Gasparilla Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Marshall vs. South Florida bowl game
A Miami transfer and a Florida transfer headline the draft prospects in this game
The Marshall Thundering Herd travel to South Florida's turf to face the Bulls in Tampa in this year's Gasparilla Bowl. The two most intriguing draft prospects in this game started their careers at prominent Florida programs but transferred.
We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google
Marshall
Tyre Brady, WR
A former Miami Hurricane, Brady transferred to Marshall and had back-to-back seasons with over 60 catches, 800 yards and at least eight receiving touchdowns. A somewhat lanky 6-3 and 206 pounds, Brady was utilized down the field often over the past two years and displayed good body control and reliable hands. He'll probably be on the radar of clubs late in the draft.
South Florida
Jordan Cronkrite, RB
The former Florida Gator had 1,095 rushing yards at 6.3 yards per carry with nine scores on the ground for USF this season. At 5-11 and 200-ish pounds, he has decent size and breakaway speed once he finds a seam through the line. Not a super-shifty or powerful back, NFL teams will want to feature him on plays in space. Cronkrite had a 25-carry, 302-yard, three-score game against UMass in early October.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Bahamas Bowl
An experienced downfield threat with good size and a Florida transfer headline the prospects...
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Frisco Bowl
Two left side of the line blockers and an athletic linebacker headline the prospects in this...
-
Draft order: Cardinals, Raiders at top
Here's how all the Week 15 results affect the order for the 2019 NFL Draft
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Las Vegas Bowl
A long defensive lineman and a crafty, downfield receiver headline the draft prospects in this...
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Camellia Bowl
An aggressive cornerback and a towering, long outside pass-rusher headline the prospects in...
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Boca Raton Bowl
A gifted blocker, and a small but ultra-productive edge-rusher headline the prospects in this...