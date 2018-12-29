Gator Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in NC State vs. Texas A&M bowl game

This year's Gator Bowl is oozing with draft prospects. NC State's offense is riddled with players who're bound to go in the top 100, including quarterback Ryan Finley, and Texas A&M has a pair of impressive skill-position prospects too.

We're going game by game during bowl season to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Texas A&M

Trayveon Williams, RB

Only a junior, Williams could return and start his senior campaign as a key member of what looks like a loaded running back class in 2020. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry and totaled over 1,500 yards on the ground with 15 scores in 2018. A patient but twitchy runner with better long speed than acceleration from a standstill, Williams is not fun to try to bring to the turf. At 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds, he's a compact runner who'd likely land somewhere in the middle of the draft and start as an RB2 on an NFL team.

Daylon Mack, DT

Mack was once the No. 14 overall prospect and the No. 4 defensive tackle prospect in the country, per 247 Sports, Mack turned it on in 2018 after a down season in 2017. The 6-foot-1, 320-pounder moves like he's 25 pounds lighter. His burst off the snap is outstanding, and because of how much speed he generates in a short area, he's what I call a "quickness to power" defensive lineman. After spending a good portion of his career as a block-eater at Texas A&M, Mack was freed to get upfield more as a senior and thrived. He finished the regular season with 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Jace Sternberger, TE

As a junior, we don't know if Sternberger will enter the draft. He'd almost assuredly get drafted if he did after averaging a whopping 17.1 yards per reception with 10 touchdowns in 2018, his first season in College Station under Jimbo Fisher. Sternberger has deceptive speed down the seam and is a strong-handed pass-catcher. You won't get much blocking out of him, but that's not nearly as big of a problem as it was even five or 10 years ago.

NC State

Kelvin Harmon, WR

Harmon, at 6-foot-3 and 215ish pounds, is a matchup nightmare on the outside thanks to his soft hands and body control. He and Ryan Finley hooked up on an insane amount of back-shoulder throws during their time together with the Wolfpack, and Harmon has the athleticism to create separation across the middle and down the field. He's reliable in contested-catch situations too. Harmon should be a first- or second-round pick in April.

Terronne Prescod, G

Prescod wins with his compact, low-center-of-gravity frame and fluid athleticism. At 6-foot-4 and 335 pounds, he dominates the line of scrimmage with power, and is equally as impressive blocking for the run as he is in pass-protection. Because he's so strong and so athletic, Prescod is seemingly always in the correct place in a balanced, ready-to-strike position. Prescod has loads of experience too. He should be a first-round pick.

Garrett Bradbury, C

Similar to his linemate, Bradbury is a supreme athlete for the position -- he started his collegiate career as a tight end. His ability to accelerate gets him in great position often, and he developed a tremendous mean streak during his long tenure at the pivot for the Wolfpack. In what's kind of a blah center class, Bradbury's the cream of the crop at his position.

Ryan Finley, QB

At times during the season, Finley was my QB1. Because of his experience, moments of stellar pocket management, accuracy, and anticipation, Finley does have serious franchise quarterback skills. His arm strength is worrisome, as his tendency to drift back and away from pressure and throw the football without much velocity at all. He can leave clean pockets at times too. He's ready to start in the NFL right now, but as a redshirt senior, he's probably at his ceiling today.

Jokobi Meyers, WR

At times the second fiddle to Harmon. In other instances, Meyers was the Wolfpack's best receiver. Like Harmon, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound Meyers has a large catch radius and isn't afraid to make the leaping grab in traffic. Meyers finished the year with 89 catches, 1,028 yards and four scores. He should land somewhere in the middle of the draft.