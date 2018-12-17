Gasparilla Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Marshall vs. South Florida bowl game

The Marshall Thundering Herd travel to South Florida's turf to face the Bulls in Tampa in this year's Gasparilla Bowl. The two most intriguing draft prospects in this game started their careers at prominent Florida programs but transferred.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Marshall

Tyre Brady, WR

A former Miami Hurricane, Brady transferred to Marshall and had back-to-back seasons with over 60 catches, 800 yards and at least eight receiving touchdowns. A somewhat lanky 6-3 and 206 pounds, Brady was utilized down the field often over the past two years and displayed good body control and reliable hands. He'll probably be on the radar of clubs late in the draft.

South Florida

Jordan Cronkrite, RB

The former Florida Gator had 1,095 rushing yards at 6.3 yards per carry with nine scores on the ground for USF this season. At 5-11 and 200-ish pounds, he has decent size and breakaway speed once he finds a seam through the line. Not a super-shifty or powerful back, NFL teams will want to feature him on plays in space. Cronkrite had a 25-carry, 302-yard, three-score game against UMass in early October.