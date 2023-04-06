Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.21 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jeremy Mincey

Summary:

George Tarlas is a high-motor edge rusher with a shorter frame. He plays with balance and does a good job of stacking blockers, but needs to do a better job of turning speed to power and getting off those blocks. Production over the past three years has not improved since his 2019 season. He missed half of the 2022 season with a hip injury after transferring in from Weber State.

Strengths:

Great grip strength

Plays to the whistle

Plays with balance

Does a good job of stacking blockers

Weaknesses: