin, Myles, RB, Washington

NFL Draft analysis for Gaskin, Myles, RB, Washington

Draft Scouting Report:

Small but blessed with lightning quick reaction to what's in front of him and good burst and wiggle, Justin Forsett stuck around the NFL for nine seasons. Gaskin is comparably sized and talented. He repeatedly finds creases you don't think are there and the next thing you know, he's at 100 yards for the game. I can see him having a long stint in the NFL. -- CT

