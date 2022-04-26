Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.16 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Johnny Mundt

Strengths:

Lines up all over the formation and is effective on glance routes because it is difficult to tackle him in space. Long tight end that moves well. Able to turn upfield quickly and shows soft hands.

Weaknesses:

Needs to get stronger in order to hold up as a blocker. Route stems run into the defenders. Struggles to stay engaged as a blocker. Route running needs to improve.

Accolades: