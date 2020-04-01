Geno Stone, S, Iowa
NFL Draft analysis for Geno Stone, S, Iowa
Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 77
Strengths:
- Tracks the ball well in the air
- Capable of covering the slot
Weaknesses:
- Good form tackler, but does not finish
- Primarily playing high
